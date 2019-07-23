Evolution Mining : June 2019 Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 30 June 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
June 2019 quarter highlights
Gold production of 194,886 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost1 (AISC) of A$915 per ounce (US$640/oz)2
Mine operating cash flow of A$215.2 million and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million
Net cash position increased by A$109.5 million to A$35.2 million
Continued drilling success at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie with significant intersections including 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au
Drilling at Mungari's Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg returned significant intercept of 0.9m grading 102.85g/t Au
FY19 summary
Continued delivery from operations
Gold production of 753,001 ounces (Guidance: 720,000 - 770,000oz)
AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz)2 (Guidance: A$850 - A$900/oz)
All-inCost (AIC)3 of A$1,215 per ounce (US$869/oz)2
Three highest margin operations beat top end of production guidance: Cowal, Mt Carlton, Ernest Henry
Sector leading cash generation
Mine operating cash flow of A$771.4 million and net mine cash flow of A$497.8 million
Record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$222.2 million
Total cash acquisitions of A$57.6 million during FY19 including A$41.3 million for 19.9% interest in Tribune
Fully franked cash dividends of A$127.0 million and income tax of A$91.2 million paid in FY19
Sustainable long-life portfolio
Group average reserve life extended to approximately 10 years
Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces
Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces
Significant investment in Cowal to extend mine life and increase production to above 300kozpa
FY20 Guidance
Forecast FY20 Group gold production of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces with AISC in the range of A$890 - A$940 per ounce
Consolidated production and sales summary4
Units
Sep 2018
Dec 2018
Mar 2019
Jun 2019
FY19
qtr
qtr
qtr
qtr
Total
Gold produced
oz
200,218
181,996
175,901
194,886
753,001
Silver produced
oz
189,553
193,630
141,621
184,693
709,497
Copper produced
t
5,866
5,582
4,750
5,648
21,846
C1 Cash Cost
A$/oz
594
661
681
579
627
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/oz
885
973
925
915
924
All-in Cost
A$/oz
1,121
1,284
1,250
1,213
1,215
Gold sold
oz
196,021
188,534
167,598
190,810
742,964
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,662
1,730
1,798
1,858
1,760
Silver sold
oz
190,536
192,484
140,327
180,039
703,386
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
20
22
21
22
21
Copper sold
t
5,912
5,566
4,627
5,776
21,881
Achieved copper price
A$/t
8,378
8,473
9,286
8,350
8,587
Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalties, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense. Calculated per ounce sold
Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6999 for the June 2019 quarter and 0.7156 for FY19
Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated per ounce sold
Production relates to payable production
Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019
1
OVERVIEW
Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 30 June 2019 was 8.3 (31 March 2019: 7.8). Evolution acknowledges that the Group safety performance has declined from the high standards the Company is committed to. Following a number of recent tragedies in Queensland's mining industry, Evolution will be conducting safety stops across all its operations this month to refocus the Company's efforts on improving safety performance.
Group gold production for the June 2019 quarter was 194,886 ounces (Mar qtr: 175,901oz) at an AISC of A$915/oz (Mar qtr: A$925/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.6999, Group AISC equated to US$640/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world.
Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$215.2 million (Mar qtr: A$168.3M) and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million (Mar qtr: A$107.8M). Reported cash flow is A$2.2 million lower than outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019 due to quotational period pricing adjustments for outstanding Mt Carlton concentrate shipments.
Mine capital expenditure was A$63.0 million (Mar qtr: A$60.5M). FY19 sustaining capital of A$94.7 million was below the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital of A$180.4 million was in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range.
Standout operational performances for the quarter:
Cowal produced 67,878oz at an AISC of A$1,002/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$34.9 million
Mt Carlton produced 28,232oz at an AISC of A$744/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$30.8 million
Ernest Henry produced 25,820oz at an AISC of A$(644)/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$54.6 million
Group gold production in FY19 totalled 753,001 ounces. Three of Evolution's six operations exceeded the top end of production guidance - Cowal, Mt Carlton and Ernest Henry.
Group FY19 AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz) was above the top of the A$850 - A$900 per ounce guidance range. The operational and non- operational factors driving the cost increase were outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019.
Drilling continued at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie to define and extend mineralisation with significant
intersections including: 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au. Drilling completed at the Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg intercepted a laminated vein with visible gold and base metal sulphides grading 102.85g/t Au over 0.9m.
As at 30 June 2019, gross debt under the Senior Secured Term Facility D was A$300.0 million. The group cash balance was A$335.2 million. During the June 2019 quarter Evolution's cash generation of A$109.5 million moved the Company to a net cash position of A$35.2 million (31 Mar 2019: net bank debt of A$74.2M).
FY20 guidance was provided in the 10 July 2019 ASX release. Evolution is forecasting FY20 gold production of between 725,000 - 775,000 at and AISC of between A$890 - A$940 per ounce. Sustaining capital, which is included in AISC, is forecast to be A$90.0 - A$130.0 million. Major capital is expected to be in the range of A$195.0 - A$235.0 million. Further details of FY20 Guidance is provided in Appendix 1 of this release.
Group safety performance (TRIF)
5.9
7.3
7.8
8.3
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Group AISC (A$ per ounce)
885
973
925
915
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Group production (koz)
200.2
194.9
182.0
175.9
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Group mine operating cash flow
(A$M)
196.9
191.1
215.2
168.3
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19Q4
TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked. Results above are based on a 12-month moving average
Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019
2
OVERVIEW
June 2019 quarter production and cost summary1
June FY19
Units
Cowal
Mungari
Mt
Mt
Cracow
Ernest
Group
Carlton
Rawdon
Henry
UG lat dev - capital
m
0
692
0
0
564
298
1,554
UG lat dev - operating
m
0
27
0
0
831
1,459
2,316
Total UG lateral development
m
0
719
0
0
1,394
1,756
3,869
UG ore mined
kt
0
97
0
0
130
1,726
1,952
UG grade mined
g/t
0.00
3.84
0.00
0.00
4.67
0.60
1.03
OP capital waste
kt
2,589
0
896
509
0
0
3,994
OP operating waste
kt
325
1,411
216
1,321
0
0
3,273
OP ore mined
kt
983
456
258
1,204
0
0
2,901
OP grade mined
g/t
1.53
1.71
3.58
0.86
0.00
0.00
1.46
Total ore mined
kt
983
553
258
1,204
130
1,726
4,853
Total tonnes processed
kt
2,067
460
218
763
138
1,712
5,359
Grade processed
g/t
1.25
2.18
5.15
1.11
4.47
0.60
1.34
Recovery
%
81.9
94.2
90.3
89.6
91.0
79.9
86.3
Gold produced
oz
67,878
30,457
28,232
24,404
18,095
25,820
194,886
Silver produced
oz
58,874
2,705
43,564
49,683
10,248
19,619
184,693
Copper produced
t
0
0
119
0
0
5,529
5,648
Gold sold
oz
63,842
29,446
31,451
23,501
20,361
22,210
190,810
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,835
1,868
1,943
1,845
1,840
1,815
1,858
Silver sold
oz
58,874
2,705
38,910
49,683
10,248
19,619
180,039
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
21
21
23
21
22
21
22
Copper sold
t
0
0
247
0
0
5,529
5,776
Achieved copper price
A$/t
0
0
8,186
0
0
8,358
8,350
Cost Summary
Mining
A$/prod oz
164
673
106
547
562
355
Processing
A$/prod oz
425
381
319
496
292
375
Administration and selling costs
A$/prod oz
95
118
217
117
165
161
Stockpile adjustments
A$/prod oz
59
(249)
2
(213)
9
(44)
By-product credits
A$/prod oz
(18)
(2)
(103)
(43)
(12)
(1,806)
(268)
C1 Cash Cost
A$/prod oz
725
921
541
903
1,016
(779)
579
C1 Cash Cost
A$/sold oz
771
953
486
938
903
(905)
592
Royalties
A$/sold oz
54
48
140
96
100
187
94
Gold in Circuit and other
A$/sold oz
(27)
21
57
(5)
99
14
adjustments
Sustaining capital2
A$/sold oz
208
178
24
25
224
75
140
Reclamation and other
A$/sold oz
(4)
42
37
11
4
13
adjustments
Administration costs3
A$/sold oz
64
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/sold oz
1,002
1,242
744
1,065
1,329
(644)
915
Major project capital
A$/sold oz
318
85
312
132
53
0
193
Discovery
A$/sold oz
183
170
6
1
17
0
105
All-in Cost
A$/sold oz
1,503
1,497
1,062
1,198
1,399
(644)
1,213
All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost
Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$3.01/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
Includes Share Based Payments
Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019
3
OVERVIEW
FY19 production and cost summary1
FY19 YTD
Units
Cowal
Mungari
Mt
Mt
Cracow
Ernest
Group
Carlton
Rawdon
Henry
UG lat dev - capital
m
0
1,559
0
0
2,329
856
4,744
UG lat dev - operating
m
0
369
0
0
3,816
5,609
9,794
Total UG lateral development
m
0
1,928
0
0
6,146
6,465
14,538
UG ore mined
kt
0
391
0
0
560
6,728
7,680
UG grade mined
g/t
0.00
4.54
0.00
0.00
4.88
0.58
1.09
OP capital waste
kt
18,518
191
3,742
3,931
0
0
26,383
OP operating waste
kt
1,436
5,436
841
3,404
0
0
11,118
OP ore mined
kt
6,114
1,640
746
3,202
0
0
11,703
OP grade mined
g/t
1.24
1.61
5.33
0.87
0.00
0.00
1.45
Total ore mined
kt
6,114
2,032
746
3,202
560
6,728
19,383
Total tonnes processed
kt
7,936
1,660
807
3,245
573
6,829
21,050
Grade processed
g/t
1.21
2.40
5.30
1.02
4.80
0.58
1.32
Recovery
%
81.7
93.8
89.5
89.1
91.5
80.7
86.3
Gold produced
oz
251,500
120,535
106,646
94,647
80,983
98,689
753,001
Silver produced
oz
250,602
15,590
199,146
135,794
38,043
70,321
709,497
Copper produced
t
0
0
839
0
0
21,008
21,846
Gold sold
oz
245,786
121,582
102,744
93,865
82,137
96,850
742,964
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,751
1,748
1,819
1,748
1,749
1,756
1,760
Silver sold
oz
250,602
15,590
193,035
135,794
38,043
70,321
703,386
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
21
21
21
21
21
21
21
Copper sold
t
0
0
874
0
0
21,008
21,881
Achieved copper price
A$/t
0
0
8,589
0
0
8,587
8,587
Cost Summary
0
Mining
A$/prod oz
180
713
85
441
495
352
Processing
A$/prod oz
463
353
295
475
256
373
Administration and selling costs
A$/prod oz
119
124
222
124
154
173
Stockpile adjustments
A$/prod oz
24
(110)
(1)
63
5
(1)
By-product credits
A$/prod oz
(21)
(3)
(109)
(30)
(10)
(1,843)
(269)
C1 Cash Cost
A$/prod oz
765
1,078
492
1,073
900
(783)
627
C1 Cash Cost
A$/sold oz
782
1,068
511
1,082
888
(798)
635
Royalties
A$/sold oz
48
46
136
90
95
160
85
Gold in Circuit and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
(19)
12
(25)
(6)
7
(8)
Sustaining capital2
A$/sold oz
175
173
78
47
272
99
148
Reclamation and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
9
21
37
19
11
15
Administration costs3
A$/sold oz
49
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/sold oz
995
1,320
737
1,233
1,272
(539)
924
Major project capital
A$/sold oz
410
58
268
255
59
0
221
Discovery
A$/sold oz
95
158
9
2
24
0
70
All-in Cost
A$/sold oz
1,500
1,536
1,014
1,490
1,355
(539)
1,215
Depreciation & Amortisation4
A$/prod oz
352
421
458
579
296
1,316
529
All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation
Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.92/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
Includes Share Based Payments
Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$31/oz in relation to Cowal (A$53/oz) and Mungari (A$85/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.90/oz
Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019
4
OPERATIONS
Cowal, New South Wales (100%)
Cowal produced 67,878oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,002/oz (Mar qtr: 64,117oz, AISC A$1,000/oz).
Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$68.5 million (Mar qtr: A$51.8M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$34.9 million (Mar qtr: A$15.9M) post sustaining capital of A$13.3 million and major capital of A$20.3 million. Major projects included the processing plant expansion and pre-works construction of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility.
An improvement to processing capability by rejecting the lower grade re-circulating scats feed resulted in increased throughput rates during the quarter. Total throughput was a record 2,067kt despite a planned ten-day shutdown for the mill upgrade project.
The increased throughput rates achieved from rejecting the scats, which have been stockpiled for processing at a later date, resulted in a planned reduction in recoveries. The float tails leach circuit continues to ramp up with average recoveries for the June 2019 quarter of 5.1%.
The Warraga underground exploration decline had reached 550 metres of lateral development as of 30 June 2019 and is progressing ahead of schedule. The underground drilling program commenced during the quarter and will continue for the next 12- 18 months.
Total FY19 gold production of 251,500 ounces was above guidance of 240,000 - 250,000oz. AISC of A$995/oz was at the bottom end of the A$975 - A$1,075/oz guidance range.
Full year mine operating cash flow was A$232.1 million. Net mine cashflow was $87.5 million.
FY20 guidance: 255,000 - 265,000oz at an AISC of A$930 - A$980/oz.
Mungari, Western Australia (100%)
Mungari produced 30,457oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,242/oz (Mar qtr: 24,966oz, AISC A$1,521/oz).
Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$17.9 million (Mar qtr: A$10.4M). Net mine cash flow was A$10.2 million (Mar qtr: A$2.5M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.8 million.
Production and costs improved with increased availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 97kt of ore at a grade of 3.84g/t gold (Mar qtr: 55kt at 3.82g/t gold). Total development was 719 metres with the focus on Mist and rehabilitation of the North Portal to access ore in the mine's upper levels.
White Foil open pit total material movement was 2,126kt. Open pit ore mined was 456kt at a grade of 1.71g/t gold. Stripping of stage 3a is nearing completion while the stage 3b cut back commenced during the June 2019 quarter.
A total of 460kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.18g/t gold. Plant throughput was excellent in June with a monthly record achieved of 159kt as an outcome of the operational and maintenance improvement project to optimise the crushing process.
Total FY19 gold production of 120,535oz was below the bottom end of the 125,000 - 135,000oz guidance range. AISC of A$1,233/oz was above guidance of A$1,050 - A$1,100/oz guidance.
Full year mine operating cash flow was A$63.9 million. Net mine cash flow was A$35.8 million.
FY20 guidance: 115,000 - 125,000oz at an AISC of A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz.
958
1,019
1,000
1,002
61.3koz
58.2koz
64.1koz
67.9koz
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Production gold (oz)
AISC (A$/oz)
1,474
1,521
1,120
1,242
35.1koz
30.0koz
25.0koz
30.5koz
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY19 Q4
Production gold (oz)
AISC (A$/oz)
Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 22:49:03 UTC