Evonik Industries : and Sanju establish strategic partnership

Press release

On August 23, Evonik Industries AG ('Evonik') and Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection & New Materials Co., Ltd. ('Sanju') signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation in Beijing. Dr. Claas-Jürgen Klasen, President Evonik Asia Pacific North region and Mr. Lin Ke, President of Sanju, signed the relevant documents on behalf of the two parties.

According to the MoU, Evonik and Sanju will deepen cooperation in innovation, process and application technology. The two parties will also carry out substantial collaboration in catalyst and carrier technology, membrane technology, as well as additives and other specialty chemicals.

Evonik, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. It focuses on solutions to China specific megatrends, enhancing local innovation, and helping Chinese and Asian customers improve their competitiveness. While growing its own business, Evonik has also mobilized the technological upgrade of upstream and downstream industry chains, and promoted the overall development of the chemical industry in China.

As Dr. Klasen pointed out, China is one of the most important growth markets for Evonik. The company attaches great importance to cooperation with leading local players. Evonik and Sanju both value innovation and sustainability. By signing this agreement, the parties expect to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership to jointly develop relevant markets and better serve local customers.

Founded in 1997, Sanju is a high-tech enterprise in the primary energy industry that provides products, technologies and services for clean production and product quality improvement. In fiscal 2017, the company generated sales of RMB 22.5 billion, up 28% compared to prior year. Net profit attributable to owners of parent company increased by 57% to RMB 2.54 billion.

Mr. Lin Ke said that Evonik is an internationally renowned company with whom Sanju has been working for two years. On one hand, the partnership can enhance Sanju's technical capabilities. On the other hand, Sanju will set up a new department to give full play to its own market and production strengths, to promote substantial cooperation with Evonik and to create favourable conditions for further cooperation.