Evolution Mining : September 2018 Quarterly Results Conference Call

ABN: 74 084 669 036

Registered Office

Level 24

175 Liverpool Street

Sydney NSW 2022

P +61 2 9696 2900

F +61 2 9696 2901

www.evolutionmining.com.au

ASX Announcement

11 October 2018

QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Evolution Mining Limited's (ASX: EVN) Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 September 2018 will be lodged with the ASX pre-opening on Monday 15 October 2018.

Jake Klein (Executive Chairman), Lawrie Conway (Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer), Bob Fulker (Chief Operating Officer), Glen Masterman (VP Discovery and Chief Geologist) and Bryan O'Hara (General Manager Investor Relations) will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11.00am Sydney time on Monday 15 October 2018.

Shareholders - Live Audio Stream

A live audio stream of the conference call will be available on Evolution's website www.evolutionmining.com.au. The audio stream is 'listen only'. The audio stream will also be uploaded to Evolution's website shortly after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed at any time.

Analyst and Media - Conference Call Details

Conference call details for analysts and media includes Q & A participation. Please dial in five minutes before the conference call starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Participant PIN Code: 76664450# Dial-in numbers: ▪ Australia: 1 800 093 431 ▪ International Toll: (612) 8047 9393