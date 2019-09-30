Evonik Industries : Digital tool C4Business® from Evonik offers customers new opportunities and a high level of transparency

Press contact

Press release Performance Materials September 30, 2019 Digital tool C4Business® from Evonik offers customers new opportunities and a high level of transparency Evonik is expanding its digital services in the C4-based Performance Intermediates (PI) business line

All relevant information available electronically in one place

Online offerings will be extended after successful test phase

Additional functions such as current market developments and a shared document repository as well as 'Track & Trace' are being developed

Essen/Marl. The digital platform named C4Connect®, which was introduced a year ago, has been very well received. Consequently, Evonik is expanding its digital services in the C4-based Performance Intermediates (PI) business line. The latest member of the digital offerings, C4Business®, serves as a new collaboration and communication opportunity. After a test phase lasting several months with three pilot customers, the new module will now be available to other customers.

'C4Business®' brings together all the information from the joint business in the form of customer dashboards and shared forecast tools, on a single platform. With a 24/7 accessibility. The Performance Intermediates business line is currently working on additional functions. In the future, current market developments and a shared document repository will also be available for customers. The business line also wants to integrate the 'Track & Trace' option in the future.

'Inspired by the motto 'Chemistry4People®', we have set ourselves the goal of creating digital touchpoints together with our customers that offer added value in day-to-day business. Our customer-focused digitization strategy will enable us, in the future, to position and differentiate ourselves even more intensively in the market,' says Christian Bierhaus, Senior Vice President Marketing & Sales at Performance Intermediates.

The digital customer portal C4Connect® offers our customers further advantages, in addition to those offered in the classic business relationship, such as customer visits, telephone calls and e-mails:

Simple handling of many offers in just one portal: bidding function (C4Buy®), DRIVOSOL® tuner, order management (C4Orders®) etc.

More transparency in cooperation

Additional exchange of information and business opportunities

Individual customer support

24/7 availability

The new 'C4Business®' module will be presented at a customer event taking place at the EPCA (European Petrochemical Association), one of the most important conferences of the petrochemical industry, in Berlin in October.

Further information about the PI vision 'We make digitization simple' can be found on our website: https://c4-chemicals.evonik.com/product/performance-intermediates/en/ebusiness/

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing intermediates, solutions and additives, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2018, the segment's roughly 1,700 employees generated sales about €2.39 billion from continuing operations.

