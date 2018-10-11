Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evonik Industries : appoints EMCO-INORTECH ULC as distribution partner for polyurethane CASE market in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Press release

Evonik Corporation has recently appointed Canadian chemical distributor of specialty raw materials, EMCO-INORTECH ULC, to act as its national distributor for the polyurethane Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants and Elastomers (CASE) market in Canada.

As the leading supplier of additives to the polyurethane industry with world-class production facilities around the world, Evonik has a deep understanding of polyurethane chemistry and a strong product portfolio for the polyurethane CASE market.

Based in Terrebonne, Quebec, with regional public warehousing throughout Canada, EMCO-INORTECH is dedicated to the CASE market. With outstanding technical capabilities and a history of strong relationships with formulators developed over 25 years, this new partnership between Evonik and EMCO-INORTECH ULC will give Canadian formulators access to the highest level of products and services.

'Polyurethane is a versatile material ideally suited for a wide range of CASE applications and with EMCO-INORTECH's knowledge of the local CASE markets, we hope to further develop our Canadian business,' said Peter Hohl, Vice President Americas, Comfort & Insulation, Evonik. 'By developing better distribution channels we are well positioned to meet the current and future needs of the polyurethane CASE market.'

'We are proud to welcome Evonik Comfort & Insulation's polyurethane catalysts into our product offerings. It will complete our extensive portfolio and will help to ensure growth and future innovation in the Canadian market. EMCO-INORTECH laboratory and dedicated technical sales force will work together to implement Evonik catalysts throughout Canada, and be part of the next generation of Polyurethane applications, which supports our legacy commitment 'Beyond Chemistry,' said Jean-Baptiste Moranta, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Operations for EMCO-INORTECH ULC.

Evonik is a market leader of polyurethanes additives and provides formulators with a wide array of advanced technologies and a broad toolbox that includes; catalysts (DABCO® and POLYCAT®), surfactants (TEGOSTAB® and DABCO®), curatives (VERSALINKS®), performance additives (DABCO® and ORTEGOL®), and release agents (GORAPUR®). With this comprehensive portfolio of additives, formulators in the CASE industries can optimize performance, enhance process efficiency, and improve product quality and the physical properties of the final product.

Company information
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
04:08pEVONIK INDUSTRIES : appoints EMCO-INORTECH ULC as distribution partner for polyu..
PU
10:08aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Animal Nutrition to offer EuroTier visitors a free trial of ..
PU
09:18aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Digitalization made easy - C4Connect for customer-oriented C..
PU
08:03aSEPAWA 2018 : Evonik sets store by naturalness
PU
10/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches EUDRAGIT® FL 30 D-55, an advanced combination polym..
PU
10/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low-odor reactive diluent
PU
10/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES : PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds campaign wins award at the Auto..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Page 1 of 3 Evonik repositions itself in personal care and h..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : repositions itself in personal care and household products m..
PU
09/24EVONIK INDUSTRIES : TEGO® Dispers 687 – Wetting and dispersing additive fo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Evonik Industries reports Q2 results 
05/13Evonik Industries' (EVKIF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/12Evonik Industries AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Evonik Industries reports Q1 results 
03/06Evonik Industries AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 931 M
EBIT 2018 1 741 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 3 563 M
Yield 2018 4,18%
P/E ratio 2018 12,92
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 13 248 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-9.37%15 312
DOWDUPONT-16.71%140 381
BASF-21.86%76 105
SASOL LIMITED27.60%23 000
ROYAL DSM0.74%16 830
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-7.61%15 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.