Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today announced it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on April 1, 2019, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).

The call-in numbers for the conference call are (877) 303-6316 for domestic toll free and (650) 521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5675527.

A telephone replay will be available through April 15, 2019 and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 for domestic toll free or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 5675527.

To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at www.evolving.com and then click the ‘Q4 earnings call’ icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through July 1, 2019. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4eusk6p2

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alice Ahern
Investor Relations
Evolving Systems
Tel: 1-844-732-5898
Email: investors@evolving.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
