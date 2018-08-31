Evolution Mining : Investor Day Webcast

ABN: 74 084 669 036

ASX Announcement

31 August 2018

INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX: EVN) is holding an Investor Day in Sydney on Tuesday 4 September 2018. The Investor Day will provide shareholders with a series of presentations from Evolution's senior executives covering a broad range of topics relating to the Company's strategy, current business and future growth opportunities. All presentation materials will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on the day of the event.

Live Webcast

A live webcast of the Investor Day will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au.The webcast will commence at 9:00am and conclude at 1:00pm. A detailed agenda of the day will be released to the ASX as part of the presentation materials. The webcast will be 'listen only'.

A recording of webcast will also be uploaded to Evolution's website post the conclusion of the event which will then be accessible on demand.

