Evonik Industries : reminds customers of authorized sales channels for methionine products

Feed specialist company Evonik is reminding its customers to buy products only through official order channels, following reports of counterfeit goods being found in China.

A customer who recently bought two bags of MetAMINO from an online shop was suspicious about their authenticity when they arrived and contacted Evonik. The company analyzed the products and found that they were indeed fakes containing just 0.5% DL-Methionine and more than 95% ash.

'We have been a leading supplier of specialist feed additives for many years and customers recognize and trust our brands,' said Torben Madsen, Vice President of Evonik Animal Nutrition in Asia North. 'Not only is that illegal and dishonest, but it also potentially puts producers and their animals at risk because they have no idea what is in the bag. At best their animals will not benefit from the performance they expect; at worst the animals' health and well-being could be jeopardized.'

The only way to avoid these fakes is to order through one of the three established channels, first via Evonik Nutrition & Care sales team, second through an authorized trader contact No: 400-068-1212 and third via Evonik ALIBABA flagship store: evonik.1688.com.

Evonik has a zero tolerance attitude to all counterfeit products and will seek to prosecute anyone who is found producing copies of any of its products.

For more information, please visit www.evonik.com/animal-nutrition.