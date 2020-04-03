Evonik Industries : MOFCOM, China expands the investigation period of methionine anti-dumping case by six months

Press Contact
Animal Nutrition
April 3, 2020
MOFCOM, China expands the investigation period of methionine anti-dumping case by six months
The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) has published a notice formally extending the investigation period of its methionine anti-dumping case against imports of methionine originating in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan by six months. The new deadline for final determination is October 10.
Evonik continues to fully support the investigation by the Chinese authorities and has provided competent bodies with all the necessary information and data.
The company will cooperate fully in the ongoing investigation, while remaining confident with respect to its outcome.
About Nutrition & Care
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, day by day.
The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,100 employees, and generated sales of around €4.58 billion in 2019.
