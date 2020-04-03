Log in
Evonik Industries : MOFCOM, China expands the investigation period of methionine anti-dumping case by six months

04/03/2020 | 09:09am EDT
Press Contact
Dr. Jürgen Krauter
Head of Communications Nutrition & Care
Phone: +49 6181 59-6847
Email
Specialized Press Contact
Michael Giffels
Head of Communications Animal Nutrition
Phone: +49 6181 59-3763
Email
Downloads
Press release
Animal Nutrition
April 3, 2020
MOFCOM, China expands the investigation period of methionine anti-dumping case by six months

The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM) has published a notice formally extending the investigation period of its methionine anti-dumping case against imports of methionine originating in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan by six months. The new deadline for final determination is October 10.

Evonik continues to fully support the investigation by the Chinese authorities and has provided competent bodies with all the necessary information and data.

The company will cooperate fully in the ongoing investigation, while remaining confident with respect to its outcome.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, day by day.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,100 employees, and generated sales of around €4.58 billion in 2019.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 13:08:05 UTC
