Evolution Mining : Investor Day Webcast

ASX Announcement
31 August 2018
INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST
Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is holding an Investor Day in Sydney on Tuesday 4 September 2018. The Investor Day will provide shareholders with a series of presentations from Evolution's senior executives covering a broad range of topics relating to the Company's strategy, current business and future growth opportunities. All presentation materials will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on the day of the event.
Live Webcast
A live webcast of the Investor Day will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au.The webcast will commence at 9:00am and conclude at 1:00pm. A detailed agenda of the day will be released to the ASX as part of the presentation materials. The webcast will be 'listen only'.
A recording of webcast will also be uploaded to Evolution's website post the conclusion of the event which will then be accessible on demand.
