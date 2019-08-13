Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
5.4 AUD   +1.89%
03:47aEVOLUTION MINING : Full year financial results conference call
PU
08/06EVOLUTION MINING : Diggers and Dealers 2019 Presentation
PU
07/29ARUMA RESOURCES : Quarterly activities report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:47am EDT

ASX Announcement

13 August 2019

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4E for the period ending 30 June 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Thursday 15 August 2019. Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Standard Time ("AEST") on Thursday 15 August 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code:

80226360#

Dial-in numbers:

Australia:

1 800 093 431

International Toll:

(612) 8047 9393

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 07:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
03:47aEVOLUTION MINING : Full year financial results conference call
PU
08/06EVOLUTION MINING : Diggers and Dealers 2019 Presentation
PU
07/29ARUMA RESOURCES : Quarterly activities report
AQ
07/25EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Report For the period ending 30 June 2019
AQ
07/23EVOLUTION MINING : June 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
07/23EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
07/21EVOLUTION MINING : June 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
07/18ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain On Fresh Hopes Of Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
07/11EVOLUTION MINING : Preliminary fy19 operating results and fy20 guidance
AQ
07/10EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : - Preliminary FY19 Operating Results
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 513 M
EBIT 2019 334 M
Net income 2019 212 M
Finance 2019 56,0 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 41,0x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,91x
EV / Sales2020 5,06x
Capitalization 8 994 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,06  AUD
Last Close Price 5,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD43.63%6 074
FRANCO NEVADA CORP29.45%17 552
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.11.68%11 411
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED87.95%4 759
SIBANYE GOLD LTD109.39%3 505
ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT--.--%1 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group