Evonik Industries : SEPURAN® membranes successfully purify landfill gas at Enerdyne’s large-scale biomethane production site

Press release

Evonik Corporation today released the results of its first U.S. landfill biogas upgrading installation at Enerdyne's large scale biomethane production facility at Lawrence, Kansas.

Since May, the plant has been running a membrane system to remove carbon dioxide at 1,600 standard cubic feet per meter (scfm) feed flow with low (2%) methane slip. Besides desulfurization and water removal, the facility operates with a proprietary system to remove VOC's, siloxanes, oxygen and moisture which was designed and fabricated by Advanced Biogas Systems, an affiliate of Enerdyne.

'The Evonik membranes have outperformed the older PSA technology originally installed at the site. We are proud to have achieved this milestone in partnership with Evonik,' said Steve Allman, Technical Director at Enerdyne.

Evonik's SEPURAN® hollow-fiber membranes have the highest CO2/CH4 selectivity and are therefore superior for upgrading biogas. This exceptional selectivity enables high purity RNG with superior methane efficiency and low methane slip.

'We are pleased to see the high methane efficiency of the membrane unit which is allowing the project to achieve its financial goals,' added Chris Morley, Chief Financial Officer at Enerdyne.

'The SEPURAN® Green membranes have proven their performance in North America landfill gas operations, adding to the more than 150 biogas upgrading installations operating worldwide,' said Mimi Schaefer, Group Manager Membranes Americas at Evonik.

Dr. Simon Ting, Regional Product Line Head of Fibers, Membranes & Specialties for Americas at Evonik added: 'Biogas upgrading with SEPURAN® is a strategically important growth area for the Americas region in Evonik and we have put in the resources needed to grow with the customer and market.'

The SEPURAN® product family includes membranes for upgrading biogas, nitrogen generation, helium and hydrogen recovery, and natural gas sweetening. These are produced at Evonik's site in Schörfling (Austria). The neighboring Evonik site in Lenzing produces the high-performance polymer raw material.