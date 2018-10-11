Evonik Industries : appoints EMCO-INORTECH ULC as distribution partner for polyurethane CASE market in Canada

Press release

Evonik Corporation has recently appointed Canadian chemical distributor of specialty raw materials, EMCO-INORTECH ULC, to act as its national distributor for the polyurethane Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants and Elastomers (CASE) market in Canada.

As the leading supplier of additives to the polyurethane industry with world-class production facilities around the world, Evonik has a deep understanding of polyurethane chemistry and a strong product portfolio for the polyurethane CASE market.

Based in Terrebonne, Quebec, with regional public warehousing throughout Canada, EMCO-INORTECH is dedicated to the CASE market. With outstanding technical capabilities and a history of strong relationships with formulators developed over 25 years, this new partnership between Evonik and EMCO-INORTECH ULC will give Canadian formulators access to the highest level of products and services.

'Polyurethane is a versatile material ideally suited for a wide range of CASE applications and with EMCO-INORTECH's knowledge of the local CASE markets, we hope to further develop our Canadian business,' said Peter Hohl, Vice President Americas, Comfort & Insulation, Evonik. 'By developing better distribution channels we are well positioned to meet the current and future needs of the polyurethane CASE market.'

'We are proud to welcome Evonik Comfort & Insulation's polyurethane catalysts into our product offerings. It will complete our extensive portfolio and will help to ensure growth and future innovation in the Canadian market. EMCO-INORTECH laboratory and dedicated technical sales force will work together to implement Evonik catalysts throughout Canada, and be part of the next generation of Polyurethane applications, which supports our legacy commitment 'Beyond Chemistry,' said Jean-Baptiste Moranta, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Operations for EMCO-INORTECH ULC.

Evonik is a market leader of polyurethanes additives and provides formulators with a wide array of advanced technologies and a broad toolbox that includes; catalysts (DABCO® and POLYCAT®), surfactants (TEGOSTAB® and DABCO®), curatives (VERSALINKS®), performance additives (DABCO® and ORTEGOL®), and release agents (GORAPUR®). With this comprehensive portfolio of additives, formulators in the CASE industries can optimize performance, enhance process efficiency, and improve product quality and the physical properties of the final product.