Evolution Mining : FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4E for the period ending 30 June 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Thursday 15 August 2019. Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST") on Thursday 15 August 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code: 80226360# Dial-in numbers: ▪ Australia: 1 800 093 431 ▪ International Toll: (612) 8047 9393

