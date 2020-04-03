Evonik Industries : MOFCOM, China expands the investigation period of methionine anti-dumping case by six months

Downloads

The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) has published a notice formally extending the investigation period of its methionine anti-dumping case against imports of methionine originating in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan by six months. The new deadline for final determination is October 10.

Evonik continues to fully support the investigation by the Chinese authorities and has provided competent bodies with all the necessary information and data.

The company will cooperate fully in the ongoing investigation, while remaining confident with respect to its outcome.