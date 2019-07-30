Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Evolva Holding SA    EVE   CH0021218067

EVOLVA HOLDING SA

(EVE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/29 11:30:34 am
0.178 CHF   +2.30%
01:05aEvolva to publish half-year results on 21 August 2019
TE
04/08Evolva shareholders approve all Board proposals at AGM
TE
04/08Stuart Strathdee to retire from the Board of Directors of Evolva
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evolva to publish half-year results on 21 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:05am EDT

INVESTOR AND MEDIA ALERT

Evolva to publish half-year results on 21 August 2019

Evolva (SIX: EVE) will publish its half year financial results 2019 on Wednesday 21 August, at 7:00 AM CEST.

Evolva management will present the results in a call for media and analysts at 10:00 AM CEST. Dial-in numbers:

Switzerland / Europe:

United Kingdom:

United States:

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The PowerPoint presentation and half-year accounts will be available on Evolva's website. A replay will be available as a podcast for 2 weeks after the call. The link to the podcast will be posted on Evolva's website.

About Evolva

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and fermentation. We develop, make and sell ingredients that provide significant health, wellness and nutrition benefits to people in their daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. For more information see www.evolva.com.

Contact Details

Paul Verbraeken, IR

Barbara Duci, IR & Corporate Relations

paulv@evolva.com

barbarad@evolva.com

+ 41 61 485 2035

+ 41 61 485 2003




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVOLVA HOLDING SA
01:05aEvolva to publish half-year results on 21 August 2019
TE
04/08Evolva shareholders approve all Board proposals at AGM
TE
04/08Stuart Strathdee to retire from the Board of Directors of Evolva
TE
03/18EVOLVA : Receives a Notice from US EPA on Its Next-Generation Active Ingredient ..
BU
03/04Joint venture to bring EverSweet TM sweeteners to market faster is finalized
TE
03/04EVOLVA : Joint venture to bring EverSweet™ sweeteners to market faster is ..
BU
02/28Nach erfolgreicher Transformation ist Evolva auf Kurs zum Ausbau ihres Geschä..
TE
02/28EVOLVA : After Successfully Completing Its Transformation, Evolva is on Track to..
BU
2018EVOLVA : Business Update
BU
2018White Biotechnology Market is Booming Worldwide with Growth Rate of 8.9% Duri..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 12,0 M
EBIT 2019 -22,8 M
Net income 2019 -20,7 M
Finance 2019 34,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,59x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,37x
EV / Sales2019 8,60x
EV / Sales2020 4,45x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart EVOLVA HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Evolva Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVOLVA HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,39  CHF
Last Close Price 0,18  CHF
Spread / Highest target 198%
Spread / Average Target 119%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Walker Chief Executive Officer
Gerard J. Hoetmer Chairman
Scott Fabro Chief Operating & Commercial Officer
Alessandro Del Fabro Vice President-Finance
Thomas Videbaek Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVOLVA HOLDING SA-24.35%136
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.63%31 320
LONZA GROUP34.83%25 668
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 960
INCYTE CORPORATION26.04%17 187
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION86.88%15 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group