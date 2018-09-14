Evonik Industries : sponsors new feed mill at Nong Lam University in Vietnam

Press release

A state-of-the-art feed mill for production of pelleted trial feeds has opened at Nong Lam University, Vietnam, as part of a scientific collaboration with feed additive specialist company, Evonik. The new facility promises to enhance research into animal nutrition and sustainable feed production, and to support student training.

It is well established that pellet quality is crucial in commercial feed production. The new pellet feed mill is dedicated to research trials and will provide a valuable resource to foster technological advancement of a more sustainable feed industry in the country.

'We are very excited about this new partnership with the Faculty of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine at Nong Lam University,' said Detlef Bunzel, Head of Applied Feed Technology, Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH. 'Together, we will be able to improve the quality of research into nutritional concepts, feed technology and new products, and thus foster growth of the local industry.'

Located at the Nong Lam University campus in Ho Chi Minh City, the facility will produce mash feed for research trials and is designed for handling various small batches, while minimizing cross-contamination. As well as providing a basis for better research, the feed mill will also be an important teaching resource.

'The collaboration with Evonik will put us at the forefront of animal nutrition research in Vietnam,' said Professor Nguyen Hay, President of Nong Lam University. 'The company's global R&D expertise complements our existing capabilities, and together we can drive more innovative solutions for the future.

'Understanding the processes of feed production is crucial for our students, so the new feed mill will be an invaluable training tool to improve their technical knowledge and our national industry.'

Vietnam is an important and growing market for specialist animal nutrition, driven by an increasing demand for safe and healthier food, according to Dr. Jan-Olaf Barth, Vice President for Evonik Nutrition & Care, Asia South. He emphasized: 'We welcome the opportunity to contribute to the development of a sustainable food production value chain through a close partnership with local research institutions and our customers.'

'Good quality animal protein should be accessible, affordable and available to everyone, as part of a healthy human diet. By sharing expertise and resource with academic institutions such as Nong Lam University, we can move closer to that vision.'

Photo caption: (From left to right)Thomas Choi, General Director of Evonik Limited Liability Company; Dr Duong Duy Dong, Head of Animal Nutrition Department of Nong Lam University; Dr Jan-Olaf Barth, Vice President Nutrition & Care Asia South Evonik (SEA) Pre Ltd; Dr Alfred Petri, Vice President Animal Nutrition Sales of Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH; Mr Andreas Siegel, General Consul of German Consulates Vietnam; Dr Bui Ngoc Hung, Chairman of University Council of Nong Lam University; Dr Nguyen Tat Toan, Dean of Faculty of Animal & Veterinary Medicine of Nong Lam University; Mr Detlef Bunzel, Head of Applied Feed Technology of Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH.