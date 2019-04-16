Evolution Mining : March 2019 Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 31 March 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Delivering organic growth
Annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates as at 31 December 20181
▪Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces
▪Cowal underground Mineral Resources increased by 134% to 1.41 million ounces
▪Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces
▪Cowal Ore Reserves increased by 27% to 3.88 million ounces
▪Drilling continues to deliver high-grade intersections from Cowal GRE46. Highlights below occur outside the Dec 2018 Underground Mineral Resource and reinforce potential for further growth and grade improvement:
▪7m (6.5m etw) grading 9.5g/t Au from 570m (1535DD352A)
▪24m (19.7m etw) grading 3.8g/t Au from 668m (1535DD353A)
▪1.9m (1.5m etw) grading 55.3g/t Au from 748m (1535DD353C)
Consistent operational performance
▪Gold production of 175,901 ounces
▪All-inSustaining Cost2 (AISC) reduced by A$48/oz to A$925 per ounce (US$659/oz)3
▪All-inCost4 (AIC) reduced by A$34/oz to A$1,250 per ounce (US$890/oz)
▪Cowal Float Tails Leach Project commissioned - achieved 4.6% increase in recoveries in month of March
Generating strong cash flow
▪Group operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million
▪Group net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million including record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$59.5M
▪Bank debt reduced by A$25.0 million to A$330.0 million
▪Group cash balance of A$255.9 million (31 Dec 2018: A$313.6M) after A$59.3M in dividend payments, A$41.3M payment to acquire 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources and A$25.0M in debt repayments
▪Net bank debt of A$74.2 million (31 Dec 2018: A$41.4M)
FY19 Group guidance maintained
▪FY19 Group production guidance 720,000 - 770,000 ounces at an AISC of A$850 - A$900 per ounce
▪On track to deliver above mid-point of production guidance and at top end of AISC guidance
▪June 2019 quarter production guidance 190,000 - 195,000 ounces
Consolidated production and sales summary5
Units
Jun 2018
Sep 2018
Dec 2018
Mar 2019
FY19
qtr
qtr
qtr
qtr
YTD
Gold produced
oz
202,254
200,218
181,996
175,901
558,115
Silver produced
oz
223,737
189,553
193,630
141,621
524,804
Copper produced
t
5,634
5,866
5,582
4,750
16,198
C1 Cash Cost
A$/oz
499
594
661
681
643
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/oz
846
885
973
925
927
All-in Cost
A$/oz
1,130
1,121
1,284
1,250
1,216
Gold sold
oz
208,239
196,021
188,534
167,598
552,153
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,675
1,662
1,730
1,798
1,726
Silver sold
oz
264,100
190,536
192,484
140,327
523,347
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
22
20
22
21
21
Copper sold
t
5,824
5,912
5,566
4,627
16,105
Achieved copper price
A$/t
9,223
8,378
8,473
9,286
8,672
1.This information is extracted from the ASX release "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" dated 17 April
2.Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalty expense, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense
3.Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.7123 for the March 2019 quarter
4.Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated on per ounce sold basis
5.Production relates to payable production
OVERVIEW
Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 31 March 2019 was 7.8 (31 Dec 2018: 7.3). Each operation continues to focus on improving its safety culture, critical control verification and action close out activities.
Group gold production for the March 2019 quarter was 175,901 ounces (Dec qtr: 181,996oz) at an improved AISC of A$925/oz (Dec qtr: A$973/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.7123, Group AISC equated to US$659/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world.
Evolution today released its Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement as at 31 December 2018. Gold Mineral Resources increased to 14.73Moz (Dec 2017: 14.24Moz) and gold Ore Reserves increased to 7.46Moz (Dec 2017: 7.05Moz) after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces. The Cowal GRE46 underground has grown significantly with Mineral Resources increasing by 134% to 1.41Moz.
Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million (Dec qtr: A$191.1M) and net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million (Dec qtr: A$108.5M). The lower operating cash flow was driven predominantly by timing of gold (20,936 oz) and copper sales (939t) and was partially offset by higher realised metal prices. Group capital expenditure reduced to A$60.6 million (Dec qtr: A$83.2M). FY19 sustaining capital is expected to be at the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital is expected to be in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range.
Extreme rainfall events at both Ernest Henry and Mt Carlton were exceptionally well managed with both sites delivering strong operational performances. Ernest Henry produced 22,419oz at an AISC of A$(510)/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$59.5 million. Mt Carlton produced 26,116oz at an AISC of A$643/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$16.3 million.
Cowal also had a strong quarter with the benefits of increased recoveries from the Float Tails Leach plant contributing to the increase in production to 64,117oz at and AISC of A$1,000/oz. Net mine cash flow was A$15.9 million after spending total capital of A$35.9 million on projects which will deliver a pathway to increase Cowal's annual production from 250koz to over 300koz.
The contract for the underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March and drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter. Surface drilling targeting extensions to Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground deposits continues to highlight the high-grade nature of this mineralised system with further outstanding results returned during the quarter.
On 25 February 2019 Evolution acquired a 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) for a cash consideration of A$41.3 million. Tribune's major asset is its interest in the East Kundana operation adjacent to Evolution's Mungari mine.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on 1 April 2019, Evolution entered into an earn-in joint venture agreement with Enterprise Minerals Limited (ASX:ENT) over the Murchison exploration project. Murchison is a large, early stage gold exploration project covering ~750km2 in the Murchison region of central Western Australia.
As at 31 March 2019, gross debt outstanding under the Senior Secured Syndicated Term Facility D was A$330.0 million. Net bank debt stood at A$74.2 million (Dec qtr: A$41.1M). The Group cash balance was A$255.9 million (Dec qtr: A$313.6M).
June 2019 quarter gold production is expected to be in the range of 190,000 - 195,000 ounces.
Group safety performance (TRIF)
7.3 7.8
5.5 5.9
Group production (koz)
202.3
200.2
182.0
175.9
Group AISC (A$ per ounce)
846
885
973
925
Group operating mine cash flow (A$M)
221.9 196.9 191.1 168.3
FY18 Q4
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
FY18 Q4
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
OVERVIEW
March 2019 quarter production and cost summary1
March FY19
Units
Cowal
Mungari
Mt Carlton
Mt
Cracow
Ernest
Group
Rawdon
Henry
UG lat dev - capital
m
0
547
0
0
526
251
1,324
UG lat dev - operating
m
0
87
0
0
1,047
1,495
2,628
Total UG lateral development
m
0
633
0
0
1,573
1,746
3,952
UG ore mined
kt
0
55
0
0
125
1,535
1,714
UG grade mined
g/t
0.00
3.82
0.00
0.00
4.69
0.56
0.96
OP capital waste
kt
4,570
0
861
523
0
0
5,954
OP operating waste
kt
376
1,407
74
1,122
0
0
2,979
OP ore mined
kt
1,377
462
72
1,124
0
0
3,035
OP grade mined
g/t
1.31
1.57
4.31
0.72
0.00
0.00
1.20
Total ore mined
kt
1,377
516
72
1,124
125
1,535
4,748
Total tonnes processed
kt
1,913
409
191
800
143
1,548
5,003
Grade processed
g/t
1.25
2.01
5.48
0.88
4.36
0.56
1.29
Recovery
%
83.4
94.3
89.2
88.6
90.9
83.1
87.0
Gold produced
oz
64,117
24,966
26,116
20,124
18,158
22,419
175,901
Silver produced
oz
54,034
2,617
31,867
29,169
8,320
15,614
141,621
Copper produced
t
0
0
153
0
0
4,597
4,750
Gold sold
oz
57,495
25,084
20,875
20,713
18,092
25,340
167,598
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,795
1,772
1,800
1,790
1,792
1,839
1,798
Silver sold
oz
54,034
2,617
30,573
29,169
8,320
15,614
140,327
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
22
22
20
22
22
22
21
Copper sold
t
0
0
30
0
0
4,597
4,627
Achieved copper price2
A$/t
0
0
11,869
0
0
9,269
9,286
Cost Summary
Mining
A$/prod oz
140
738
31
583
537
344
Processing
A$/prod oz
522
414
253
558
268
413
Administration and selling costs
A$/prod oz
116
157
220
150
164
178
Stockpile adjustments
A$/prod oz
44
(83)
31
(31)
19
7
By-product credits
A$/prod oz
(18)
(2)
(37)
(32)
(10)
(1,916)
(261)
C1 Cash Cost
A$/prod oz
804
1,224
499
1,228
978
(794)
681
C1 Cash Cost
A$/sold oz
897
1,218
624
1,194
981
(702)
715
Royalties
A$/sold oz
46
58
136
93
98
151
86
Gold in Circuit and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
(95)
(2)
(160)
54
(30)
(50)
Sustaining capital3
A$/sold oz
138
226
1
(48)
250
42
109
Reclamation and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
14
22
42
23
10
17
Administration costs4
A$/sold oz
47
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/sold oz
1,000
1,521
643
1,316
1,310
(510)
925
Major project capital
A$/sold oz
480
88
298
225
69
0
250
Discovery
A$/sold oz
96
196
17
3
39
0
75
All-in Cost
A$/sold oz
1,576
1,805
958
1,544
1,417
(510)
1,250
Depreciation & Amortisation5
A$/prod oz
396
416
460
520
314
1,370
538
1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation
2.Mt Carlton achieved copper price includes finalisation adjustments from the December 2018 quarter and is impacted by lower copper sales in the March 2019 quarter
3.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$0.45/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
4.Includes Share Based Payments
5.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$39/oz in relation to Cowal (A$63/oz) and Mungari (A$114/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$2.05/oz
OVERVIEW
FY19 year to date production and cost summary1
FY19 YTD
Units
Cowal
Mungari
Mt
Mt
Cracow
Ernest
Group
Carlton
Rawdon
Henry
UG lat dev - capital
m
0
867
0
0
1,766
558
3,191
UG lat dev - operating
m
0
342
0
0
2,986
4,151
7,478
Total UG lateral development
m
0
1,209
0
0
4,751
4,709
10,669
UG ore mined
kt
0
294
0
0
431
5,002
5,728
UG grade mined
g/t
0.00
4.77
0.00
0.00
4.94
0.57
1.12
OP capital waste
kt
15,930
191
2,846
3,423
0
0
22,389
OP operating waste
kt
1,111
4,025
625
2,084
0
0
7,845
OP ore mined
kt
5,131
1,184
488
1,998
0
0
8,802
OP grade mined
g/t
1.18
1.57
6.25
0.88
0.00
0.00
1.45
Total ore mined
kt
5,131
1,479
488
1,998
431
5,002
14,530
Total tonnes processed
kt
5,869
1,200
589
2,481
435
5,116
15,691
Grade processed
g/t
1.19
2.48
5.35
0.99
4.91
0.57
1.31
Recovery
%
81.6
93.7
89.2
89.0
91.6
80.9
86.3
Gold produced
oz
183,621
90,078
78,414
70,244
62,888
72,869
558,115
Silver produced
oz
191,729
12,885
155,582
86,111
27,795
50,702
524,804
Copper produced
t
0
0
719
0
0
15,479
16,198
Gold sold
oz
181,944
92,136
71,293
70,365
61,776
74,640
552,154
Achieved gold price
A$/oz
1,721
1,710
1,764
1,716
1,719
1,738
1,726
Silver sold
oz
191,729
12,885
154,125
86,111
27,795
50,702
523,347
Achieved silver price
A$/oz
21
21
21
21
21
21
21
Copper sold
t
0
0
627
0
0
15,479
16,106
Achieved copper price
A$/t
0
0
8,748
0
0
8,669
8,672
Cost Summary
0
Mining
A$/prod oz
186
727
78
404
476
351
Processing
A$/prod oz
476
343
287
468
246
372
Administration and selling costs
A$/prod oz
127
126
224
127
151
177
Stockpile adjustments
A$/prod oz
11
(63)
(2)
158
3
13
By-product credits
A$/prod oz
(22)
(3)
(111)
(26)
(9)
(1,856)
(270)
C1 Cash Cost
A$/prod oz
779
1,131
475
1,133
867
(785)
643
C1 Cash Cost
A$/sold oz
786
1,105
522
1,131
883
(766)
650
Royalties
A$/sold oz
46
45
135
88
94
152
82
Gold in Circuit and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
(16)
9
(61)
(6)
(23)
(15)
Sustaining capital2
A$/sold oz
163
171
102
55
288
107
151
Reclamation and other adjustments
A$/sold oz
13
15
37
22
13
16
Administration costs3
A$/sold oz
43
All-in Sustaining Cost
A$/sold oz
992
1,345
735
1,288
1,254
(507)
927
Major project capital
A$/sold oz
442
50
249
296
61
0
231
Discovery
A$/sold oz
65
154
10
3
27
0
58
All-in Cost
A$/sold oz
1,499
1,549
993
1,587
1,341
(507)
1,216
Depreciation & Amortisation4
A$/prod oz
434
440
401
684
292
1,335
565
1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation
2.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.55/oz for Corporate capital expenditure
3.Includes Share Based Payments
4.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$36/oz in relation to Cowal (A$70/oz) and Mungari (A$82/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.91/oz
OPERATIONS
Cowal, New South Wales (100%)
Cowal produced 64,117oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,000/oz (Dec qtr: 58,244oz, AISC A$ 1,019/oz).
Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$51.8 million (Dec qtr: A$59.2M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$15.9 million (Dec qtr: A$12.8M) post sustaining capital of A$8.3 million and major capital of A$27.6 million. Major capital was associated with growth projects including the Stage H cutback and construction pre-works of the Integrated Waste Landform tailings facility.
The Stage H cutback remains on track with material movement ahead of schedule.
A record plant throughput of 1,100tph was achieved during March. Total throughput for the quarter of 1,913kt was impacted by a planned shut down for the mill upgrade project.
The Float Tails Leach circuit was commissioned during the quarter and delivered increased recoveries of 4.6% in the month of March. Activities in the June quarter will focus on ramping up to full capacity and optimising the circuit.
The contract for the Warraga underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March. The initial drill program is 36,000m over 15 months with drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter.
Mungari, Western Australia (100%)
Mungari produced 24,966oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,521/oz (Dec 2018 qtr: 29,992oz, AISC A$1,474/oz).
Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$10.4 million (Dec qtr: A$12.7M). Net mine cash flow was A$2.5 million (Dec qtr: A$5.7M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.9 million.
Production and costs were negatively impacted by availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 55kt of ore at a grade of 3.82g/t gold. Production was mainly from the Rocket and Dwarf ore zones. The higher-grade Mist work areas were redeveloped during the quarter with stoping to commence in April 2019. Underground mine production was also impacted by lower stoping rates due to constraints on the mining fronts in the Rocket zone with mining following a geotechnical sequence and requiring higher volumes of paste placement.
Total development was 633m with the focus on Mist. A new 3D scanning tool was fully implemented in the development of the Mist footwall drives. The data captured from this tool is being used to proactively manage ground support performance and capability.
A Stage 1 drill program testing the Banjo target zone for Frog's Leg extensions at depth was completed. Stage 2 has been approved and is scheduled to commence in April 2019.
White Foil open pit total material movement was 1,869kt including 462kt of ore at a grade of 1.57g/t gold. Stripping continues to decline with a strip ratio of 3:1 during the quarter.
A total of 409kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.01g/t gold. Plant utilisation was 88%. Throughput and utilisation were impacted by a shutdown during the quarter.
976
958
1,019
1,000
63,777oz
61,260oz
58,244oz
64,117oz
FY18 Q4
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
Production gold (oz)
AISC (A$/oz)
1,474
1,521
1,235
1,120
30,169oz
35,120oz
29,992oz
24,966oz
FY18 Q4
FY19 Q1
FY19 Q2
FY19 Q3
Production gold (oz)
AISC (A$/oz)
