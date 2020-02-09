Evonik Industries : announces a price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-methionine 99%) in Asia South

Press Contact

Dr. Jürgen Krauter Head of Communications Nutrition & Care Phone: +49 6181 59-6847 E-mail

Specialized Press Contact

Michael Giffels Head of Communications Animal Nutrition Phone: + 49 6181 59-3763 E-mail

Downloads

Press release Press February 10, 2020 Evonik announces a price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-methionine 99%) in Asia South

Price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-Methionine 99%, feed grade) by up to 15 % in Asia South

Effective February 12th, 2020, Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd., Singapore to increase its price for MetAMINO® (DL-Methionine 99%, feed grade) by up to 15 % in Asia South.

All existing contracts and supply agreements will be honored.

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around

€4.6 billion in 2018.

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.