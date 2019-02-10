Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD (EVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/08
3.86 AUD   +2.39%
05:05pEVOLUTION MINING : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call
PU
01/23EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
01/09Torian Resources Limited - Management Changes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 05:05pm EST

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

Level 24

ASX Announcement

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

11 February 2019

www.evolutionmining.com.au

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Financial Report and Appendix 4D for the period ending 31

December 2018 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 13 February 2019.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman) and Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer) will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 11.00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time ("AEDT") on Wednesday 13 February 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code: Dial-in numbers:

81997204#

Australia:

1 800 093 431

International Toll:

(612) 8047 9393

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 22:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
05:05pEVOLUTION MINING : Half Year Financial Results Conference Call
PU
01/25EVOLUTION MINING : gold production takes unexpected hits
AQ
01/23EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
01/09Torian Resources Limited - Management Changes
AQ
2018Torian Resources Limited - Appointment of Consultants, BMGS
AQ
2018EVOLUTION MINING : EVN Tax Governance statement 2018
PU
2018EVOLUTION MINING : Cowal plant expansion, discovery success and outlook upgrade
AQ
2018EVOLUTION MINING : approves Cowal extension ahead of schedule
AQ
2018EVOLUTION MINING : 1873637_Results of 2018 AGM Meeting
PU
2018EVOLUTION MINING : 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 516 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 220 M
Finance 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 30,33
P/E ratio 2020 21,01
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
Capitalization 6 551 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,47  AUD
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD4.61%4 643
FRANCO NEVADA CORP4.44%14 021
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-9.88%9 891
GOLDCORP INC.9.57%9 573
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-3.37%2 909
SIBANYE GOLD LTD39.04%2 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.