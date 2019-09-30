Evonik Industries : How do we get plastics to perform at their best? Find out at K 2019.

Press release Plastic Additives September 30, 2019 How do we get plastics to perform at their best? Find out at K 2019. #CreateTheExceptional October 16-23, Düsseldorf, Germany

Evonik Industries, one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies, will be in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 16 - 23 for this year's K 2019 plastics trade show, where it will present its portfolio of high-performance polymers and specialty additives in hall 6, booth B28. Its presence at the trade show is part of the company's 'Better Living with Evonik' campaign, which showcases how Evonik's products and system solutions make our everyday lives safer, more comfortable, and healthier.

The specialty additives for master batch manufacturers, compounders, and processors include crosslinkers, comonomers, and dispersing agents for pigments and fillers, as well as additives for process and performance improvement. The resulting modified surface characteristics improve mechanical properties such as scratch resistance, flow, block resistance, and anticaking effects, while also helping to optimize fire protection properties.

Beginning in 2018, TEGOMER® solutions for improving flow and mechanical properties such as scratch resistance have been complemented by ACCUREL® technology, which makes it possible to incorporate liquids into solids. The expanded product portfolio allows customers to implement trends like improved fire resistance, new packaging industry developments, and odor absorbers that help make use of recycling materials sustainable.

