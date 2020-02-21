Log in
Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/21/2020 | 02:30am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evonik Industries AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evonik Industries AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.02.2020 / 08:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evonik Industries AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/quartalsberichte/q4-2019/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/quarterly-reports/q4-2019/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address: https://corporate.evonik.de/de/investor-relations/berichte/einzelabschluesse/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 04, 2020
Address: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/reports/separate-financial-statements/

21.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

980827  21.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=980827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
