Evonik Industries : to expand its hydrophobic fumed silica capacities

09/14/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

Press release

  • 20% additional capacity for refinement hydrophilic silica available from late 2020

  • Investment volume in the low double-digit million euro range

  • In response to heavy demand for specialty silica varieties

Evonik Industries is expanding its capacities for refinement fumed silica in Rheinfelden (Germany). The Group will invest an amount in the low double-digit million euro range to expand its Rheinfelden facility, which further processes hydrophilic silica to a hydrophobic variety. The expansion, scheduled to become operational in late 2020, is associated with Evonik's effort to consistently expand its silica business for specialty applications.

'Our expansion in Rheinfelden is aimed at supporting the growth of existing application areas in highly specialized fields and at opening up new, innovative uses,' says Johannes Ohmer, member of the Board of Management of Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH.

Hydrophobic fumed silica, which Evonik markets under the brand name AEROSIL®, particularly stands out for its low moisture absorption and excellent dispersibility. It is used for rheology control and as an anti-settling agent in coating systems, adhesive and sealant materials and as a thickener and anti-caking agent, e.g. in silicone rubber, toners and cosmetics.

'Rheinfelden is the parent plant for our hydrophobic fumed silicas. We decided in favor of expanding the site because the investment will help us make even better use of existing facilities. In addition, the local process know-how and specific long-term experience with the construction and operation of the plants were essential considerations for us,' says Andreas Fischer, head of the Silica Business Line.

The investment will expand the company's annual capacity for hydrophilic fumed silica at the existing Rheinfelden site by 20 percent to meet heavy market demand.

Evonik is a leading global manufacturer of silica. In addition to the fumed silica AEROSIL® and the precipitated silica ULTRASIL®, SIPERNAT®, ZEODENT® and SPHERILEX®, Evonik also produces silica based matting agents under the brand name ACEMATT® and other fumed metal oxides under the brand AEROXIDE®. Overall, Evonik has a global production capacity for all silica based products of about 1 million metric tons/year.

Image caption:
AEROSIL® for rheology control and as an anti-settling agent in coating systems and adhesive and sealant materials.

About Evonik
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2017, the enterprise generated sales of €14.4 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.36 billion.

About Resource Efficiency
The Resource Efficiency segment is led by Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and produces high performance materials and specialty additives for environmentally friendly as well as energy-efficient systems to the automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and many other industries. This segment employed about 10,000 employees, and generated sales of around €5.4 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Contact

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:37:09 UTC
