Evolution Mining : Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia

Evolution inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") is pleased to advise that it has been ranked in the top performing Australian mining companies for corporate sustainability in the annual assessment of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia. Evolution joins only one other gold company recognised in this category.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") have been tracking the performance of companies that are corporate sustainability leaders in their respective industries since 1999 and have since become a recognised leader for sustainability based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Economic and Social criteria.

Commenting on the DJSI Australia ranking, Evolution's Executive Chairman, Jake Klein said:

"Sound sustainability practices are fundamental to our objective of delivering long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. This year we continued to increase our reporting transparency and have been rewarded with admission to the DJSI Australia. We are committed to continually improve and our near-term focus is on safety, excellence in environmental stewardship, helping our communities thrive beyond the life of our mines and developing our people."

Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings at RobecoSAM, said:

"We congratulate Evolution Mining for being included in the DJSI Australia. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year - which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI - record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

For further information please contact: Investor Enquiries Media Contact Bryan O'Hara Michael Vaughan General Manager Investor Relations Media Relations Evolution Mining Limited Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 2 9696 2900 Tel: +61 422 602 720

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area. Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.

Evolution has guided FY20 gold production of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$890

A$940 per ounce.

Evolution Mining Limited