EVOLUTION MINING LTD

(EVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
3.42 AUD   -0.58%
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : March 2019 Quarterly Report
PU
07:28pEVOLUTION MINING : Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement
PU
04/14EVOLUTION MINING : Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
Evolution Mining : March 2019 Quarterly Report

04/16/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 31 March 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Delivering organic growth

Annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates as at 31 December 20181

Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces

Cowal underground Mineral Resources increased by 134% to 1.41 million ounces

Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces

Cowal Ore Reserves increased by 27% to 3.88 million ounces

Drilling continues to deliver high-grade intersections from Cowal GRE46. Highlights below occur outside the Dec 2018 Underground Mineral Resource and reinforce potential for further growth and grade improvement:

7m (6.5m etw) grading 9.5g/t Au from 570m (1535DD352A)

24m (19.7m etw) grading 3.8g/t Au from 668m (1535DD353A)

1.9m (1.5m etw) grading 55.3g/t Au from 748m (1535DD353C)

Consistent operational performance

Gold production of 175,901 ounces

All-inSustaining Cost2 (AISC) reduced by A$48/oz to A$925 per ounce (US$659/oz)3

All-inCost4 (AIC) reduced by A$34/oz to A$1,250 per ounce (US$890/oz)

Cowal Float Tails Leach Project commissioned - achieved 4.6% increase in recoveries in month of March

Generating strong cash flow

Group operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million

Group net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million including record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$59.5M

Bank debt reduced by A$25.0 million to A$330.0 million

Group cash balance of A$255.9 million (31 Dec 2018: A$313.6M) after A$59.3M in dividend payments, A$41.3M payment to acquire 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources and A$25.0M in debt repayments

Net bank debt of A$74.2 million (31 Dec 2018: A$41.4M)

FY19 Group guidance maintained

FY19 Group production guidance 720,000 - 770,000 ounces at an AISC of A$850 - A$900 per ounce

On track to deliver above mid-point of production guidance and at top end of AISC guidance

June 2019 quarter production guidance 190,000 - 195,000 ounces

Consolidated production and sales summary5

Units

Jun 2018

Sep 2018

Dec 2018

Mar 2019

FY19

qtr

qtr

qtr

qtr

YTD

Gold produced

oz

202,254

200,218

181,996

175,901

558,115

Silver produced

oz

223,737

189,553

193,630

141,621

524,804

Copper produced

t

5,634

5,866

5,582

4,750

16,198

C1 Cash Cost

A$/oz

499

594

661

681

643

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/oz

846

885

973

925

927

All-in Cost

A$/oz

1,130

1,121

1,284

1,250

1,216

Gold sold

oz

208,239

196,021

188,534

167,598

552,153

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,675

1,662

1,730

1,798

1,726

Silver sold

oz

264,100

190,536

192,484

140,327

523,347

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

22

20

22

21

21

Copper sold

t

5,824

5,912

5,566

4,627

16,105

Achieved copper price

A$/t

9,223

8,378

8,473

9,286

8,672

1.This information is extracted from the ASX release "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" dated 17 April

2019 and available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.auand further details are provided in Appendix 1 of this release

2.Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalty expense, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense

3.Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.7123 for the March 2019 quarter

4.Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated on per ounce sold basis

5.Production relates to payable production

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019

1

OVERVIEW

Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 31 March 2019 was 7.8 (31 Dec 2018: 7.3). Each operation continues to focus on improving its safety culture, critical control verification and action close out activities.

Group gold production for the March 2019 quarter was 175,901 ounces (Dec qtr: 181,996oz) at an improved AISC of A$925/oz (Dec qtr: A$973/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.7123, Group AISC equated to US$659/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world.

Evolution today released its Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement as at 31 December 2018. Gold Mineral Resources increased to 14.73Moz (Dec 2017: 14.24Moz) and gold Ore Reserves increased to 7.46Moz (Dec 2017: 7.05Moz) after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces. The Cowal GRE46 underground has grown significantly with Mineral Resources increasing by 134% to 1.41Moz.

Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million (Dec qtr: A$191.1M) and net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million (Dec qtr: A$108.5M). The lower operating cash flow was driven predominantly by timing of gold (20,936 oz) and copper sales (939t) and was partially offset by higher realised metal prices. Group capital expenditure reduced to A$60.6 million (Dec qtr: A$83.2M). FY19 sustaining capital is expected to be at the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital is expected to be in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range.

Extreme rainfall events at both Ernest Henry and Mt Carlton were exceptionally well managed with both sites delivering strong operational performances. Ernest Henry produced 22,419oz at an AISC of A$(510)/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$59.5 million. Mt Carlton produced 26,116oz at an AISC of A$643/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$16.3 million.

Cowal also had a strong quarter with the benefits of increased recoveries from the Float Tails Leach plant contributing to the increase in production to 64,117oz at and AISC of A$1,000/oz. Net mine cash flow was A$15.9 million after spending total capital of A$35.9 million on projects which will deliver a pathway to increase Cowal's annual production from 250koz to over 300koz.

The contract for the underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March and drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter. Surface drilling targeting extensions to Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground deposits continues to highlight the high-grade nature of this mineralised system with further outstanding results returned during the quarter.

On 25 February 2019 Evolution acquired a 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) for a cash consideration of A$41.3 million. Tribune's major asset is its interest in the East Kundana operation adjacent to Evolution's Mungari mine.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on 1 April 2019, Evolution entered into an earn-in joint venture agreement with Enterprise Minerals Limited (ASX:ENT) over the Murchison exploration project. Murchison is a large, early stage gold exploration project covering ~750km2 in the Murchison region of central Western Australia.

As at 31 March 2019, gross debt outstanding under the Senior Secured Syndicated Term Facility D was A$330.0 million. Net bank debt stood at A$74.2 million (Dec qtr: A$41.1M). The Group cash balance was A$255.9 million (Dec qtr: A$313.6M).

June 2019 quarter gold production is expected to be in the range of 190,000 - 195,000 ounces.

Group safety performance (TRIF)

7.3 7.8

5.5 5.9

Group production (koz)

202.3

200.2

182.0

175.9

Group AISC (A$ per ounce)

846

885

973

925

Group operating mine cash flow (A$M)

221.9 196.9 191.1 168.3

FY18 Q4

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

FY18 Q4

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019

2

OVERVIEW

March 2019 quarter production and cost summary1

March FY19

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt Carlton

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

0

547

0

0

526

251

1,324

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

87

0

0

1,047

1,495

2,628

Total UG lateral development

m

0

633

0

0

1,573

1,746

3,952

UG ore mined

kt

0

55

0

0

125

1,535

1,714

UG grade mined

g/t

0.00

3.82

0.00

0.00

4.69

0.56

0.96

OP capital waste

kt

4,570

0

861

523

0

0

5,954

OP operating waste

kt

376

1,407

74

1,122

0

0

2,979

OP ore mined

kt

1,377

462

72

1,124

0

0

3,035

OP grade mined

g/t

1.31

1.57

4.31

0.72

0.00

0.00

1.20

Total ore mined

kt

1,377

516

72

1,124

125

1,535

4,748

Total tonnes processed

kt

1,913

409

191

800

143

1,548

5,003

Grade processed

g/t

1.25

2.01

5.48

0.88

4.36

0.56

1.29

Recovery

%

83.4

94.3

89.2

88.6

90.9

83.1

87.0

Gold produced

oz

64,117

24,966

26,116

20,124

18,158

22,419

175,901

Silver produced

oz

54,034

2,617

31,867

29,169

8,320

15,614

141,621

Copper produced

t

0

0

153

0

0

4,597

4,750

Gold sold

oz

57,495

25,084

20,875

20,713

18,092

25,340

167,598

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,795

1,772

1,800

1,790

1,792

1,839

1,798

Silver sold

oz

54,034

2,617

30,573

29,169

8,320

15,614

140,327

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

22

22

20

22

22

22

21

Copper sold

t

0

0

30

0

0

4,597

4,627

Achieved copper price2

A$/t

0

0

11,869

0

0

9,269

9,286

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/prod oz

140

738

31

583

537

344

Processing

A$/prod oz

522

414

253

558

268

413

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

116

157

220

150

164

178

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

44

(83)

31

(31)

19

7

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(18)

(2)

(37)

(32)

(10)

(1,916)

(261)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

804

1,224

499

1,228

978

(794)

681

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

897

1,218

624

1,194

981

(702)

715

Royalties

A$/sold oz

46

58

136

93

98

151

86

Gold in Circuit and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

(95)

(2)

(160)

54

(30)

(50)

Sustaining capital3

A$/sold oz

138

226

1

(48)

250

42

109

Reclamation and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

14

22

42

23

10

17

Administration costs4

A$/sold oz

47

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

1,000

1,521

643

1,316

1,310

(510)

925

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

480

88

298

225

69

0

250

Discovery

A$/sold oz

96

196

17

3

39

0

75

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

1,576

1,805

958

1,544

1,417

(510)

1,250

Depreciation & Amortisation5

A$/prod oz

396

416

460

520

314

1,370

538

1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation

2.Mt Carlton achieved copper price includes finalisation adjustments from the December 2018 quarter and is impacted by lower copper sales in the March 2019 quarter

3.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$0.45/oz for Corporate capital expenditure

4.Includes Share Based Payments

5.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$39/oz in relation to Cowal (A$63/oz) and Mungari (A$114/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$2.05/oz

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019

3

OVERVIEW

FY19 year to date production and cost summary1

FY19 YTD

Units

Cowal

Mungari

Mt

Mt

Cracow

Ernest

Group

Carlton

Rawdon

Henry

UG lat dev - capital

m

0

867

0

0

1,766

558

3,191

UG lat dev - operating

m

0

342

0

0

2,986

4,151

7,478

Total UG lateral development

m

0

1,209

0

0

4,751

4,709

10,669

UG ore mined

kt

0

294

0

0

431

5,002

5,728

UG grade mined

g/t

0.00

4.77

0.00

0.00

4.94

0.57

1.12

OP capital waste

kt

15,930

191

2,846

3,423

0

0

22,389

OP operating waste

kt

1,111

4,025

625

2,084

0

0

7,845

OP ore mined

kt

5,131

1,184

488

1,998

0

0

8,802

OP grade mined

g/t

1.18

1.57

6.25

0.88

0.00

0.00

1.45

Total ore mined

kt

5,131

1,479

488

1,998

431

5,002

14,530

Total tonnes processed

kt

5,869

1,200

589

2,481

435

5,116

15,691

Grade processed

g/t

1.19

2.48

5.35

0.99

4.91

0.57

1.31

Recovery

%

81.6

93.7

89.2

89.0

91.6

80.9

86.3

Gold produced

oz

183,621

90,078

78,414

70,244

62,888

72,869

558,115

Silver produced

oz

191,729

12,885

155,582

86,111

27,795

50,702

524,804

Copper produced

t

0

0

719

0

0

15,479

16,198

Gold sold

oz

181,944

92,136

71,293

70,365

61,776

74,640

552,154

Achieved gold price

A$/oz

1,721

1,710

1,764

1,716

1,719

1,738

1,726

Silver sold

oz

191,729

12,885

154,125

86,111

27,795

50,702

523,347

Achieved silver price

A$/oz

21

21

21

21

21

21

21

Copper sold

t

0

0

627

0

0

15,479

16,106

Achieved copper price

A$/t

0

0

8,748

0

0

8,669

8,672

Cost Summary

0

Mining

A$/prod oz

186

727

78

404

476

351

Processing

A$/prod oz

476

343

287

468

246

372

Administration and selling costs

A$/prod oz

127

126

224

127

151

177

Stockpile adjustments

A$/prod oz

11

(63)

(2)

158

3

13

By-product credits

A$/prod oz

(22)

(3)

(111)

(26)

(9)

(1,856)

(270)

C1 Cash Cost

A$/prod oz

779

1,131

475

1,133

867

(785)

643

C1 Cash Cost

A$/sold oz

786

1,105

522

1,131

883

(766)

650

Royalties

A$/sold oz

46

45

135

88

94

152

82

Gold in Circuit and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

(16)

9

(61)

(6)

(23)

(15)

Sustaining capital2

A$/sold oz

163

171

102

55

288

107

151

Reclamation and other adjustments

A$/sold oz

13

15

37

22

13

16

Administration costs3

A$/sold oz

43

All-in Sustaining Cost

A$/sold oz

992

1,345

735

1,288

1,254

(507)

927

Major project capital

A$/sold oz

442

50

249

296

61

0

231

Discovery

A$/sold oz

65

154

10

3

27

0

58

All-in Cost

A$/sold oz

1,499

1,549

993

1,587

1,341

(507)

1,216

Depreciation & Amortisation4

A$/prod oz

434

440

401

684

292

1,335

565

1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation

2.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.55/oz for Corporate capital expenditure

3.Includes Share Based Payments

4.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$36/oz in relation to Cowal (A$70/oz) and Mungari (A$82/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.91/oz

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019

4

OPERATIONS

Cowal, New South Wales (100%)

Cowal produced 64,117oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,000/oz (Dec qtr: 58,244oz, AISC A$ 1,019/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$51.8 million (Dec qtr: A$59.2M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$15.9 million (Dec qtr: A$12.8M) post sustaining capital of A$8.3 million and major capital of A$27.6 million. Major capital was associated with growth projects including the Stage H cutback and construction pre-works of the Integrated Waste Landform tailings facility.

The Stage H cutback remains on track with material movement ahead of schedule.

A record plant throughput of 1,100tph was achieved during March. Total throughput for the quarter of 1,913kt was impacted by a planned shut down for the mill upgrade project.

The Float Tails Leach circuit was commissioned during the quarter and delivered increased recoveries of 4.6% in the month of March. Activities in the June quarter will focus on ramping up to full capacity and optimising the circuit.

The contract for the Warraga underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March. The initial drill program is 36,000m over 15 months with drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter.

Mungari, Western Australia (100%)

Mungari produced 24,966oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,521/oz (Dec 2018 qtr: 29,992oz, AISC A$1,474/oz).

Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$10.4 million (Dec qtr: A$12.7M). Net mine cash flow was A$2.5 million (Dec qtr: A$5.7M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.9 million.

Production and costs were negatively impacted by availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 55kt of ore at a grade of 3.82g/t gold. Production was mainly from the Rocket and Dwarf ore zones. The higher-grade Mist work areas were redeveloped during the quarter with stoping to commence in April 2019. Underground mine production was also impacted by lower stoping rates due to constraints on the mining fronts in the Rocket zone with mining following a geotechnical sequence and requiring higher volumes of paste placement.

Total development was 633m with the focus on Mist. A new 3D scanning tool was fully implemented in the development of the Mist footwall drives. The data captured from this tool is being used to proactively manage ground support performance and capability.

A Stage 1 drill program testing the Banjo target zone for Frog's Leg extensions at depth was completed. Stage 2 has been approved and is scheduled to commence in April 2019.

White Foil open pit total material movement was 1,869kt including 462kt of ore at a grade of 1.57g/t gold. Stripping continues to decline with a strip ratio of 3:1 during the quarter.

A total of 409kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.01g/t gold. Plant utilisation was 88%. Throughput and utilisation were impacted by a shutdown during the quarter.

976

958

1,019

1,000

63,777oz

61,260oz

58,244oz

64,117oz

FY18 Q4

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

1,474

1,521

1,235

1,120

30,169oz

35,120oz

29,992oz

24,966oz

FY18 Q4

FY19 Q1

FY19 Q2

FY19 Q3

Production gold (oz)

AISC (A$/oz)

Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 23:27:07 UTC
