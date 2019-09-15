Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Evolution Mining Ltd    EVN   AU000000EVN4

EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolution Mining : Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

ASX Announcement

16 September 2019

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

  1. +61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2000

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") is pleased to advise that it has been ranked in the top performing Australian mining companies for corporate sustainability in the annual assessment of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia. Evolution joins only one other gold company recognised in this category.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") have been tracking the performance of companies that are corporate sustainability leaders in their respective industries since 1999 and have since become a recognised leader for sustainability based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Economic and Social criteria.

Commenting on the DJSI Australia ranking, Evolution's Executive Chairman, Jake Klein said:

"Sound sustainability practices are fundamental to our objective of delivering long-term stakeholder value through safe, low-cost gold production in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. This year we continued to increase our reporting transparency and have been rewarded with admission to the DJSI Australia. We are committed to continually improve and our near-term focus is on safety, excellence in environmental stewardship, helping our communities thrive beyond the life of our mines and developing our people."

Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings at RobecoSAM, said:

"We congratulate Evolution Mining for being included in the DJSI Australia. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year - which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI - record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area. Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.

Evolution has guided FY20 gold production of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$890

  • A$940 per ounce.

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLUTION MINING LTD
07:17pEVOLUTION MINING : Denver Gold Forum 2019 Presentation
PU
07:17pEVOLUTION MINING : Inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index Australia
PU
09/12EVOLUTION MINING : Andromeda Metals Limited - Evolution Mining commits to Stage ..
AQ
08/26NAGUIB SAWIRIS : Egypt's Sawiris eyes mining opportunities at home with new law
RE
08/26EVOLUTION MINING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/16EVOLUTION MINING : Fy19 financial results and final dividend
AQ
08/14EVOLUTION MINING : FY19 Financial Results and Final Dividend
PU
08/14EVOLUTION MINING : Appendix 4E and FY19 Annual Financial Report
PU
08/14EVOLUTION MINING : FY19 Financial Results Presentation
PU
08/13EVOLUTION MINING : Full year financial results conference call
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 754 M
EBIT 2020 548 M
Net income 2020 400 M
Finance 2020 258 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,26x
EV / Sales2021 4,15x
Capitalization 7 724 M
Chart EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Evolution Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION MINING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,31  AUD
Last Close Price 4,54  AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacob Klein Executive Chairman
Robert Fulker Chief Operating Officer
Lawrie Conway CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Evan Elstein Secretary, Vice President-IT & Community Relations
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION MINING LTD27.37%5 320
FRANCO NEVADA CORP26.75%16 875
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.6.29%10 817
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.93%3 897
SIBANYE GOLD LTD62.52%3 053
ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT--.--%1 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group