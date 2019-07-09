Evolution Mining : Preliminary FY19 Operating Results

PRELIMINARY FY19 OPERATING RESULTS AND FY20 GUIDANCE

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) ("Evolution") provides the following preliminary June 2019 quarter and FY19 production, costs and cash flow results:

June 2019 Quarter

Gold production of 194,866 ounces (Mar 2019 qtr: 175,901oz)

All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) of A$915 per ounce (Mar 2019 qtr: A$925/oz)

Operating mine cash flow of A$217.4 million (Mar 2019 qtr: A$168.3M)

Net mine cash flow of A$154.4 million (Mar 2019 qtr: A$107.8M)

FY19

Gold production of 753,001 ounces (Guidance: 720,000 - 770,000oz)

AISC of A$924 per ounce (Guidance: A$850 - A$900/oz)

Operating mine cash flow of A$773.6 million

Net mine cash flow of A$500.0 million

The significant cash generation during the quarter of A$109.4 million moved Evolution to a net cash position as at 30 June 2019 of A$35.2 million (31 Mar 2019: net bank debt of A$74.2 million). The Group cash balance increased by A$79.4 million to A$335.2 million and bank debt was reduced by A$30.0 million to A$300.0 million.

FY19 Group gold production of 753,001 ounces was above the midpoint of guidance.

FY19 AISC achieved was above the top of the A$850 - A$900 per ounce guidance range. This was driven by both operational and non-operational factors. Mungari, despite an improved performance in June, experienced slight delays in some of the Frog's Leg Mists stopes which resulted in an overall lower than anticipated grade processed; Mt Rawdon was unable to extract sufficient higher-grade ore as it transitioned back into the northern end of the pit; metal prices in the June quarter negatively impacted AISC due to higher royalties (higher achieved gold price) and lower by-product credits (lower achieved copper price); and higher non-cash share based payments expense due to a higher percentage of performance rights expected to vest at the end of FY19. A table reflecting the impact of each of these items is included in the appendix to this announcement.

Full details of the June 2019 quarter production results will be provided in the Quarterly Report to be released on 24 July 2019.

Commenting on the preliminary results, Evolution's Executive Chairman, Jake Klein, said:

"The outstanding cash generation of our business reflects the quality of our portfolio, moving us to a net cash position at the end of the year. This cash generating capacity of the business is expected to continue in FY20. Notwithstanding this, we are disappointed we did not deliver to our cost guidance in FY19. We are determined to remain focused on margin and operating efficiencies which is reflected in our guidance for FY20. This will ensure we maintain our position as one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world and continue to generate superior returns for our shareholders."

Evolution Mining Limited