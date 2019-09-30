Evonik Industries : How do we get plastics to perform at their best? Find out at K 2019.

Log in
09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT
Press release
Plastic Additives
September 30, 2019
How do we get plastics to perform at their best? Find out at K 2019.

#CreateTheExceptional

October 16-23, Düsseldorf, Germany

#CreateTheExceptional

Evonik Industries, one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies, will be in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 16 - 23 for this year's K 2019 plastics trade show, where it will present its portfolio of high-performance polymers and specialty additives in hall 6, booth B28. Its presence at the trade show is part of the company's 'Better Living with Evonik' campaign, which showcases how Evonik's products and system solutions make our everyday lives safer, more comfortable, and healthier.

The specialty additives for master batch manufacturers, compounders, and processors include crosslinkers, comonomers, and dispersing agents for pigments and fillers, as well as additives for process and performance improvement. The resulting modified surface characteristics improve mechanical properties such as scratch resistance, flow, block resistance, and anticaking effects, while also helping to optimize fire protection properties.

Beginning in 2018, TEGOMER® solutions for improving flow and mechanical properties such as scratch resistance have been complemented by ACCUREL® technology, which makes it possible to incorporate liquids into solids. The expanded product portfolio allows customers to implement trends like improved fire resistance, new packaging industry developments, and odor absorbers that help make use of recycling materials sustainable.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 383 M
EBIT 2019 1 222 M
Net income 2019 816 M
Debt 2019 1 506 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 10 494 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG3.49%11 489
BASF SE5.20%63 893
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-6.05%52 370
ROYAL DSM51.88%20 373
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT15.40%15 033
FMC CORPORATION16.45%11 234
