EVOLUTION MINING LTD (EVN)
End-of-day quote  - 08/30
2.66 AUD   -2.56%
EVOLUTION MINING : Investor Day Webcast
EVOLUTION MINING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
EVOLUTION MINING : annual earnings release
Evolution Mining : Investor Day Webcast

08/31/2018

ABN: 74 084 669 036

Registered Office

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

www.evolutionmining.com.au

ASX Announcement

31 August 2018

INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is holding an Investor Day in Sydney on Tuesday 4 September 2018. The Investor Day will provide shareholders with a series of presentations from Evolution's senior executives covering a broad range of topics relating to the Company's strategy, current business and future growth opportunities. All presentation materials will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on the day of the event.

Live Webcast

A live webcast of the Investor Day will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au.The webcast will commence at 9:00am and conclude at 1:00pm. A detailed agenda of the day will be released to the ASX as part of the presentation materials. The webcast will be 'listen only'.

A recording of webcast will also be uploaded to Evolution's website post the conclusion of the event which will then be accessible on demand.

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:41:04 UTC
