Evonik Industries : Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Evonik Industries AG / Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

Evonik Industries AG / Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 - Purchase of own shares to be offered in the course of an employee share purchase program



06.04.2020 / 11:48

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (Number) Weighted average price (EUR) 31-03-2020 29,238 18.7867 01-04-2020 24,541 18.4798

The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 6 March 2020 until and including 01 April 2020 amounts to 841,030 shares.



The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.



Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG:



Essen, 06 April 2020



Evonik Industries AG



The Executive Board

In the time period from 30 March 2020 until and including 01 April 2020, Evonik Industries AG has purchased a total number of 53,779 shares within the framework of the current share buy-back program, which has been disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 5 March 2020.The following quantities have been purchased:The total volume of shares which have been purchased within the framework of the share buy-back program in the time period from 6 March 2020 until and including 01 April 2020 amounts to 841,030 shares.The buy-back of the shares of Evonik Industries AG is lead-managed by a bank which has been mandated by Evonik Industries AG and has been executed through the stock exchange on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) exclusively.Detailed information on the transactions relating to the buy-back program is, in accordance with Art. 2(3) DR 2016/1052, published on the website of Evonik Industries AG: https://corporate.evonik.com/en/investor-relations/share/employee-share-program/ Essen, 06 April 2020Evonik Industries AGThe Executive Board

06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

