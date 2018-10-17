Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES (EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Evonik Industries : starts production of precipitated silica in South Carolina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:08am EDT

Press release

  • Growing demand for silica for tires with reduced rolling resistance to save energy

  • Investment of about US$120 million creates more than 40 new jobs

  • New ULTRASIL® 7800 GR customized silica for energy-saving tires for SUVs also comes from South Carolina

Evonik Industries has started up a precipitated silica plant for the tire industry in South Carolina, in southeastern USA. Evonik has invested about US$120 million in this world-scale production plant, in response to the high demand from the tire industry for precipitated silica in North America. The automotive sector needs highly dispersible precipitated silica for production of tires with improved rolling resistance and better wet grip. Silicas are part of Smart Materials, one of Evonik's four strategic growth engines.

'The opening of the new production plant is an important step in strengthening our position as a global partner for the tire industry,' said Harald Schwager, deputy chairman of the Executive Board of Evonik Industries. 'In the expansion of our silica business we're following a clear strategy. In addition to taking over the activities of Huber Silica we're continually expanding our capacities for silica.'

Proximity to key customers in the tire industry was the decisive factor in the choice of the South Carolina site. Johannes Ohmer, member of the Management Board of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, said: 'From here we plan to supply our local customers with innovative products and custom-tailored solutions.' Evonik will also produce the recently developed ULTRASIL® 7800 GR silica in South Carolina. Due to its larger specific surface area, ULTRASIL® 7800 GR gives the tread compound more rigidity without negatively impacting its processability. It is therefore particularly suitable for SUVs, whose main global market is the US.

The construction of the new production plant in Charleston creates over 40 new jobs.

Evonik is a leading global manufacturer of silica. In addition to the fumed silica AEROSIL® and the precipitated silica ULTRASIL®, SIPERNAT®, ZEODENT® and SPHERILEX®, Evonik also produces silica-based matting agents under the ACEMATT® brand name and other fumed metal oxides under the brand AEROXIDE®. Overall, Evonik has a global production capacity for all silica-based products of about 1 million metric tons/year.

Image Caption:

Image 1: Evonik starts the production of precipitated silica in the U.S. state of South Carolina to supply the tire industry.

Image 2: ULTRASIL® 7800 GR by Evonik is a tailor-made silica for extra-large SUV tires, as well as for heavily used all-season tires.

About Evonik
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Resource Efficiency
The Resource Efficiency segment is led by Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and produces high performance materials and specialty additives for environmentally friendly as well as energy-efficient systems to the automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and many other industries. This segment employed about 10,000 employees, and generated sales of around €5.4 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
05:08aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : starts production of precipitated silica in South Carolina
PU
10/16EVONIK INDUSTRIES : International campaign launched for CYROLITE® high performan..
PU
10/15EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Combined deep drawing and compression molding process for pr..
PU
10/14EVONIK INDUSTRIES : The Opening of Westerwelle Startup Haus in Rwanda Powered by..
PU
10/11EVONIK INDUSTRIES : appoints EMCO-INORTECH ULC as distribution partner for polyu..
PU
10/11EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Animal Nutrition to offer EuroTier visitors a free trial of ..
PU
10/11EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Digitalization made easy - C4Connect for customer-oriented C..
PU
10/11SEPAWA 2018 : Evonik sets store by naturalness
PU
10/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches EUDRAGIT® FL 30 D-55, an advanced combination polym..
PU
10/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches VISIOMER® GLYFOMA, a low-odor reactive diluent
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Evonik Industries reports Q2 results 
05/13Evonik Industries' (EVKIF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/12Evonik Industries AG 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Evonik Industries reports Q1 results 
03/06Evonik Industries AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 925 M
EBIT 2018 1 742 M
Net income 2018 1 030 M
Debt 2018 3 561 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 12,78
P/E ratio 2019 12,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
Capitalization 12 980 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,9 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-11.13%14 996
DOWDUPONT-16.23%137 658
BASF-24.60%73 343
SASOL LIMITED24.68%22 804
ROYAL DSM0.87%16 868
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-10.61%15 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.