Evonik Industries : feed additives, absorbent materials has shored up second quarter

German chemicals maker Evonik has seen strong demand for feed nutrients and absorbent materials for diapers during the second quarter, helping it weather an economic environment that is burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not worried about the second quarter," deputy Chief Executive Harald Schwager told journalists in a briefing, citing demand for personal hygiene products and a strong business with poultry farmers that use its feed additives.

He reiterated that the group would consider all strategic options for the absorbent materials business over the next few years and that the unit was currently being restructured.

