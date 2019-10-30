Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries AG    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evonik Industries : and Dow develop industrial-scale direct synthesis of propylene glycol from propylene and hydrogen peroxide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 06:19am EDT
Contact
Edda Schulze
External Communications
Phone: +49 201 177-2225
Email
Specialized Press Contact
Yama Olumi
Active Oxygens
Phone: +49 6181 59-12437
Email
Downloads
Press release
Innovation
October 30, 2019
Evonik and Dow develop industrial-scale direct synthesis of propylene glycol from propylene and hydrogen peroxide

Dow and Evonik have entered into an exclusive technology partnership.

  • Strategic partnership to bring disruptive technology to market maturity
  • Pilot plant to be located at Evonik's Hanau site
  • New process conserves resources and reduces investment costs

Dow and Evonik have entered into an exclusive technology partnership. Together, they plan to bring a unique method for directly synthesizing propylene glycol (PG) from propylene and hydrogen peroxide to market maturity.

The basis for the method, named HYPROSYN™, has been created over the last few years by a team of over 100 Evonik employees. The key element is a novel catalytic system developed by Evonik researchers which allows for the direct synthesis of PG from propylene and hydrogen peroxide, in a process offering high yield and comparatively low energy consumption.

Some 1.9 million metric tons of propylene glycol were used worldwide in 2018. The molecule is used in the production of polyester resins and as a de-icing agent. It is also an important food additive and serves as a humectant and co-surfactant in many products in the home and personal care market.

'We are very pleased to be cooperating with Dow to bring the HYPROSYN™ process to market maturity. Dow is by far the largest producer of PG worldwide and a world leader in the field of material science. Dow's technical and market experience will be invaluable in the scale up of our development' says Michael Träxler, the head of Evonik's Active Oxygens business line.

A pilot plant is to be constructed at the Evonik site in Hanau by the end of 2020, with large-scale technical implementation to follow a few years later. 'We believe that the new HYPROSYN™ direct synthesis technology will enable a more competitive route to produce PG with an improved environmental profile, providing us greater flexibility in serving our customers' says Andrew Jones, global business director for Propylene Oxide, Propylene Glycol,
Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl at Dow. Dow is the only truly global PG producer with five production facilities located on four continents.

In the traditional process propylene oxide (PO) is converted to PG using water. The HYPROSYN™ technology offers several advantages over that process:

  • It is expected to consume significantly less energy while providing a higher yield.
  • The HYPROSYN™ process combines all reaction steps in a single reactor, eliminating the need for investment in additional PO capacity. Existing PG plants can be retrofitted with little effort.
  • Only hydrogen peroxide and propylene are processed as feedstock, increasing flexibility and lowering total investment cost.

'In addition to potential license revenue, this partnership also demonstrates how we create new areas of application for hydrogen peroxide and positions us as a preferred provider,' said Träxler. In recent years, the molecule has become established as an important oxidizing agent for chemical synthesis - not least as a result of the HPPO process for the production of propylene
oxide.

'We are pleased to work together with Evonik to bring this sustainable and innovative new technology to market. We believe it is an important development in support of growing demand
from our PG customers worldwide' says Jones.

Evonik is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide, one of the two starting materials for the HYPROSYN™ process. The company's 13 production sites distributed throughout the world ensure an optimal supply of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) with an annual capacity of more than 950,000 metric tons.

Company Information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated
sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

About Resource Efficiency

The Resource Efficiency segment is led by Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH and produces high performance materials and specialty additives for environmentally friendly as well as energy-efficient systems to the automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and many other industries. This segment employed about 10,000 employees, and generated sales of around €5.5 billion in 2018 from continuing operations.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 10:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
06:19aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : and Dow develop industrial-scale direct synthesis of propyle..
PU
10/29FORMNEXT 2019 : Evonik to launch material campaign for 3D printing
PU
10/28EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches world's first commercial line of bioresorbable PLA-..
PU
10/24EVONIK INDUSTRIES : invests in Israeli software start-up offering a 3D printing ..
PU
10/23EVONIK INDUSTRIES : and DSM joint venture Veramaris named world's best-selling a..
PU
10/21EVONIK INDUSTRIES : to showcase latest skin care innovations and new market conc..
PU
10/21EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches world's first commercial line of bioresorbable PLA-..
PU
10/16EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Animal Nutrition to display key technologies at AGRENA 2019
PU
10/16EVONIK INDUSTRIES : announces price increase for amino acids used in pharmaceuti..
PU
10/15EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Oil Additives USA, Inc. Announces Richard Van Sleet as Regio..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 306 M
EBIT 2019 1 202 M
Net income 2019 814 M
Debt 2019 1 423 M
Yield 2019 4,75%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 11 355 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 27,85  €
Last Close Price 24,41  €
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Erhard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG11.97%12 617
BASF SE15.89%71 437
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-9.61%50 201
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.48.13%46 679
ROYAL DSM50.27%20 389
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT17.95%15 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group