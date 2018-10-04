Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Evonik Industries : launches VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low-odor reactive diluent

10/04/2018

Press release

  • In Europe, VISIOMER® GLYFOMA is label-free and registered with REACH

  • Reactive diluent produces exceptionally low levels of odor and emissions during handling

  • Biobased monomer can replace styrene and methyl methacrylate

Darmstadt, Germany. Evonik has launched VISIOMER® GLYFOMA (glycerol formal methacrylate), an exceptionally low-odor reactive diluent. Thanks to its low vapor pressure, it can be used anywhere low-VOC properties are required. This makes VISIOMER® GLYFOMA a label-free alternative to styrene and methyl methacrylate (MMA). In adhesive formulations, composite resins, and gel coats, this reactive diluent can replace styrene and MMA, either partially or in full.

'We're pleased to be able to make VISIOMER® GLYFOMA available in commercial quantities starting immediately. The launch will offer our customers a versatile reactive diluent hallmarked by a large number of additional advantages,' says Dr. Martin Trocha, who heads the Application Monomers Product Line at Evonik.

The methacrylate monomer is also characterized by its low flammability and excellent thermal stability, for example. It remains stable under alkaline conditions, and it is based on 38% of glycerol from renewable raw materials.

VISIOMER® GLYFOMA is registered under REACH. Prior to REACH registration, independent test laboratories had already determined that the monomer does not cause skin or eye irritation, nor does it trigger allergic skin reactions.

About Evonik
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Performance Materials
 The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing polymer materials and intermediates, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2017, the segment's roughly 4,400 employees generated sales about €3.8 billion.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 08:07:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 931 M
EBIT 2018 1 746 M
Net income 2018 1 028 M
Debt 2018 3 563 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 13,99
P/E ratio 2019 13,74
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 14 348 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-1.85%16 465
DOWDUPONT-9.59%149 564
BASF-16.87%81 151
ROYAL DSM15.02%19 309
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.08%16 706
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-12.36%14 583
