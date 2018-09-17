Evonik Industries : receives European clearance to market its high-load Omega-3 powder AvailOm® for use in supplements

High concentration Omega-3 powder

3-5 times more bioavailable than standard Omega-3 softgels

Directly compressible to easily combine with other ingredients

Unmatched protection against oxidation: stable for at least 3 yrs.

Evonik, a global partner to nutraceutical companies for advanced food ingredients and formulation development services, today announced that it has received clearance to market its innovative high-concentration Omega-3 lysine powder complex AvailOm® for use in the European Union (EU).

AvailOm® is the highest-load Omega-3 powder in its class with a minimum of 45 percent EPA and DHA by weight. A single, small tablet made from AvailOm® can deliver the same Omega-3 fatty acid uptake as two large fish oil softgel capsules. In addition to delivering unmatched protection against oxidation based upon three years of stability data, it is also direct compressible and can be customized to meet specific formulation requirements.

Cornelis van den Muyzenberg, Vice-President of Food Ingredients and Strategic Projects at Evonik Health Care, said: 'The superior potency, bioavailability and stability of AvailOm® creates a significant opportunity for nutraceutical companies to develop single and multi-ingredient consumer-friendly supplements. We look forward to supporting customers develop new formulations that are enabled by this innovative nutraceutical ingredient.'

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around €4.5 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.