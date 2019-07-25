Log in
Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/25/2019 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2019 / 09:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019 German: https://corporate.evonik.de/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/q2-2019 English: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/q2-2019


25.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846665  25.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
