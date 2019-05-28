Log in
Evonik Industries : Price increase for Glycine

0
05/28/2019 | 04:49am EDT
Press contact
Dr. Jürgen Krauter
Head of Communications
Nutrition & Care
Phone: +49 6181 59-6847
juergen.krauter@evonik.com
Specialized press contact
Jonas Ide
Head of Marketing Services
Health Care
Phone: + 49 6151 18-4984
jonas.ide@evonik.com
Press release
Health Care
May 28, 2019
Price increase for Glycine

Effective July 1st, 2019 Evonik will implement a price increase for the Glycine product range. The price increase of 12% will be implemented on a global level.

In response to rapidly-escalating costs for raw materials over the past months, this price increase became necessary to maintain the high quality and security of supply for Glycine.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around €4.6 billion in 2018.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:48:04 UTC
