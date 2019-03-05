Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

(EVK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evonik Industries : unit sale, prospect of cash-flow gains boost shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 10:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German specialty chemical company Evonik Industries AG at their plant in Bitterfeld

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in German chemicals group Evonik jumped to a three-month high on Tuesday after it sold its clear acrylic sheet unit for a larger-than-expected sum of 3 billion euros (2.6 billion pounds) and allayed investor concerns about its cash flow.

Late on Monday, Evonik said it had agreed the sale of its methacrylates plastics unit to buyout group Advent for an enterprise value, which includes debt, of 3 billion euros - comfortably more than the 2-2.5 billion euros that had been expected.

"Divesting a commodity business for 10 times EV/EBITDA at this point in the cycle is impressive," said Bernstein analyst Gunther Zechmann, citing expected 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the unit of 279 million euros.

The company's shares were 5 percent higher at 26.8 euros by 1453 GMT, off their best levels of the day but still the best performers by far on Germany's mid-cap index.

Evonik, which has drawn criticism from analysts for pushing the limits of its dividend to cash-flow ratio, said on Tuesday that 2019 cash flow after investments in plants and gear would be significantly higher than the 672 million euros generated in 2018.

"The debate over our ability to pay our dividend from the free cash flow, is over," Chief Executive Christian Kullmann told a press conference.

Cash flow would be boosted by lower requirements for working capital and pensions, the company said.

In its fourth-quarter results release, Evonik said it would start paying part of its retirees' pensions out of dedicated pension plan assets this year, two years earlier than initially planned, citing a better-than-expected investment performance of the portfolio.

Advent, which already owns other chemical companies, is financing the deal with 800-900 million euros of equity and 1.4-1.5 billion euros in debt and also taking on pension liabilities of 600 million euros, a person familiar with the matter said.

Evonik said adjusted EBITDA in 2019 would be flat at best but could decline by as much as 10 percent due to political uncertainties and weaker economic growth.

However, it added that the projection did not take into account the $625 million purchase of bleaching agents maker PeroxyChem or the agreed sale of the methacrylates unit.

"The focus today will be on the strong 2019 free cash flow guidance, ... the significant improvement in Evonik’s pension liabilities, which were always a struggle, and the better than expected proceeds from...the methacrylates business," said Baader Helvea analyst Laura Lopez Pineda.

Quarterly adjusted core profit edged 1 percent higher as strong demand for coating additives and engineering plastics offset a decline at the methacrylates business.

Barclays and Baker McKenzie advised Evonik on the deal, while Advent worked with Bank of America and Freshfields.

Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are financing the transaction.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Essen, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, editing by Riham Alkousaa, Louise Heavens and Kirsten Donovan)

By Ludwig Burger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES
10:35aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : unit sale, prospect of cash-flow gains boost shares
RE
10:30aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of the Regulation ..
EQ
09:09aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Target, Traton, Nordea, Purdue
05:14aEU equities rise as China stimulus pledge helps safe stocks
RE
04:10aBIO-AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOLS MARKE : BASF SE, Cargill, Arkema S.A., Evonik, Hu..
AQ
01:05aEVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik more robust as strategy takes effect
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik agrees to sell its Methacrylates business to Adven..
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : Evonik agrees to sell its Methacrylates business to Adven..
EQ
03/04EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG :
EQ
02/28EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 999 M
EBIT 2018 1 720 M
Net income 2018 1 070 M
Debt 2018 3 780 M
Yield 2018 4,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,97
P/E ratio 2019 11,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 11 617 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 29,3 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chief Executive Officer
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Wolfgang A. Herrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Siegfried Luther Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES17.20%13 162
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.26%120 269
BASF SE13.10%70 823
ROYAL DSM35.08%19 774
SASOL LIMITED2.11%18 928
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT12.33%15 532
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.