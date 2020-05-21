Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
Evonik Industries AG
EVK
DE000EVNK013
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
(EVK)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/21 04:54:19 am
22.115
EUR
-0.96%
04:15a
EVONIK
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19
EVONIK
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
: and Glenn Corporation expand partnership for cosmetic product protection line in the United States
PU
05/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT
In a research note published by Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
04:15a
EVONIK
: Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19
EVONIK
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
: and Glenn Corporation expand partnership for cosmetic produc..
PU
05/18
EVONIK
: UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/15
EVONIK
: Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/15
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
: commissions advanced biomaterials production facility for ph..
AQ
05/14
EVONIK
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05/14
EVONIK
: Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/13
EVONIK
: Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/12
EVONIK
: Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020
12 397 M
EBIT 2020
951 M
Net income 2020
516 M
Debt 2020
3 242 M
Yield 2020
5,15%
P/E ratio 2020
20,5x
P/E ratio 2021
14,1x
EV / Sales2020
1,10x
EV / Sales2021
1,04x
Capitalization
10 387 M
More Financials
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
25,60 €
Last Close Price
22,33 €
Spread / Highest target
65,7%
Spread / Average Target
14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,9%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Christian Kullmann
Chairman-Executive Board
Bernd Tönjes
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ute Wolf
Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Luther
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
-17.93%
11 418
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
1.62%
46 809
BASF SE
-31.46%
45 954
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
-23.88%
35 061
ROYAL DSM N.V.
-1.34%
20 693
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
-27.50%
11 608
More Results
Categories
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
