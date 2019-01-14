Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
News

Evonik Industries : PLEXIGLAS® Films invites you to BAU 2019

01/14/2019 | 04:09am EST

Press release

  • Evonik's trade-show booth offers visitors a wide range of PLEXIGLAS® and EUROPLEX® films

  • Practically oriented contact and information platform for the construction industry, architects, planners, and tradespeople

  • Multi-layer PMMA film roll with a record width of 2,700 mm as central highlight of the trade show exhibit

At BAU 2019, the world's leading trade show for architecture, materials, and systems that opens in Munich on January 14, 2019, Evonik will be presenting its PLEXIGLAS® and EUROPLEX® films. Roofing materials such as the proven PLEXIGLAS® multi-skin sheeting will also be on display.

'For globally active producers our booth points out interesting potentials for generating access to new markets and thus enhancing growth. But at the same time we also want to engage in dialog with architects, planners, and tradespersons and we look forward to meeting them,' says Michael Enders, head of the films business in the Acrylic Products Business Line.

HPL facade elements, PVC decorative films for a wide variety of substrates, window elements, and fiberglass panels will be presented to trade visitors at the booth as examples of film applications in the building shell. The special feature here is that their surfaces consist of UV- and weathering-resistant PLEXIGLAS® or EUROPLEX® films; this gives them a long and trouble-free service life in outdoor applications, simplifies maintenance, and ultimately ensures that customers preserve the value of their investment. It's no surprise, then, that demand for high-quality system solutions in the construction industry is continuously increasing.

While the global market offers new opportunities, it also brings challenges. Due to climatic conditions, weathering requirements are extremely high and increasingly demand innovative materials suitable for unrestricted use worldwide.

Here again Evonik's booth presents practically oriented future prospects, the key components being flat films that can be adapted to specific customer requirements. 'With multi-layer films we can achieve durability of exterior components for decades, in both new and existing structures. Our booth provides useful information on this important aspect in the future of construction. This offers a genuine competitive advantage to trade-show visitors, particularly to planners and tradespeople who want to keep up to date with the latest developments,' says Enders.

A recent multi-million euro investment in a multi-layer coextrusion plant testifies to the confidence in the potential of these films. Since the end of last year at its Weiterstadt site in Germany the company has been producing multi-layer films of width 2,700 mm-the largest size of poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) flat films available anywhere in the world. The new plant expands the already installed capacities and also offers additional attractive potential due to the format width and the possibility of multiple coextrusion.

Visit us at Booth 415 in Hall A1 at BAU 2019.

About Evonik
 Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Performance Materials
The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing polymer materials and intermediates, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2017, the segment's roughly 4,400 employees generated sales about €3.8 billion.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Two brands, one product
 Evonik is a worldwide manufacturer of PMMA products sold under the PLEXIGLAS® trademark on the European, Asian, African and Australian continents and under the ACRYLITE® trademark in the Americas.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:08:08 UTC
