EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
EVONIK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

05/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT

In a research note published by Chetan Udeshi, JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
04:15aEVONIK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19EVONIK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/19EVONIK INDUSTRIES : and Glenn Corporation expand partnership for cosmetic produc..
PU
05/18EVONIK : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/15EVONIK : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
05/15EVONIK INDUSTRIES : commissions advanced biomaterials production facility for ph..
AQ
05/14EVONIK : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
05/14EVONIK : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/13EVONIK : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/12EVONIK : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 397 M
EBIT 2020 951 M
Net income 2020 516 M
Debt 2020 3 242 M
Yield 2020 5,15%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,04x
Capitalization 10 387 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,60 €
Last Close Price 22,33 €
Spread / Highest target 65,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG-17.93%11 418
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.62%46 809
BASF SE-31.46%45 954
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-23.88%35 061
ROYAL DSM N.V.-1.34%20 693
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-27.50%11 608
