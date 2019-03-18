DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program



18.03.2019 / 12:31

In the time period from 11 March 2019 until and including 15 March 2019, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 130,630 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March 2019.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased Weighted average price (EUR) shares (Number) 11-03-2019 31,754 25.3966 12-03-2019 51,525 25.6684 13-03-2019 15,029 25.4479 14-03-2019 18,064 25.8715 15-03-2019 14,258 25.8507

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 7 March 2019 until and including 15 March 2019 amounts to 207,439 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/ share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 18 March 2019

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board