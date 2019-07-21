Evolution Mining : June 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2019 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 24 July 2019.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Wednesday 24 July 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code: 57119928# Dial-in numbers: ▪ Australia: 1 800 093 431 ▪ International Toll: (612) 8047 9393