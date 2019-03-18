Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES

(EVK)
Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

03/18/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

18.03.2019 / 12:31
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the time period from 11 March 2019 until and including 15 March 2019, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 130,630 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March 2019.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased Weighted average price (EUR)
shares (Number)
11-03-2019 31,754 25.3966
12-03-2019 51,525 25.6684
13-03-2019 15,029 25.4479
14-03-2019 18,064 25.8715
15-03-2019 14,258 25.8507

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 7 March 2019 until and including 15 March 2019 amounts to 207,439 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/ share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 18 March 2019

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board


18.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788555  18.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 14 479 M
EBIT 2019 1 433 M
Net income 2019 959 M
Debt 2019 3 492 M
Yield 2019 4,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
P/E ratio 2020 13,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 12 004 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 30,4 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES18.17%13 594
DOWDUPONT INC.3.37%124 643
BASF SE11.77%70 216
ROYAL DSM36.67%20 060
SASOL LIMITED0.96%18 510
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.0.12%10 984
