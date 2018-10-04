Evonik Industries : launches VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low-odor reactive diluent

Press release

In Europe, VISIOMER® GLYFOMA is label-free and registered with REACH

Reactive diluent produces exceptionally low levels of odor and emissions during handling

Biobased monomer can replace styrene and methyl methacrylate

Darmstadt, Germany. Evonik has launched VISIOMER® GLYFOMA (glycerol formal methacrylate), an exceptionally low-odor reactive diluent. Thanks to its low vapor pressure, it can be used anywhere low-VOC properties are required. This makes VISIOMER® GLYFOMA a label-free alternative to styrene and methyl methacrylate (MMA). In adhesive formulations, composite resins, and gel coats, this reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full.

'We're pleased to be able to make VISIOMER® GLYFOMA available in commercial quantities starting immediately. The launch will offer our customers a versatile reactive diluent hallmarked by a large number of additional advantages,' says Dr. Martin Trocha, who heads the Application Monomers Product Line at Evonik.

The methacrylate monomer is also characterized by its low flammability and excellent thermal stability, for example. It remains stable under alkaline conditions, and it is based on 38% of glycerol from renewable raw materials.

VISIOMER® GLYFOMA is registered under REACH. Prior to REACH registration, independent test laboratories had already determined that the monomer does not cause skin or eye irritation, nor does it trigger allergic skin reactions.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Performance Materials

The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing polymer materials and intermediates, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2017, the segment's roughly 4,400 employees generated sales about €3.8 billion.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.