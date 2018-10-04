Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evonik Industries : PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds campaign wins award at the Automotive Brand Contest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:08am CEST

Press release

  • PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds shape the design of many automotive elements

  • Black & Bright campaign presents the advantages and properties of PLEXIGLAS® by appealing to the emotions

  • Winner in the Campaign category of the Automotive Brand Contest; presentation of award at the Mondial de l'Automobile in Paris on October 2, 2018

Jet black, high-gloss pillar trim covers, bright red taillights, and brilliant headlamps are all made possible by the special properties of one of the world's best known brands of plastics: PLEXIGLAS®.

Since 2017 the Molding Compounds Product Line has been conducting an international campaign to further publicize the many possibilities offered by PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds; for this it has now been named the winner in the Campaign category of the Automotive Brand Contest. The contest, organized by the German Design Council, recognizes outstanding product and communication design. The award was presented in Paris at the Mondial de l'Automobile, one of the most important international motor shows, on October 2, 2018. 'The aim of our campaign is to raise our visibility in the market and reinforce the brand's image in the minds of important decision-makers in the automotive industry,' says Siamak Djafarian, head of the Molding Compounds Product Line in Evonik's Performance Materials Segment. 'This is why we made the campaign emotionally appealing, and we're happy this has been well received-not only by the jury of the Automotive Brand Contest but also in the automotive industry itself.'

Focus on emotion

In the Black & Bright campaign, technical details take a back seat while the campaign designers focus on the emotional appeal of the special features of PLEXIGLAS®. The advertising motifs present the advantages of PLEXIGLAS® in a humorous, light-hearted way. One of the total of five automotive motifs shows an elegantly dressed woman using a mirror to refresh her lipstick. The crux here is that the 'mirror' is a raised engine hood, which in turn brings to mind a black concert grand piano. 'Our molding compounds are used for injection-molded body parts. These are jet black and high gloss-just like piano lacquer,' says Djafarian. The ads are published in leading trade journals of the plastics and automotive industries worldwide and are supplemented by technical articles and case studies in various publications.

An inspiring material

In other elements of the campaign, the Product Line relies on dialog, for example through presentations at industry events. In addition, PLEXIGLAS® also presented itself to the public at large in an exhibition (since closed) in the well-known Red Dot Design Museum in Essen. 'We want to address our target groups at various levels in creative and forceful ways and so to arouse their curiosity about the versatile properties of PLEXIGLAS®,' says Doris Hirsch, one of those with major responsibility for the campaign. PLEXIGLAS®, for example, guides light very well, is resistant to wind and weather, and with its gloss maintains a sophisticated appearance over the long term. 'Thanks to their versatility, our branded molding compounds have been sparking ideas and creativity in vehicle construction for more than 60 years-and will remain a driving force for innovation in the future,' says Djafarian.

The Automotive Brand Contest
The Automotive Brand Contest is the only neutral, international design competition for automobile marques and within a very short time has developed into one of the world's most important competitions in the sector. With the contest, the German Design Council honors outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brands and brand design in the automotive sector. The focus here is on the overall and consistent presentation of the brand over all media and products.

About Evonik
 Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Performance Materials
The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing polymer materials and intermediates, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2017, the segment's roughly 4,400 employees generated sales about €3.8 billion.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
10:08aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low-odor reactive diluent
PU
10:08aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds campaign wins award at the Auto..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Page 1 of 3 Evonik repositions itself in personal care and h..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : repositions itself in personal care and household products m..
PU
09/24EVONIK INDUSTRIES : TEGO® Dispers 687 – Wetting and dispersing additive fo..
PU
09/21EVONIK INDUSTRIES : to Build New Silicone Plant in Geesthacht
AQ
09/20EVONIK INDUSTRIES : PEEK, polyimide and polyamides for high-performance gears
PU
09/20EVONIK INDUSTRIES : to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht
PU
09/19German chemical industry warns against disruptive no-deal Brexit
RE
09/19EVONIK INDUSTRIES : completes 36 million expansion of its CMO capabilities for ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Evonik Industries reports Q2 results 
05/13Evonik Industries' (EVKIF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/12Evonik Industries AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Evonik Industries reports Q1 results 
03/06Evonik Industries AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 931 M
EBIT 2018 1 746 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 3 563 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 13,99
P/E ratio 2019 13,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 14 348 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-1.85%16 465
DOWDUPONT-9.59%149 564
BASF-16.87%81 151
ROYAL DSM15.02%19 309
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.08%16 706
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-12.36%14 583
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.