Evolution Mining : June 2019 Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 30 June 2019 HIGHLIGHTS June 2019 quarter highlights Gold production of 194,886 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost 1 (AISC) of A$915 per ounce (US$640/oz) 2

All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of A$915 per ounce (US$640/oz) Mine operating cash flow of A$215.2 million and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million

Net cash position increased by A$109.5 million to A$35.2 million

Continued drilling success at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie with significant intersections including 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au

Drilling at Mungari's Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg returned significant intercept of 0.9m grading 102.85g/t Au FY19 summary Continued delivery from operations Gold production of 753,001 ounces (Guidance: 720,000 - 770,000oz)

AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz) 2 (Guidance: A$850 - A$900/oz)

(Guidance: A$850 - A$900/oz) All-in Cost (AIC) 3 of A$1,215 per ounce (US$869/oz) 2

Cost (AIC) of A$1,215 per ounce (US$869/oz) Three highest margin operations beat top end of production guidance: Cowal, Mt Carlton, Ernest Henry Sector leading cash generation Mine operating cash flow of A$771.4 million and net mine cash flow of A$497.8 million

Record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$222.2 million

Total cash acquisitions of A$57.6 million during FY19 including A$41.3 million for 19.9% interest in Tribune

Fully franked cash dividends of A$127.0 million and income tax of A$91.2 million paid in FY19 Sustainable long-life portfolio Group average reserve life extended to approximately 10 years

Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces

Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces

Significant investment in Cowal to extend mine life and increase production to above 300kozpa FY20 Guidance Forecast FY20 Group gold production of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces with AISC in the range of A$890 - A$940 per ounce Consolidated production and sales summary4 Units Sep 2018 Dec 2018 Mar 2019 Jun 2019 FY19 qtr qtr qtr qtr Total Gold produced oz 200,218 181,996 175,901 194,886 753,001 Silver produced oz 189,553 193,630 141,621 184,693 709,497 Copper produced t 5,866 5,582 4,750 5,648 21,846 C1 Cash Cost A$/oz 594 661 681 579 627 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/oz 885 973 925 915 924 All-in Cost A$/oz 1,121 1,284 1,250 1,213 1,215 Gold sold oz 196,021 188,534 167,598 190,810 742,964 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,662 1,730 1,798 1,858 1,760 Silver sold oz 190,536 192,484 140,327 180,039 703,386 Achieved silver price A$/oz 20 22 21 22 21 Copper sold t 5,912 5,566 4,627 5,776 21,881 Achieved copper price A$/t 8,378 8,473 9,286 8,350 8,587 Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalties, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense. Calculated per ounce sold Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6999 for the June 2019 quarter and 0.7156 for FY19 Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated per ounce sold Production relates to payable production Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019 1 OVERVIEW Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 30 June 2019 was 8.3 (31 March 2019: 7.8). Evolution acknowledges that the Group safety performance has declined from the high standards the Company is committed to. Following a number of recent tragedies in Queensland's mining industry, Evolution will be conducting safety stops across all its operations this month to refocus the Company's efforts on improving safety performance. Group gold production for the June 2019 quarter was 194,886 ounces (Mar qtr: 175,901oz) at an AISC of A$915/oz (Mar qtr: A$925/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.6999, Group AISC equated to US$640/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world. Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$215.2 million (Mar qtr: A$168.3M) and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million (Mar qtr: A$107.8M). Reported cash flow is A$2.2 million lower than outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019 due to quotational period pricing adjustments for outstanding Mt Carlton concentrate shipments. Mine capital expenditure was A$63.0 million (Mar qtr: A$60.5M). FY19 sustaining capital of A$94.7 million was below the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital of A$180.4 million was in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range. Standout operational performances for the quarter: Cowal produced 67,878oz at an AISC of A$1,002/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$34.9 million

Mt Carlton produced 28,232oz at an AISC of A$744/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$30.8 million

Ernest Henry produced 25,820oz at an AISC of A$(644)/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$54.6 million Group gold production in FY19 totalled 753,001 ounces. Three of Evolution's six operations exceeded the top end of production guidance - Cowal, Mt Carlton and Ernest Henry. Group FY19 AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz) was above the top of the A$850 - A$900 per ounce guidance range. The operational and non- operational factors driving the cost increase were outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019. Drilling continued at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie to define and extend mineralisation with significant intersections including: 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au. Drilling completed at the Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg intercepted a laminated vein with visible gold and base metal sulphides grading 102.85g/t Au over 0.9m. As at 30 June 2019, gross debt under the Senior Secured Term Facility D was A$300.0 million. The group cash balance was A$335.2 million. During the June 2019 quarter Evolution's cash generation of A$109.5 million moved the Company to a net cash position of A$35.2 million (31 Mar 2019: net bank debt of A$74.2M). FY20 guidance was provided in the 10 July 2019 ASX release. Evolution is forecasting FY20 gold production of between 725,000 - 775,000 at and AISC of between A$890 - A$940 per ounce. Sustaining capital, which is included in AISC, is forecast to be A$90.0 - A$130.0 million. Major capital is expected to be in the range of A$195.0 - A$235.0 million. Further details of FY20 Guidance is provided in Appendix 1 of this release. Group safety performance (TRIF) 5.9 7.3 7.8 8.3 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 Group AISC (A$ per ounce) 885 973 925 915 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 Group production (koz) 200.2 194.9 182.0 175.9 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 Group mine operating cash flow (A$M) 196.9 191.1 215.2 168.3 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19Q4 TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked. Results above are based on a 12-month moving average Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019 2 OVERVIEW June 2019 quarter production and cost summary1 June FY19 Units Cowal Mungari Mt Mt Cracow Ernest Group Carlton Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 0 692 0 0 564 298 1,554 UG lat dev - operating m 0 27 0 0 831 1,459 2,316 Total UG lateral development m 0 719 0 0 1,394 1,756 3,869 UG ore mined kt 0 97 0 0 130 1,726 1,952 UG grade mined g/t 0.00 3.84 0.00 0.00 4.67 0.60 1.03 OP capital waste kt 2,589 0 896 509 0 0 3,994 OP operating waste kt 325 1,411 216 1,321 0 0 3,273 OP ore mined kt 983 456 258 1,204 0 0 2,901 OP grade mined g/t 1.53 1.71 3.58 0.86 0.00 0.00 1.46 Total ore mined kt 983 553 258 1,204 130 1,726 4,853 Total tonnes processed kt 2,067 460 218 763 138 1,712 5,359 Grade processed g/t 1.25 2.18 5.15 1.11 4.47 0.60 1.34 Recovery % 81.9 94.2 90.3 89.6 91.0 79.9 86.3 Gold produced oz 67,878 30,457 28,232 24,404 18,095 25,820 194,886 Silver produced oz 58,874 2,705 43,564 49,683 10,248 19,619 184,693 Copper produced t 0 0 119 0 0 5,529 5,648 Gold sold oz 63,842 29,446 31,451 23,501 20,361 22,210 190,810 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,835 1,868 1,943 1,845 1,840 1,815 1,858 Silver sold oz 58,874 2,705 38,910 49,683 10,248 19,619 180,039 Achieved silver price A$/oz 21 21 23 21 22 21 22 Copper sold t 0 0 247 0 0 5,529 5,776 Achieved copper price A$/t 0 0 8,186 0 0 8,358 8,350 Cost Summary Mining A$/prod oz 164 673 106 547 562 355 Processing A$/prod oz 425 381 319 496 292 375 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 95 118 217 117 165 161 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 59 (249) 2 (213) 9 (44) By-product credits A$/prod oz (18) (2) (103) (43) (12) (1,806) (268) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 725 921 541 903 1,016 (779) 579 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 771 953 486 938 903 (905) 592 Royalties A$/sold oz 54 48 140 96 100 187 94 Gold in Circuit and other A$/sold oz (27) 21 57 (5) 99 14 adjustments Sustaining capital2 A$/sold oz 208 178 24 25 224 75 140 Reclamation and other A$/sold oz (4) 42 37 11 4 13 adjustments Administration costs3 A$/sold oz 64 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 1,002 1,242 744 1,065 1,329 (644) 915 Major project capital A$/sold oz 318 85 312 132 53 0 193 Discovery A$/sold oz 183 170 6 1 17 0 105 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 1,503 1,497 1,062 1,198 1,399 (644) 1,213 All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$3.01/oz for Corporate capital expenditure Includes Share Based Payments Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019 3 OVERVIEW FY19 production and cost summary1 FY19 YTD Units Cowal Mungari Mt Mt Cracow Ernest Group Carlton Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 0 1,559 0 0 2,329 856 4,744 UG lat dev - operating m 0 369 0 0 3,816 5,609 9,794 Total UG lateral development m 0 1,928 0 0 6,146 6,465 14,538 UG ore mined kt 0 391 0 0 560 6,728 7,680 UG grade mined g/t 0.00 4.54 0.00 0.00 4.88 0.58 1.09 OP capital waste kt 18,518 191 3,742 3,931 0 0 26,383 OP operating waste kt 1,436 5,436 841 3,404 0 0 11,118 OP ore mined kt 6,114 1,640 746 3,202 0 0 11,703 OP grade mined g/t 1.24 1.61 5.33 0.87 0.00 0.00 1.45 Total ore mined kt 6,114 2,032 746 3,202 560 6,728 19,383 Total tonnes processed kt 7,936 1,660 807 3,245 573 6,829 21,050 Grade processed g/t 1.21 2.40 5.30 1.02 4.80 0.58 1.32 Recovery % 81.7 93.8 89.5 89.1 91.5 80.7 86.3 Gold produced oz 251,500 120,535 106,646 94,647 80,983 98,689 753,001 Silver produced oz 250,602 15,590 199,146 135,794 38,043 70,321 709,497 Copper produced t 0 0 839 0 0 21,008 21,846 Gold sold oz 245,786 121,582 102,744 93,865 82,137 96,850 742,964 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,751 1,748 1,819 1,748 1,749 1,756 1,760 Silver sold oz 250,602 15,590 193,035 135,794 38,043 70,321 703,386 Achieved silver price A$/oz 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 Copper sold t 0 0 874 0 0 21,008 21,881 Achieved copper price A$/t 0 0 8,589 0 0 8,587 8,587 Cost Summary 0 Mining A$/prod oz 180 713 85 441 495 352 Processing A$/prod oz 463 353 295 475 256 373 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 119 124 222 124 154 173 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 24 (110) (1) 63 5 (1) By-product credits A$/prod oz (21) (3) (109) (30) (10) (1,843) (269) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 765 1,078 492 1,073 900 (783) 627 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 782 1,068 511 1,082 888 (798) 635 Royalties A$/sold oz 48 46 136 90 95 160 85 Gold in Circuit and other adjustments A$/sold oz (19) 12 (25) (6) 7 (8) Sustaining capital2 A$/sold oz 175 173 78 47 272 99 148 Reclamation and other adjustments A$/sold oz 9 21 37 19 11 15 Administration costs3 A$/sold oz 49 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 995 1,320 737 1,233 1,272 (539) 924 Major project capital A$/sold oz 410 58 268 255 59 0 221 Discovery A$/sold oz 95 158 9 2 24 0 70 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 1,500 1,536 1,014 1,490 1,355 (539) 1,215 Depreciation & Amortisation4 A$/prod oz 352 421 458 579 296 1,316 529 All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.92/oz for Corporate capital expenditure Includes Share Based Payments Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$31/oz in relation to Cowal (A$53/oz) and Mungari (A$85/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.90/oz Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019 4 OPERATIONS Cowal, New South Wales (100%) Cowal produced 67,878oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,002/oz (Mar qtr: 64,117oz, AISC A$1,000/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$68.5 million (Mar qtr: A$51.8M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$34.9 million (Mar qtr: A$15.9M) post sustaining capital of A$13.3 million and major capital of A$20.3 million. Major projects included the processing plant expansion and pre-works construction of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility. An improvement to processing capability by rejecting the lower grade re-circulating scats feed resulted in increased throughput rates during the quarter. Total throughput was a record 2,067kt despite a planned ten-day shutdown for the mill upgrade project. The increased throughput rates achieved from rejecting the scats, which have been stockpiled for processing at a later date, resulted in a planned reduction in recoveries. The float tails leach circuit continues to ramp up with average recoveries for the June 2019 quarter of 5.1%. The Warraga underground exploration decline had reached 550 metres of lateral development as of 30 June 2019 and is progressing ahead of schedule. The underground drilling program commenced during the quarter and will continue for the next 12- 18 months. Total FY19 gold production of 251,500 ounces was above guidance of 240,000 - 250,000oz. AISC of A$995/oz was at the bottom end of the A$975 - A$1,075/oz guidance range. Full year mine operating cash flow was A$232.1 million. Net mine cashflow was $87.5 million. FY20 guidance: 255,000 - 265,000oz at an AISC of A$930 - A$980/oz. Mungari, Western Australia (100%) Mungari produced 30,457oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,242/oz (Mar qtr: 24,966oz, AISC A$1,521/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$17.9 million (Mar qtr: A$10.4M). Net mine cash flow was A$10.2 million (Mar qtr: A$2.5M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.8 million. Production and costs improved with increased availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 97kt of ore at a grade of 3.84g/t gold (Mar qtr: 55kt at 3.82g/t gold). Total development was 719 metres with the focus on Mist and rehabilitation of the North Portal to access ore in the mine's upper levels. White Foil open pit total material movement was 2,126kt. Open pit ore mined was 456kt at a grade of 1.71g/t gold. Stripping of stage 3a is nearing completion while the stage 3b cut back commenced during the June 2019 quarter. A total of 460kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.18g/t gold. Plant throughput was excellent in June with a monthly record achieved of 159kt as an outcome of the operational and maintenance improvement project to optimise the crushing process. Total FY19 gold production of 120,535oz was below the bottom end of the 125,000 - 135,000oz guidance range. AISC of A$1,233/oz was above guidance of A$1,050 - A$1,100/oz guidance. Full year mine operating cash flow was A$63.9 million. Net mine cash flow was A$35.8 million. FY20 guidance: 115,000 - 125,000oz at an AISC of A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz. 958 1,019 1,000 1,002 61.3koz 58.2koz 64.1koz 67.9koz FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) 1,474 1,521 1,120 1,242 35.1koz 30.0koz 25.0koz 30.5koz FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY19 Q4 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

