Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Evolution Petroleum Corp    EPM

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP

(EPM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evolution Petroleum : June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Jason Brown

President & Chief Executive Officer

June 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may relate to capital expenditures, drilling and exploitation activities, production efforts and sales volumes, Proved, Probable, and Possible reserves, operating and administrative costs, future operating or financial results, cash flow and anticipated liquidity, business strategy and potential property acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimated", "projected", "potential", "anticipated", "forecasted" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. These statements are based on our current plans and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties as further outlined in our Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from the expectations, estimates or assumptions expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statement and we undertake no obligation to update these estimates for events after this presentation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Oil and Gas Reserves

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules allow oil and gas companies to disclose not only Proved reserves, but also Probable and Possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions of such terms. We disclose Proved, Probable and Possible reserves in our filings with the SEC and this presentation. Estimates of Probable and Possible reserves are by their nature more speculative than estimates of Proved reserves and are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly the likelihood of recovering those reserves is subject to substantially greater risk. Our reserves as of June 30, 2019 were estimated by DeGolyer and MacNaughton, an independent petroleum engineering firm.

Disclaimer

NYSE American: EPM

New York Stock Exchange

EPMShares Outstanding 33.0M

Share Price(6/8/2020)$3.20

Market Capitalization(6/8/2020)$105M

Common Dividend(Annualized Rate)

Dividend Yield(6/8/2020)

$0.10 per share 3.1%

EPM Net Liquids Production(03/31/2020)

~2,100 BOEPDProved Reserves1(6/30/2019)

9.0 MMBOE(82% dev)

Probable Reserves(6/30/2019)

4.8 MMBOE(87% dev)

Possible Reserves(6/30/2019)

4.3 MMBOE(91% dev)

Cash(6/1/2020)

$20.9M

Debt($27M available capacity)

$0.0

Note:1Delhi Reserves from June 30, 2019 Fiscal Year End Reserves Report; does not include Hamilton Dome

High Quality Long-Lived Assets

Overview

  • High Quality, Low Risk, Long-lived Asset Base

    • Low production decline and positive cash flow; 20+ years remaining life,100% Oil and NGLs

    • Delhi Field potential by extending CO2flood to other reservoirs utilizing existing facilities

  • Attractive Dividend Supports Total Shareholder Return

    • 26 consecutive quarters of dividends paid - currently 3.1% yield at $0.10/share annually

  • Consistent Track Record of Profitability

    • 8 consecutive years of positive net income

  • Solid Financial Position

    • Cash: $20.9M

    • Zero Debt & Untapped $27M Credit Facility

  • Executing a Disciplined Growth Plan

    • Closed Hamilton Dome field acquisition on November 1, 2019

    • Positioned to execute future acquisitions with conservative leverage and available cash

4

Investment Highlights

NYSE American: EPM

  • Long-lived reserves with value dominated by proved developed producing cash flow

  • Appropriate for the size and capabilities of Evolution

  • Assets in locations with reasonable market access and a stable regulatory environment

  • Focus on assets that have:

    • Low ongoing capital investment

    • Short or intermediate runway to incremental cash flow

    • Efficient and economic at existing scale of development

    • Not dependent on near term commodity price improvement

      55

    • Disciplined Growth: M&A Strategy

      NYSE American: EPM

      • Accretive to Cash Flow and Value

      • Supportive of Company's Dividend Strategy

Disclaimer

Evolution Petroleum Corporation published this content on 17 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 21:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP
05:07pEVOLUTION PETROLEUM : June 2020
PU
06/12EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
05/07EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/07EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/07EVOLUTION PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Chart EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Evolution Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Jason E. Brown President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Stevens Herlin Chairman
David Joe CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior VP
William E. Dozier Independent Director
Edward John DiPaolo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP-50.09%195
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-20.11%2 424
PAREX RESOURCES INC.-31.97%1 639
BERRY CORPORATION-45.39%411
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.-27.04%354
SURGE ENERGY INC.-67.54%91
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group