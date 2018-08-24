Evonik Industries : and Sanju establish strategic partnership

Log in
08/24/2018

Press release

On August 23, Evonik Industries AG ('Evonik') and Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection & New Materials Co., Ltd. ('Sanju') signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation in Beijing. Dr. Claas-Jürgen Klasen, President Evonik Asia Pacific North region and Mr. Lin Ke, President of Sanju, signed the relevant documents on behalf of the two parties.

According to the MoU, Evonik and Sanju will deepen cooperation in innovation, process and application technology. The two parties will also carry out substantial collaboration in catalyst and carrier technology, membrane technology, as well as additives and other specialty chemicals.

Evonik, headquartered in Germany, is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. It focuses on solutions to China specific megatrends, enhancing local innovation, and helping Chinese and Asian customers improve their competitiveness. While growing its own business, Evonik has also mobilized the technological upgrade of upstream and downstream industry chains, and promoted the overall development of the chemical industry in China.

As Dr. Klasen pointed out, China is one of the most important growth markets for Evonik. The company attaches great importance to cooperation with leading local players. Evonik and Sanju both value innovation and sustainability. By signing this agreement, the parties expect to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership to jointly develop relevant markets and better serve local customers.

Founded in 1997, Sanju is a high-tech enterprise in the primary energy industry that provides products, technologies and services for clean production and product quality improvement. In fiscal 2017, the company generated sales of RMB 22.5 billion, up 28% compared to prior year. Net profit attributable to owners of parent company increased by 57% to RMB 2.54 billion.

Mr. Lin Ke said that Evonik is an internationally renowned company with whom Sanju has been working for two years. On one hand, the partnership can enhance Sanju's technical capabilities. On the other hand, Sanju will set up a new department to give full play to its own market and production strengths, to promote substantial cooperation with Evonik and to create favourable conditions for further cooperation.

Contact

  • Company information

    Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

  • Evonik's international activities are organized into six regions. The Asia Pacific North region is headquartered in Shanghai. Sales in Asia Pacific North reached 2,158 million euros in 2017. Evonik regards China as one of the driving forces of the global economy and we consequently endeavor to grow our business here. The company now employs about 3,000 employees and has in total of 10 production sites in China.

  • Disclaimer

    In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 03:46:01 UTC
