Evonik Industries : CYROLITE® promotional campaign for the medical sector wins German Brand Award

Press release CYROLITE Compounds June 7, 2019 CYROLITE® promotional campaign for the medical sector wins German Brand Award CYROLITE® acrylic-based polymers have been a proven material in medical technology for over 40 years.

Acrylic-based CYROLITE® polymers meet the highest quality and safety demands for medical and diagnostic applications

Promotional campaign highlights material's benefits and properties with a sense of humor

Winner of German Brand Award in the 'Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation - Brand Communication - Print Campaign' category

CYROLITE® acrylic-based polymers have been a proven material in medical technology for over 40 years. Last year, the Molding Compounds product line of Evonik Performance Materials GmbH initiated an international marketing campaign to highlight the benefits of the material, which is specifically designed for the high safety and quality demands of the sector. On June 6, the corresponding promotional motifs were recognized as a winner in the 'Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation - Brand Communication - Print Campaign' category of the German Brand Award in Berlin.

Many medical technology applications

Typical applications made of CYROLITE® polymers include disposable medical products such as catheter accessories as well as medical filter housings and devices. Tailor-made products are also available for special applications, e.g. in the area of diagnostics. 'Our products offer numerous benefits for these applications,' explains Maurice Biagini, Global Director Medical in the Molding Compounds product line: 'For example, they are easy to sterilize and do not contain any hormone-like substances and plasticizers.' The campaign highlights these properties with advertisements, technical articles and presentations at industry events. 'Our goal is to sharpen our image with key decision-makers,' Biagini says.

The five award-winning advertisement motifs appeal to the target group with a humorous approach. For example, one of the images shows a vampire sitting on a moving ambulance under the heading 'Recommended by leading blood specialists.' CYROLITE® provides an ideal environment for blood because it is resistant to lipids, does not release any substances into the blood, and is easy to sterilize. 'We chose to arouse curiosity with this emotional approach because the benefits of CYROLITE® can be difficult to display visually,' says Doris Hirsch, who played a leading role in designing the promotional motifs together with one of Germany's largest advertising agencies in her previous position as the head of the product line's global communication. The five campaign motifs appear in specialist publications for medicine/medical technology and plastic worldwide.

Emotional appeal conveys values

The CYROLITE® campaign is part of a large-scale communication strategy by the Molding Compounds product line, which aims to promote the values of the entire unit. 'Our molding compounds have been proven and innovative plastics in many industries for decades,' says Siamak Djafarian, the head of the Molding Compounds product line. 'That includes the medical technology industry as well as the automotive and lighting sector - our campaign communicates these benefits in emotional terms.' The advertising motifs of the product line for PLEXIGLAS® molding compounds were recognized last year as well, including by the German Brand Award. The award program, which is sponsored by the German Brand Institute Foundation, is now in its fourth year. It recognizes successful brands, consistent brand management and memorable brand communication in German-speaking countries.

Evonik is a worldwide manufacturer of PMMA products sold under the PLEXIGLAS® trademark on the European, Asian, African and Australian continents and under the ACRYLITE® trademark in the Americas.

The German Brand Institute is a foundation established jointly by the Rat für Formgebung (German Design Council) and the brand consulting firm GMK Markenberatung. It aims to strengthen the importance of brand management as a decisive success factor for companies in the national and international competitive environment and to communicate the brand to the public as an expression of a successful corporate culture. In the German Brand Award, the foundation offers a unique award for outstanding brand management.

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-orientated innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world with more than 36,000 employees. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.6 billion.

The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing polymer materials and intermediates, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry.

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.