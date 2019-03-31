Evolution Mining : Murchison Exploration Project Joint Venture Agreement

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") is pleased to advise that it has entered into an earn-in joint venture agreement with Enterprise Metals Limited (ASX:ENT) ("Enterprise") over the Murchison exploration project.

Murchison is a large, early-stage gold exploration project covering ~750km2 in the Murchison region of central Western Australia (Figure 1). The project is prospective for Archaean greenstone gold deposits and encompasses poorly tested continuations of the Big Bell and Cuddingwarra Shear Zones which host multimillion ounce gold deposits at Big Bell, Cuddingwarra and Mount Magnet.

Evolution's Vice President Discovery and Business Development, Glen Masterman, commented:

"Murchison is a compelling exploration project in a well-endowed gold district. It presents a rare opportunity in which the most prospective areas remain poorly tested under shallow cover."

Key terms of the agreement:

•Evolution can earn an 80% interest in the Murchison project by:

•Spending A$6 million on exploration over a four-year period

•Making an initial cash payment to Enterprise of A$150,000 on signing of the agreement

•Making an additional cash payment to Enterprise of A$150,000 should the agreement remain in place after two years

•Evolution will operate the project during the earn-in period

Completion of the transaction remains subject to standard regulatory conditions.