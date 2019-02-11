Evolution Mining : North Queensland Operations Update

ABN: 74 084 669 036

11 FEBRUARY 2019

NORTH QUEENSLAND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") advises that the recent severe weather systems in North Queensland resulted in heavy rainfall at its 100% owned Mt Carlton operation and at the Ernest Henry operation in which Evolution has an economic interest1.

Temporary disruptions were experienced at both operations. It is expected that Mt Carlton will safely resume production within the next 24 hours. Controlled operations continue at Ernest Henry. Evolution's Group FY19 production guidance of 720,000 - 770,00 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost of A$850 - A$900 per ounce remains unchanged.

