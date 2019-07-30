Evolva to publish half-year results on 21 August 2019

Evolva (SIX: EVE) will publish its half year financial results 2019 on Wednesday 21 August, at 7:00 AM CEST.

Evolva management will present the results in a call for media and analysts at 10:00 AM CEST. Dial-in numbers:

Switzerland / Europe: United Kingdom: United States: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The PowerPoint presentation and half-year accounts will be available on Evolva's website. A replay will be available as a podcast for 2 weeks after the call. The link to the podcast will be posted on Evolva's website.

About Evolva

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and fermentation. We develop, make and sell ingredients that provide significant health, wellness and nutrition benefits to people in their daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. For more information see www.evolva.com.

