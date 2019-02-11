Evolution Mining : North Queensland Operations Update

Registered Office
11 FEBRUARY 2019
NORTH QUEENSLAND OPERATIONS UPDATE
Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") advises that the recent severe weather systems in North Queensland resulted in heavy rainfall at its 100% owned Mt Carlton operation and at the Ernest Henry operation in which Evolution has an economic interest1.
Temporary disruptions were experienced at both operations. It is expected that Mt Carlton will safely resume production within the next 24 hours. Controlled operations continue at Ernest Henry. Evolution's Group FY19 production guidance of 720,000 - 770,00 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$850 - A$900 per ounce remains unchanged.
About Evolution Mining1
Evolution Mining is a leading, growth-focussed Australian gold miner. Evolution operates five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Cracow, Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, and Mungari in Western Australia. In addition, Evolution holds an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold mine that will deliver 100% of future gold and 30% of future copper and silver produced from an agreed life of mine area.
Outside of the life of mine area Evolution will have a 49% interest in future copper, gold and silver production.
