EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
Evonik Industries : reminds customers of authorized sales channels for methionine products

09/17/2018 | 03:13am CEST

Feed specialist company Evonik is reminding its customers to buy products only through official order channels, following reports of counterfeit goods being found in China.

A customer who recently bought two bags of MetAMINO from an online shop was suspicious about their authenticity when they arrived and contacted Evonik. The company analyzed the products and found that they were indeed fakes containing just 0.5% DL-Methionine and more than 95% ash.

'We have been a leading supplier of specialist feed additives for many years and customers recognize and trust our brands,' said Torben Madsen, Vice President of Evonik Animal Nutrition in Asia North. 'Not only is that illegal and dishonest, but it also potentially puts producers and their animals at risk because they have no idea what is in the bag. At best their animals will not benefit from the performance they expect; at worst the animals' health and well-being could be jeopardized.'

The only way to avoid these fakes is to order through one of the three established channels, first via Evonik Nutrition & Care sales team, second through an authorized trader contact No: 400-068-1212 and third via Evonik ALIBABA flagship store: evonik.1688.com.

Evonik has a zero tolerance attitude to all counterfeit products and will seek to prosecute anyone who is found producing copies of any of its products.

For more information, please visit www.evonik.com/animal-nutrition.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:12:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 923 M
EBIT 2018 1 747 M
Net income 2018 1 029 M
Debt 2018 3 561 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 14,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,23x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 14 749 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 35,9 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES1.08%17 145
DOWDUPONT-3.71%159 024
BASF-15.11%83 152
ROYAL DSM12.64%18 926
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-1.32%16 656
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-21.07%13 341
