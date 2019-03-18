DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
Evonik Industries AG: Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
18.03.2019 / 12:31
In the time period from 11 March 2019 until and including 15 March 2019,
Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 130,630 shares within
the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been
disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March
2019.
The following quantities have been purchased:
|
|
|
|Date
|Total number of repurchased
|Weighted average price (EUR)
|
|shares (Number)
|
|11-03-2019
|31,754
|25.3966
|12-03-2019
|51,525
|25.6684
|13-03-2019
|15,029
|25.4479
|14-03-2019
|18,064
|25.8715
|15-03-2019
|14,258
|25.8507
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework
of the share buy-back program in the time period from 7 March 2019 until
and including 15 March 2019 amounts to 207,439 shares.
The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a
bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed
through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program
is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of
Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/
share/employee-share-program/.
Essen, 18 March 2019
Evonik Industries AG
The Executive Board
