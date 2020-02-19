Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Evonik Industries : Animal Nutrition launches Porphyrio® in the Middle East

02/19/2020 | 06:25am EST
Press release
Animal Nutrition
February 19, 2020
Evonik Animal Nutrition launches Porphyrio® in the Middle East
  • New software uses artificial intelligence to monitor livestock production and predict performance
  • Porphyrio® integrates into Precision Livestock Farming

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Evonik Animal Nutrition is launching its Precision Livestock Farming tool, Porphyrio®, for the animal nutrition industry in the Middle East at VIV MEA.

Porphyrio® uses 'Big Data' from the entire poultry production chain to support integrators and farmers in optimizing their production process. With this software and others, Evonik is placing its emphasis on Precision Livestock Farming (PLF) which adds advanced technologies and software to the farming process, with the goal of optimizing the contribution per animal.

'Precision Livestock Farming is poised to revolutionize the feed industry because it gives animal farms full control over the feeding process and the performance of the livestock. With Porphyrio®, producers can know in real time the progress of livestock, enabling them to find and rectify any deviations immediately,' said Ashraf Hussein, Regional Business Director at Evonik Animal Nutrition in MENA.

PLF goes beyond just gathering data. It combines science-based know-how with proven amino services, and innovative nutritional and health concepts. These are all embedded into specific digital solutions allowing for a better understanding of the status of the animal.

Evonik Animal Nutrition experts will be present in VIV Abu Dhabi with in-depth information about PLF and Porphyrio® at booth C044 at Hall 7 in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) between the 9th and 11th March 2020.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

For more information about Evonik in the Middle East and Africa, please visit https://mea.evonik.com/

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:24:07 UTC
