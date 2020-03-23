Log in
Evonik Industries : Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

03/23/2020 | 06:25am EDT

03/23/2020 | 06:25am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

23.03.2020 / 11:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the time period from 16 March 2020 until and including 20 March 2020, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 292,721 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March 2020.

The following quantities have been purchased:
 
Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR)
16-03-2020 60,921 17.2661
17-03-2020 31,161 17.1977
18-03-2020 67,000 16.1231
19-03-2020 42,856 15.9343
20-03-2020 90,783 17.9143

              
The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 6 March 2020 until and including 20 March 2020 amounts to 589,119 shares.

The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/.

Essen, 23 March 2020

Evonik Industries AG

The Executive Board
 

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evonik Industries AG
Rellinghauser Straße 1-11
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.evonik.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1003999  23.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
