Evonik Industries : Enabling a more sustainable way to make artificial leather

08/19/2019 | 04:42am EDT
Specialized Press Contact
Dr. Edda Schulze
Specialized press contact
Phone: +49 201 177 2225
edda.schulze@evonik.com
Downloads
Press release
Products
August 20, 2019
Enabling a more sustainable way to make artificial leather

Evonik debuts at All China Leather Exhibition

Today not only fashion items such as handbags, shoes and garments, but also everyday products like car seats and furniture are often made of polyurethane (PU) based artificial leather as a sustainable alternative to genuine leather. It is durable, weather-resistant, easy to clean and versatile in terms of colour and design.

Although the production process of PU based artificial leather is more environmentally friendly than those used for the genuine leather, it's still not very green. Artificial leather largely consists of a porous layer of polyurethane that is applied to a textile and is then sealed with a top coat, and until now producers have been dependent on a process that uses the organic solvent dimethylformamide (DMF). According to the European Chemicals Regulation REACH, this solvent is a substance of very high concern, causing many manufacturers to look for an alternative sustainable solution.

Over the years, Evonik has been at the forefront in the development of sustainable solutions for producing artificial leather. At the All China Leather Exhibition (ACLE) 2019 from September 3 - 5, the biggest and most important leather trade show in China, Evonik will showcase its environmentally friendly solutions for PU based artificial leather.

Evonik's Crosslinkers business provides high performance raw materials for PUD leather refinish, significantly improving the performance of 1K/2K high solids, waterborne systems.

  • VESTANAT® IPDI/H12MDI, Cycloaliphatic diisocyanate for manufacturing light-stable PUR elastomers, PUR resins and PUD.
  • VESTAMIN® IPD, Diamine chain extender for high performance PUR resins and PUD
  • VESTAMIN® A95, Sulfonate chain extender for high solid PUD
  • 2K aliphatic PU for the adhesive layer.

Evonik's Comfort and Insulation business has developed a series of additives specifically for use in the production of waterborne and solvent-free PU leathers.

  • ORTEGOL® P series including innovative foam stabilizers that provide fast foam build-up, outstanding fine foam structure and superior foam stability. Additionally, these products have a much lower tendency of migration, they are low-emissive and provide high system compatibility.
  • ORTEGOL® PD and PV dispersants and thickeners are optimized for PUD foaming applications to achieve the best film properties.
  • TEGOSTAB® series offers a broad variety of silicone surfactants providing numerous benefits, such as optimized cell structure, improved substrate wetting or improved levelling.
  • POLYCAT®, DABCO® and KOSMOS®, provide a broad variety of standard and delayed amine catalysts, as well as tin-free metal catalysts to give a full control of the reactivity of the PU coating.

Nowadays, around 90 percent of world's PU based artificial leather is manufactured in China. In line with the Chinese government's strong push towards an environmentally friendly society, Evonik focuses on developing eco-friendly and high performance solutions that strongly support the green initiatives in China.

Learn more about Evonik's portfolio for a more sustainable way of making artificial leather by visiting us at E07b, E2 at All China Leather Expo in Shanghai, China.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

ABOUT RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

The Resource Efficiency segment is led by Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and produces high performance materials and specialty additives for environmentally friendly as well as energy-efficient systems to the automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and many other industries. This segment employed about 10,000 employees, and generated sales of around €5.5 billion in 2018 from continuing operations.

ABOUT NUTRITION & CARE
The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around €4.5 billion in 2017.

Disclaimer

IIn so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 08:41:09 UTC
