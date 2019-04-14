Evolution Mining : Quarterly Results Conference Call

Log in
04/14/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

ASX Announcement

15 April 2019

QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ABN 74 084 669 036

Sydney Office

P+61 2 9696 2900 F +61 2 9696 2901 Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

www.evolutionmining.com.au

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2019 and Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (MROR) estimates as at 31 December 2018 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Wednesday 17 April 2019.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Business Development) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Wednesday 17 April 2019.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code:

74065345#

Dial-in numbers:

Australia:

1 800 093 431

International Toll:

(612) 8047 9393

For further information please contact:

Investor Enquiries

Media Contact

Bryan O'Hara

Michael Vaughan

General Manager Investor Relations

Media Relations

Evolution Mining Limited

Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 2 9696 2900

Tel: +61 422 602 720

Evolution Mining Limited

Disclaimer

Evolution Mining Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:17:00 UTC
