EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/23
5.01 AUD   +1.01%
06:50pEVOLUTION MINING : June 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
10:10aEVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly results conference call
AQ
07/21EVOLUTION MINING : June 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
Evolution Mining : June 2019 Quarterly Report

07/23/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 30 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

June 2019 quarter highlights

  • Gold production of 194,886 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost1 (AISC) of A$915 per ounce (US$640/oz)2
  • Mine operating cash flow of A$215.2 million and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million
  • Net cash position increased by A$109.5 million to A$35.2 million
  • Continued drilling success at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie with significant intersections including 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au
  • Drilling at Mungari's Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg returned significant intercept of 0.9m grading 102.85g/t Au

FY19 summary

Continued delivery from operations

  • Gold production of 753,001 ounces (Guidance: 720,000 - 770,000oz)
  • AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz)2 (Guidance: A$850 - A$900/oz)
  • All-inCost (AIC)3 of A$1,215 per ounce (US$869/oz)2
  • Three highest margin operations beat top end of production guidance: Cowal, Mt Carlton, Ernest Henry

Sector leading cash generation

  • Mine operating cash flow of A$771.4 million and net mine cash flow of A$497.8 million
  • Record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$222.2 million
  • Total cash acquisitions of A$57.6 million during FY19 including A$41.3 million for 19.9% interest in Tribune
  • Fully franked cash dividends of A$127.0 million and income tax of A$91.2 million paid in FY19

Sustainable long-life portfolio

  • Group average reserve life extended to approximately 10 years
  • Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces
  • Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces
  • Significant investment in Cowal to extend mine life and increase production to above 300kozpa

FY20 Guidance

  • Forecast FY20 Group gold production of 725,000 - 775,000 ounces with AISC in the range of A$890 - A$940 per ounce

Consolidated production and sales summary4

Units

Sep 2018

Dec 2018

Mar 2019

Jun 2019

FY19

qtr

qtr

qtr

qtr

Total

Gold produced

oz

200,218

181,996

175,901

194,886

753,001

Silver produced

oz

189,553

193,630

141,621

184,693

709,497

Copper produced

t

5,866

5,582

4,750

5,648

21,846

C1 Cash Cost

A$/oz

594

661

681

579

627

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

885

973

925

915

924

All-in Cost

A$/oz

1,121

1,284

1,250

1,213

1,215

Gold sold

oz

196,021

188,534

167,598

190,810

742,964

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,662

1,730

1,798

1,858

1,760

Silver sold

oz

190,536

192,484

140,327

180,039

703,386

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

20

22

21

22

21

Copper sold

t

5,912

5,566

4,627

5,776

21,881

Achieved copper price

A$/t

8,378

8,473

9,286

8,350

8,587

  1. Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalties, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense. Calculated per ounce sold
  2. Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6999 for the June 2019 quarter and 0.7156 for FY19
  3. Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated per ounce sold
  4. Production relates to payable production

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019

1

OVERVIEW

Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 30 June 2019 was 8.3 (31 March 2019: 7.8). Evolution acknowledges that the Group safety performance has declined from the high standards the Company is committed to. Following a number of recent tragedies in Queensland's mining industry, Evolution will be conducting safety stops across all its operations this month to refocus the Company's efforts on improving safety performance.

Group gold production for the June 2019 quarter was 194,886 ounces (Mar qtr: 175,901oz) at an AISC of A$915/oz (Mar qtr: A$925/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.6999, Group AISC equated to US$640/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world.

Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$215.2 million (Mar qtr: A$168.3M) and net mine cash flow of A$152.2 million (Mar qtr: A$107.8M). Reported cash flow is A$2.2 million lower than outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019 due to quotational period pricing adjustments for outstanding Mt Carlton concentrate shipments.

Mine capital expenditure was A$63.0 million (Mar qtr: A$60.5M). FY19 sustaining capital of A$94.7 million was below the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital of A$180.4 million was in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range.

Standout operational performances for the quarter:

  • Cowal produced 67,878oz at an AISC of A$1,002/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$34.9 million
  • Mt Carlton produced 28,232oz at an AISC of A$744/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$30.8 million
  • Ernest Henry produced 25,820oz at an AISC of A$(644)/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$54.6 million

Group gold production in FY19 totalled 753,001 ounces. Three of Evolution's six operations exceeded the top end of production guidance - Cowal, Mt Carlton and Ernest Henry.

Group FY19 AISC of A$924 per ounce (US$661/oz) was above the top of the A$850 - A$900 per ounce guidance range. The operational and non- operational factors driving the cost increase were outlined in the FY19 Preliminary Operating Results and FY20 Guidance released to the ASX on 10 July 2019.

Drilling continued at Cowal GRE46 and Dalwhinnie to define and extend mineralisation with significant

intersections including: 20m (16m etw) grading 8.36g/t Au and 22m (17.6m etw) grading 5.49g/t Au. Drilling completed at the Boomer prospect 400m west of Frog's Leg intercepted a laminated vein with visible gold and base metal sulphides grading 102.85g/t Au over 0.9m.

As at 30 June 2019, gross debt under the Senior Secured Term Facility D was A$300.0 million. The group cash balance was A$335.2 million. During the June 2019 quarter Evolution's cash generation of A$109.5 million moved the Company to a net cash position of A$35.2 million (31 Mar 2019: net bank debt of A$74.2M).

FY20 guidance was provided in the 10 July 2019 ASX release. Evolution is forecasting FY20 gold production of between 725,000 - 775,000 at and AISC of between A$890 - A$940 per ounce. Sustaining capital, which is included in AISC, is forecast to be A$90.0 - A$130.0 million. Major capital is expected to be in the range of A$195.0 - A$235.0 million. Further details of FY20 Guidance is provided in Appendix 1 of this release.

Group safety performance (TRIF)

5.9

7.3

7.8

8.3

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Group AISC (A$ per ounce)

885

973

925

915

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Group production (koz)

200.2

194.9

182.0

175.9

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Group mine operating cash flow

(A$M)

196.9

191.1

215.2

168.3

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19Q4

TRIF: Total recordable injury frequency. The frequency of total recordable injuries per million hours worked. Results above are based on a 12-month moving average

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019

2

OVERVIEW

June 2019 quarter production and cost summary1

June FY19

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Carlton

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

0

692

0

0

564

298

1,554

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

27

0

0

831

1,459

2,316

Total UG lateral development

m

0

719

0

0

1,394

1,756

3,869

UG ore mined

kt

0

97

0

0

130

1,726

1,952

UG grade mined

g/t

0.00

3.84

0.00

0.00

4.67

0.60

1.03

OP capital waste

kt

2,589

0

896

509

0

0

3,994

OP operating waste

kt

325

1,411

216

1,321

0

0

3,273

OP ore mined

kt

983

456

258

1,204

0

0

2,901

OP grade mined

g/t

1.53

1.71

3.58

0.86

0.00

0.00

1.46

Total ore mined

kt

983

553

258

1,204

130

1,726

4,853

Total tonnes processed

kt

2,067

460

218

763

138

1,712

5,359

Grade processed

g/t

1.25

2.18

5.15

1.11

4.47

0.60

1.34

Recovery

%

81.9

94.2

90.3

89.6

91.0

79.9

86.3

Gold produced

oz

67,878

30,457

28,232

24,404

18,095

25,820

194,886

Silver produced

oz

58,874

2,705

43,564

49,683

10,248

19,619

184,693

Copper produced

t

0

0

119

0

0

5,529

5,648

Gold sold

oz

63,842

29,446

31,451

23,501

20,361

22,210

190,810

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,835

1,868

1,943

1,845

1,840

1,815

1,858

Silver sold

oz

58,874

2,705

38,910

49,683

10,248

19,619

180,039

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

21

21

23

21

22

21

22

Copper sold

t

0

0

247

0

0

5,529

5,776

Achieved copper price

A$/t

0

0

8,186

0

0

8,358

8,350

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/prod oz

164

673

106

547

562

355

Processing

A$/prod oz

425

381

319

496

292

375

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

95

118

217

117

165

161

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

59

(249)

2

(213)

9

(44)

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(18)

(2)

(103)

(43)

(12)

(1,806)

(268)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

725

921

541

903

1,016

(779)

579

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

771

953

486

938

903

(905)

592

Royalties

A$/sold oz

54

48

140

96

100

187

94

Gold in Circuit and other

A$/sold oz

(27)

21

57

(5)

99

14

adjustments

Sustaining capital2

A$/sold oz

208

178

24

25

224

75

140

Reclamation and other

A$/sold oz

(4)

42

37

11

4

13

adjustments

Administration costs3

A$/sold oz

64

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

1,002

1,242

744

1,065

1,329

(644)

915

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

318

85

312

132

53

0

193

Discovery

A$/sold oz

183

170

6

1

17

0

105

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

1,503

1,497

1,062

1,198

1,399

(644)

1,213

  1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost
  2. Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$3.01/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
  3. Includes Share Based Payments

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019

3

OVERVIEW

FY19 production and cost summary1

FY19 YTD

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Carlton

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

0

1,559

0

0

2,329

856

4,744

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

369

0

0

3,816

5,609

9,794

Total UG lateral development

m

0

1,928

0

0

6,146

6,465

14,538

UG ore mined

kt

0

391

0

0

560

6,728

7,680

UG grade mined

g/t

0.00

4.54

0.00

0.00

4.88

0.58

1.09

OP capital waste

kt

18,518

191

3,742

3,931

0

0

26,383

OP operating waste

kt

1,436

5,436

841

3,404

0

0

11,118

OP ore mined

kt

6,114

1,640

746

3,202

0

0

11,703

OP grade mined

g/t

1.24

1.61

5.33

0.87

0.00

0.00

1.45

Total ore mined

kt

6,114

2,032

746

3,202

560

6,728

19,383

Total tonnes processed

kt

7,936

1,660

807

3,245

573

6,829

21,050

Grade processed

g/t

1.21

2.40

5.30

1.02

4.80

0.58

1.32

Recovery

%

81.7

93.8

89.5

89.1

91.5

80.7

86.3

Gold produced

oz

251,500

120,535

106,646

94,647

80,983

98,689

753,001

Silver produced

oz

250,602

15,590

199,146

135,794

38,043

70,321

709,497

Copper produced

t

0

0

839

0

0

21,008

21,846

Gold sold

oz

245,786

121,582

102,744

93,865

82,137

96,850

742,964

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,751

1,748

1,819

1,748

1,749

1,756

1,760

Silver sold

oz

250,602

15,590

193,035

135,794

38,043

70,321

703,386

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

Copper sold

t

0

0

874

0

0

21,008

21,881

Achieved copper price

A$/t

0

0

8,589

0

0

8,587

8,587

Cost Summary

0

Mining

A$/prod oz

180

713

85

441

495

352

Processing

A$/prod oz

463

353

295

475

256

373

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

119

124

222

124

154

173

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

24

(110)

(1)

63

5

(1)

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(21)

(3)

(109)

(30)

(10)

(1,843)

(269)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

765

1,078

492

1,073

900

(783)

627

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

782

1,068

511

1,082

888

(798)

635

Royalties

A$/sold oz

48

46

136

90

95

160

85

Gold in Circuit and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

(19)

12

(25)

(6)

7

(8)

Sustaining capital2

A$/sold oz

175

173

78

47

272

99

148

Reclamation and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

9

21

37

19

11

15

Administration costs3

A$/sold oz

49

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

995

1,320

737

1,233

1,272

(539)

924

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

410

58

268

255

59

0

221

Discovery

A$/sold oz

95

158

9

2

24

0

70

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

1,500

1,536

1,014

1,490

1,355

(539)

1,215

Depreciation & Amortisation4

A$/prod oz

352

421

458

579

296

1,316

529

  1. All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation
  2. Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.92/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
  3. Includes Share Based Payments
  4. Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$31/oz in relation to Cowal (A$53/oz) and Mungari (A$85/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.90/oz

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019

4

OPERATIONS

Cowal, New South Wales (100%)

Cowal produced 67,878oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,002/oz (Mar qtr: 64,117oz, AISC A$1,000/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$68.5 million (Mar qtr: A$51.8M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$34.9 million (Mar qtr: A$15.9M) post sustaining capital of A$13.3 million and major capital of A$20.3 million. Major projects included the processing plant expansion and pre-works construction of the Integrated Waste Landform (IWL) tailings facility.

An improvement to processing capability by rejecting the lower grade re-circulating scats feed resulted in increased throughput rates during the quarter. Total throughput was a record 2,067kt despite a planned ten-day shutdown for the mill upgrade project.

The increased throughput rates achieved from rejecting the scats, which have been stockpiled for processing at a later date, resulted in a planned reduction in recoveries. The float tails leach circuit continues to ramp up with average recoveries for the June 2019 quarter of 5.1%.

The Warraga underground exploration decline had reached 550 metres of lateral development as of 30 June 2019 and is progressing ahead of schedule. The underground drilling program commenced during the quarter and will continue for the next 12- 18 months.

Total FY19 gold production of 251,500 ounces was above guidance of 240,000 - 250,000oz. AISC of A$995/oz was at the bottom end of the A$975 - A$1,075/oz guidance range.

Full year mine operating cash flow was A$232.1 million. Net mine cashflow was $87.5 million.

FY20 guidance: 255,000 - 265,000oz at an AISC of A$930 - A$980/oz.

Mungari, Western Australia (100%)

Mungari produced 30,457oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,242/oz (Mar qtr: 24,966oz, AISC A$1,521/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$17.9 million (Mar qtr: A$10.4M). Net mine cash flow was A$10.2 million (Mar qtr: A$2.5M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.8 million.

Production and costs improved with increased availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 97kt of ore at a grade of 3.84g/t gold (Mar qtr: 55kt at 3.82g/t gold). Total development was 719 metres with the focus on Mist and rehabilitation of the North Portal to access ore in the mine's upper levels.

White Foil open pit total material movement was 2,126kt. Open pit ore mined was 456kt at a grade of 1.71g/t gold. Stripping of stage 3a is nearing completion while the stage 3b cut back commenced during the June 2019 quarter.

A total of 460kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.18g/t gold. Plant throughput was excellent in June with a monthly record achieved of 159kt as an outcome of the operational and maintenance improvement project to optimise the crushing process.

Total FY19 gold production of 120,535oz was below the bottom end of the 125,000 - 135,000oz guidance range. AISC of A$1,233/oz was above guidance of A$1,050 - A$1,100/oz guidance.

Full year mine operating cash flow was A$63.9 million. Net mine cash flow was A$35.8 million.

FY20 guidance: 115,000 - 125,000oz at an AISC of A$1,230 - A$1,280/oz.

958

1,019

1,000

1,002

61.3koz

58.2koz

64.1koz

67.9koz

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

1,474

1,521

1,120

1,242

35.1koz

30.0koz

25.0koz

30.5koz

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY19 Q4

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report June 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 22:49:03 UTC
