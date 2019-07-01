Log in
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : launches RESOMER® Filaments for the 3D printing of bioresorbable implant devices

07/01/2019
Press contact
Dr. Jürgen Krauter
Head of Communications
Nutrition & Care
Phone: +49 6181 59-6847
juergen.krauter@evonik.com
Specialized press contact
Stephen Allan
External Communications
Health Care
Phone: +49 6151 18-3508
stephen.allan@evonik.com
Downloads
Press release
Health Care
July 1, 2019
Evonik launches RESOMER® Filaments for the 3D printing of bioresorbable medical implants
  • A range of standard and custom filament grades optimized for use with Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printing systems
  • Mechanical properties and bioresorption periods to match the requirements of the target application

Evonik, a global leader in biomaterials for medical implants, today announced the launch of a new line of RESOMER® Filaments to enable the 3D printing of personalized, high-resolution bioresorbable implants.

Spools of high quality filaments based on medical grade RESOMER® are supplied ready to use for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), also known as Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), 3D printing systems. The design of tight dimensional and chemical specifications of RESOMER® Filaments enable reproducible implant properties and performance for high resolution 3D printing applications.

A selection of Poly(L-lactide) (PLLA), Poly (L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLGA), Poly(caprolactone) (PCL) and Polydioxanone (PDO) grades are available as standard grades, with additional customization options available upon request. Mechanical properties such as strength and elongation at break can be tailored to the target application, with bioresorption periods ranging from less than six months to more than three years.

'Our new, innovative line of RESOMER® Filaments provides the flexibility and precision to optimize the 3D printing of medical applications across a range of markets including cranial reconstruction, orthopaedics and dentistry', said Dr. Andreas Karau, Global Head of Biomaterials for Evonik.

'Customers can also leverage the application technology expertise of our Medical Device Competence Center in the U.S. and development labs in Germany and China to optimize product performance and streamline the commercialization process,' Dr. Karau said.

Medical device companies seeking additional information regarding the line of RESOMER® Filaments can contact Evonik via resomer@evonik.com or www.evonik.com/resomer.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

About Nutrition & Care

The Nutrition & Care segment is led by Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH and contributes to fulfilling basic human needs. That includes applications for everyday consumer goods as well as animal nutrition and health care. This segment employed about 8,200 employees, and generated sales of around €4.6 billion in 2018.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:32:02 UTC
