Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

(EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evonik Industries : ekes out fourth quarter core profit growth on additives, plastics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 01:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German specialty chemical company Evonik Industries AG at their plant in Bitterfeld

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Adjusted core profit at German chemicals group Evonik edged 1 percent higher in the fourth quarter as strong demand for coating additives and engineering plastics offset a decline at its lower-margin Performance Materials division.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 487 million euros (£419 million), the company said on Tuesday, just short of an average analyst forecast of 491 million.

"Despite political uncertainties and weaker economic growth Evonik expects adjusted EBITDA in 2019 to be at about the level of 2018 or slightly lower," it said in a statement.

Late on Monday, Evonik said it agreed key terms of a 3 billion euro sale of its methacrylates plastics unit, which is part of Performance Materials, to buyout group Advent a year after its decision to shed the business.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
01:20aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : ekes out fourth quarter core profit growth on additives, pla..
RE
01:05aEVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik more robust as strategy takes effect
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik agrees to sell its Methacrylates business to Adven..
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik agrees to sell its Methacrylates business to Adven..
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG :
EQ
02/28EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : annual earnings release
02/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
02/23EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Plans Hydrogen Peroxide Capacity Expansion in Antwerp
AQ
01/21MAKING GREENHOUSES MORE EFFICIENT : a novel technology with lenses made from PLE..
PU
01/17EVONIK INDUSTRIES : acquires Austin, Tex.-based startup Structured Polymers Inc.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 999 M
EBIT 2018 1 720 M
Net income 2018 1 070 M
Debt 2018 3 780 M
Yield 2018 4,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,97
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 11 617 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,3 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES17.20%13 104
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.26%120 021
BASF SE13.10%69 909
ROYAL DSM35.08%19 459
SASOL LIMITED2.11%19 003
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.33%15 506
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.