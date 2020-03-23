Evonik Industries : Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program



23.03.2020 / 11:20

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 16-03-2020 60,921 17.2661 17-03-2020 31,161 17.1977 18-03-2020 67,000 16.1231 19-03-2020 42,856 15.9343 20-03-2020 90,783 17.9143



The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 6 March 2020 until and including 20 March 2020 amounts to 589,119 shares.



The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.



Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG:



Essen, 23 March 2020



Evonik Industries AG



The Executive Board

