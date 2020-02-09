Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : announces a price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-methionine 99%) in Asia South

02/09/2020 | 10:13pm EST
Press Contact
Dr. Jürgen Krauter
Head of Communications Nutrition & Care
Phone: +49 6181 59-6847
E-mail
Specialized Press Contact
Michael Giffels
Head of Communications Animal Nutrition
Phone: + 49 6181 59-3763
E-mail
Downloads
Press release
Press
February 10, 2020
Evonik announces a price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-methionine 99%) in Asia South
  • Price increase for MetAMINO® (DL-Methionine 99%, feed grade) by up to 15 % in Asia South

Effective February 12th, 2020, Evonik (SEA) Pte. Ltd., Singapore to increase its price for MetAMINO® (DL-Methionine 99%, feed grade) by up to 15 % in Asia South.

All existing contracts and supply agreements will be honored.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around
€4.6 billion in 2018.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 03:12:00 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group