Evonik Industries : Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
03/25/2019 | 07:00am EDT
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program
25.03.2019 / 11:59
In the time period from 18 March 2019 until and including 22 March 2019,
Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 71,823 shares within
the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been
disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March
2019.
The following quantities have been purchased:
Date
Total number of repurchased
Weighted average price (EUR)
shares (Number)
18-03-2019
11,696
25.5284
19-03-2019
19,256
25.4463
20-03-2019
17,008
24.9678
21-03-2019
11,466
24.8713
22-03-2019
12,397
24.6913
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework
of the share buy-back program in the time period from 7 March 2019 until
and including 22 March 2019 amounts to 279,262 shares.
The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a
bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed
through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.