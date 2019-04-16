Evolution Mining : March 2019 Quarterly Report 0 04/16/2019 | 07:28pm EDT Send by mail :

QUARTERLY REPORT - For the period ending 31 March 2019 HIGHLIGHTS Delivering organic growth Annual Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates as at 31 December 20181 ▪Gold Mineral Resources increased by 480,000 ounces to 14.73 million ounces ▪Cowal underground Mineral Resources increased by 134% to 1.41 million ounces ▪Gold Ore Reserves increased by 410,000 ounces to 7.46 million ounces ▪Cowal Ore Reserves increased by 27% to 3.88 million ounces ▪Drilling continues to deliver high-grade intersections from Cowal GRE46. Highlights below occur outside the Dec 2018 Underground Mineral Resource and reinforce potential for further growth and grade improvement: ▪7m (6.5m etw) grading 9.5g/t Au from 570m (1535DD352A) ▪24m (19.7m etw) grading 3.8g/t Au from 668m (1535DD353A) ▪1.9m (1.5m etw) grading 55.3g/t Au from 748m (1535DD353C) Consistent operational performance ▪Gold production of 175,901 ounces ▪All-inSustaining Cost2 (AISC) reduced by A$48/oz to A$925 per ounce (US$659/oz)3 ▪All-inCost4 (AIC) reduced by A$34/oz to A$1,250 per ounce (US$890/oz) ▪Cowal Float Tails Leach Project commissioned - achieved 4.6% increase in recoveries in month of March Generating strong cash flow ▪Group operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million ▪Group net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million including record net mine cash flow from Ernest Henry of A$59.5M ▪Bank debt reduced by A$25.0 million to A$330.0 million ▪Group cash balance of A$255.9 million (31 Dec 2018: A$313.6M) after A$59.3M in dividend payments, A$41.3M payment to acquire 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources and A$25.0M in debt repayments ▪Net bank debt of A$74.2 million (31 Dec 2018: A$41.4M) FY19 Group guidance maintained ▪FY19 Group production guidance 720,000 - 770,000 ounces at an AISC of A$850 - A$900 per ounce ▪On track to deliver above mid-point of production guidance and at top end of AISC guidance ▪June 2019 quarter production guidance 190,000 - 195,000 ounces Consolidated production and sales summary5 Units Jun 2018 Sep 2018 Dec 2018 Mar 2019 FY19 qtr qtr qtr qtr YTD Gold produced oz 202,254 200,218 181,996 175,901 558,115 Silver produced oz 223,737 189,553 193,630 141,621 524,804 Copper produced t 5,634 5,866 5,582 4,750 16,198 C1 Cash Cost A$/oz 499 594 661 681 643 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/oz 846 885 973 925 927 All-in Cost A$/oz 1,130 1,121 1,284 1,250 1,216 Gold sold oz 208,239 196,021 188,534 167,598 552,153 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,675 1,662 1,730 1,798 1,726 Silver sold oz 264,100 190,536 192,484 140,327 523,347 Achieved silver price A$/oz 22 20 22 21 21 Copper sold t 5,824 5,912 5,566 4,627 16,105 Achieved copper price A$/t 9,223 8,378 8,473 9,286 8,672 1.This information is extracted from the ASX release "Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement" dated 17 April 2019 and available to view at www.evolutionmining.com.auand further details are provided in Appendix 1 of this release 2.Includes C1 cash cost, plus royalty expense, sustaining capital, general corporate and administration expense 3.Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.7123 for the March 2019 quarter 4.Includes AISC plus growth (major project) capital and discovery expenditure. Calculated on per ounce sold basis 5.Production relates to payable production Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019 1 OVERVIEW Group Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) at 31 March 2019 was 7.8 (31 Dec 2018: 7.3). Each operation continues to focus on improving its safety culture, critical control verification and action close out activities. Group gold production for the March 2019 quarter was 175,901 ounces (Dec qtr: 181,996oz) at an improved AISC of A$925/oz (Dec qtr: A$973/oz). Using the average AUD:USD exchange rate for the quarter of 0.7123, Group AISC equated to US$659/oz - ranking Evolution among the lowest cost gold producers in the world. Evolution today released its Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement as at 31 December 2018. Gold Mineral Resources increased to 14.73Moz (Dec 2017: 14.24Moz) and gold Ore Reserves increased to 7.46Moz (Dec 2017: 7.05Moz) after accounting for mining depletion of 902,000 ounces. The Cowal GRE46 underground has grown significantly with Mineral Resources increasing by 134% to 1.41Moz. Evolution delivered operating mine cash flow of A$168.3 million (Dec qtr: A$191.1M) and net mine cash flow of A$107.8 million (Dec qtr: A$108.5M). The lower operating cash flow was driven predominantly by timing of gold (20,936 oz) and copper sales (939t) and was partially offset by higher realised metal prices. Group capital expenditure reduced to A$60.6 million (Dec qtr: A$83.2M). FY19 sustaining capital is expected to be at the bottom end of the A$105 - A$135M guidance range while major capital is expected to be in the middle of the A$165 - A$200M guidance range. Extreme rainfall events at both Ernest Henry and Mt Carlton were exceptionally well managed with both sites delivering strong operational performances. Ernest Henry produced 22,419oz at an AISC of A$(510)/oz generating record net mine cash flow of A$59.5 million. Mt Carlton produced 26,116oz at an AISC of A$643/oz generating net mine cash flow of A$16.3 million. Cowal also had a strong quarter with the benefits of increased recoveries from the Float Tails Leach plant contributing to the increase in production to 64,117oz at and AISC of A$1,000/oz. Net mine cash flow was A$15.9 million after spending total capital of A$35.9 million on projects which will deliver a pathway to increase Cowal's annual production from 250koz to over 300koz. The contract for the underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March and drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter. Surface drilling targeting extensions to Cowal's GRE46 and Dalwhinnie underground deposits continues to highlight the high-grade nature of this mineralised system with further outstanding results returned during the quarter. On 25 February 2019 Evolution acquired a 19.9% stake in Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) for a cash consideration of A$41.3 million. Tribune's major asset is its interest in the East Kundana operation adjacent to Evolution's Mungari mine. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on 1 April 2019, Evolution entered into an earn-in joint venture agreement with Enterprise Minerals Limited (ASX:ENT) over the Murchison exploration project. Murchison is a large, early stage gold exploration project covering ~750km2 in the Murchison region of central Western Australia. As at 31 March 2019, gross debt outstanding under the Senior Secured Syndicated Term Facility D was A$330.0 million. Net bank debt stood at A$74.2 million (Dec qtr: A$41.1M). The Group cash balance was A$255.9 million (Dec qtr: A$313.6M). June 2019 quarter gold production is expected to be in the range of 190,000 - 195,000 ounces. Group safety performance (TRIF) 7.3 7.8 5.5 5.9 Group production (koz) 202.3 200.2 182.0 175.9 Group AISC (A$ per ounce) 846 885 973 925 Group operating mine cash flow (A$M) 221.9 196.9 191.1 168.3 FY18 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 FY18 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019 2 OVERVIEW March 2019 quarter production and cost summary1 March FY19 Units Cowal Mungari Mt Carlton Mt Cracow Ernest Group Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 0 547 0 0 526 251 1,324 UG lat dev - operating m 0 87 0 0 1,047 1,495 2,628 Total UG lateral development m 0 633 0 0 1,573 1,746 3,952 UG ore mined kt 0 55 0 0 125 1,535 1,714 UG grade mined g/t 0.00 3.82 0.00 0.00 4.69 0.56 0.96 OP capital waste kt 4,570 0 861 523 0 0 5,954 OP operating waste kt 376 1,407 74 1,122 0 0 2,979 OP ore mined kt 1,377 462 72 1,124 0 0 3,035 OP grade mined g/t 1.31 1.57 4.31 0.72 0.00 0.00 1.20 Total ore mined kt 1,377 516 72 1,124 125 1,535 4,748 Total tonnes processed kt 1,913 409 191 800 143 1,548 5,003 Grade processed g/t 1.25 2.01 5.48 0.88 4.36 0.56 1.29 Recovery % 83.4 94.3 89.2 88.6 90.9 83.1 87.0 Gold produced oz 64,117 24,966 26,116 20,124 18,158 22,419 175,901 Silver produced oz 54,034 2,617 31,867 29,169 8,320 15,614 141,621 Copper produced t 0 0 153 0 0 4,597 4,750 Gold sold oz 57,495 25,084 20,875 20,713 18,092 25,340 167,598 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,795 1,772 1,800 1,790 1,792 1,839 1,798 Silver sold oz 54,034 2,617 30,573 29,169 8,320 15,614 140,327 Achieved silver price A$/oz 22 22 20 22 22 22 21 Copper sold t 0 0 30 0 0 4,597 4,627 Achieved copper price2 A$/t 0 0 11,869 0 0 9,269 9,286 Cost Summary Mining A$/prod oz 140 738 31 583 537 344 Processing A$/prod oz 522 414 253 558 268 413 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 116 157 220 150 164 178 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 44 (83) 31 (31) 19 7 By-product credits A$/prod oz (18) (2) (37) (32) (10) (1,916) (261) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 804 1,224 499 1,228 978 (794) 681 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 897 1,218 624 1,194 981 (702) 715 Royalties A$/sold oz 46 58 136 93 98 151 86 Gold in Circuit and other adjustments A$/sold oz (95) (2) (160) 54 (30) (50) Sustaining capital3 A$/sold oz 138 226 1 (48) 250 42 109 Reclamation and other adjustments A$/sold oz 14 22 42 23 10 17 Administration costs4 A$/sold oz 47 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 1,000 1,521 643 1,316 1,310 (510) 925 Major project capital A$/sold oz 480 88 298 225 69 0 250 Discovery A$/sold oz 96 196 17 3 39 0 75 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 1,576 1,805 958 1,544 1,417 (510) 1,250 Depreciation & Amortisation5 A$/prod oz 396 416 460 520 314 1,370 538 1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation 2.Mt Carlton achieved copper price includes finalisation adjustments from the December 2018 quarter and is impacted by lower copper sales in the March 2019 quarter 3.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$0.45/oz for Corporate capital expenditure 4.Includes Share Based Payments 5.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$39/oz in relation to Cowal (A$63/oz) and Mungari (A$114/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$2.05/oz Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019 3 OVERVIEW FY19 year to date production and cost summary1 FY19 YTD Units Cowal Mungari Mt Mt Cracow Ernest Group Carlton Rawdon Henry UG lat dev - capital m 0 867 0 0 1,766 558 3,191 UG lat dev - operating m 0 342 0 0 2,986 4,151 7,478 Total UG lateral development m 0 1,209 0 0 4,751 4,709 10,669 UG ore mined kt 0 294 0 0 431 5,002 5,728 UG grade mined g/t 0.00 4.77 0.00 0.00 4.94 0.57 1.12 OP capital waste kt 15,930 191 2,846 3,423 0 0 22,389 OP operating waste kt 1,111 4,025 625 2,084 0 0 7,845 OP ore mined kt 5,131 1,184 488 1,998 0 0 8,802 OP grade mined g/t 1.18 1.57 6.25 0.88 0.00 0.00 1.45 Total ore mined kt 5,131 1,479 488 1,998 431 5,002 14,530 Total tonnes processed kt 5,869 1,200 589 2,481 435 5,116 15,691 Grade processed g/t 1.19 2.48 5.35 0.99 4.91 0.57 1.31 Recovery % 81.6 93.7 89.2 89.0 91.6 80.9 86.3 Gold produced oz 183,621 90,078 78,414 70,244 62,888 72,869 558,115 Silver produced oz 191,729 12,885 155,582 86,111 27,795 50,702 524,804 Copper produced t 0 0 719 0 0 15,479 16,198 Gold sold oz 181,944 92,136 71,293 70,365 61,776 74,640 552,154 Achieved gold price A$/oz 1,721 1,710 1,764 1,716 1,719 1,738 1,726 Silver sold oz 191,729 12,885 154,125 86,111 27,795 50,702 523,347 Achieved silver price A$/oz 21 21 21 21 21 21 21 Copper sold t 0 0 627 0 0 15,479 16,106 Achieved copper price A$/t 0 0 8,748 0 0 8,669 8,672 Cost Summary 0 Mining A$/prod oz 186 727 78 404 476 351 Processing A$/prod oz 476 343 287 468 246 372 Administration and selling costs A$/prod oz 127 126 224 127 151 177 Stockpile adjustments A$/prod oz 11 (63) (2) 158 3 13 By-product credits A$/prod oz (22) (3) (111) (26) (9) (1,856) (270) C1 Cash Cost A$/prod oz 779 1,131 475 1,133 867 (785) 643 C1 Cash Cost A$/sold oz 786 1,105 522 1,131 883 (766) 650 Royalties A$/sold oz 46 45 135 88 94 152 82 Gold in Circuit and other adjustments A$/sold oz (16) 9 (61) (6) (23) (15) Sustaining capital2 A$/sold oz 163 171 102 55 288 107 151 Reclamation and other adjustments A$/sold oz 13 15 37 22 13 16 Administration costs3 A$/sold oz 43 All-in Sustaining Cost A$/sold oz 992 1,345 735 1,288 1,254 (507) 927 Major project capital A$/sold oz 442 50 249 296 61 0 231 Discovery A$/sold oz 65 154 10 3 27 0 58 All-in Cost A$/sold oz 1,499 1,549 993 1,587 1,341 (507) 1,216 Depreciation & Amortisation4 A$/prod oz 434 440 401 684 292 1,335 565 1.All metal production is reported as payable. Ernest Henry mining and processing statistics are in 100% terms while costs represent Evolution's cost and not solely the cost of Ernest Henry's operation 2.Sustaining Capital includes 60% UG mine development capital allocated from Major Projects capital. Group Sustaining Capital includes A$1.55/oz for Corporate capital expenditure 3.Includes Share Based Payments 4.Group Depreciation and Amortisation includes non-cash Fair Value Unwind Amortisation of A$36/oz in relation to Cowal (A$70/oz) and Mungari (A$82/oz) and Corporate Depreciation and Amortisation of A$1.91/oz Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019 4 OPERATIONS Cowal, New South Wales (100%) Cowal produced 64,117oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,000/oz (Dec qtr: 58,244oz, AISC A$ 1,019/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$51.8 million (Dec qtr: A$59.2M). Net mine cash flow increased to A$15.9 million (Dec qtr: A$12.8M) post sustaining capital of A$8.3 million and major capital of A$27.6 million. Major capital was associated with growth projects including the Stage H cutback and construction pre-works of the Integrated Waste Landform tailings facility. The Stage H cutback remains on track with material movement ahead of schedule. A record plant throughput of 1,100tph was achieved during March. Total throughput for the quarter of 1,913kt was impacted by a planned shut down for the mill upgrade project. The Float Tails Leach circuit was commissioned during the quarter and delivered increased recoveries of 4.6% in the month of March. Activities in the June quarter will focus on ramping up to full capacity and optimising the circuit. The contract for the Warraga underground exploration decline was awarded during the quarter with development commencing in March. The initial drill program is 36,000m over 15 months with drilling expected to commence in the September 2019 quarter. Mungari, Western Australia (100%) Mungari produced 24,966oz of gold at an AISC of A$1,521/oz (Dec 2018 qtr: 29,992oz, AISC A$1,474/oz). Mine operating cash flow for the quarter was A$10.4 million (Dec qtr: A$12.7M). Net mine cash flow was A$2.5 million (Dec qtr: A$5.7M) post sustaining and major capital investment of A$7.9 million. Production and costs were negatively impacted by availability of high-grade ore from the Frog's Leg underground mine which produced 55kt of ore at a grade of 3.82g/t gold. Production was mainly from the Rocket and Dwarf ore zones. The higher-grade Mist work areas were redeveloped during the quarter with stoping to commence in April 2019. Underground mine production was also impacted by lower stoping rates due to constraints on the mining fronts in the Rocket zone with mining following a geotechnical sequence and requiring higher volumes of paste placement. Total development was 633m with the focus on Mist. A new 3D scanning tool was fully implemented in the development of the Mist footwall drives. The data captured from this tool is being used to proactively manage ground support performance and capability. A Stage 1 drill program testing the Banjo target zone for Frog's Leg extensions at depth was completed. Stage 2 has been approved and is scheduled to commence in April 2019. White Foil open pit total material movement was 1,869kt including 462kt of ore at a grade of 1.57g/t gold. Stripping continues to decline with a strip ratio of 3:1 during the quarter. A total of 409kt of ore was processed at an average grade of 2.01g/t gold. Plant utilisation was 88%. Throughput and utilisation were impacted by a shutdown during the quarter. 976 958 1,019 1,000 63,777oz 61,260oz 58,244oz 64,117oz FY18 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) 1,474 1,521 1,235 1,120 30,169oz 35,120oz 29,992oz 24,966oz FY18 Q4 FY19 Q1 FY19 Q2 FY19 Q3 Production gold (oz) AISC (A$/oz) Evolution Mining Limited Quarterly Report March 2019 5

