EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
Evonik Industries : launches world's first commercial line of bioresorbable PLA-PEG copolymers for implantable medical devices

10/28/2019
Eve Wang
zhe.wang@evonik.com
October 29, 2019
Evonik launches world's first commercial line of bioresorbable PLA-PEG copolymers for implantable medical devices
  • RESOMER® PLA-PEG copolymers match mechanical strength of standard PLA polymers but enable degradation rates up to six times faster
  • Designed to enhance device performance and accelerate patient healing for wound closure, paediatric and other applications
  • Innovation strengthens Evonik's Health & Care growth engine

Evonik, a global leader in biomaterials, today announced the commercial launch of the world's first bioresorbable portfolio of PLA-PEG copolymers for use in implantable medical device applications. The innovative portfolio expands Evonik's ability to help medical device customers enhance the safety, biocompatibility and performance of their implantable products, and further strengthens the Company's growth engine Health & Care.

RESOMER® PLA-PEG copolymers combine the hydrophobic (water repelling) properties of polylactide (PLA) polymers with the hydrophilic (water attractant) properties of polyethylene glycol (PEG). As triblock copolymers, the portfolio can replicate the mechanical strength of standard RESOMER® polymers but enables degradation rates up to six times faster. This unique combination of strength and rapid degradation allows medical device companies to develop a new class of bioresorbable implant devices for use across application areas such as wound closure and paediatrics that better match the natural healing process of the patient.

Four RESOMER® PLA-PEG grades with degradation rates between six and 12 months or less have been developed within the standard RESOMER® catalog. Two grades are now available, with two others scheduled to be launched in the coming months. A range of customization options are also available under RESOMER® Select. Like other RESOMER® products, RESOMER® PLA-PEG copolymers are easy-to-process, compatible with all relevant technologies, and provide long-term stability.

'Medical devices represent an important focus area of Evonik's growth engine Health & Care,' said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, SVP and General Manager of the Health Care business line of Evonik. 'Our new line of RESOMER® PLA-PEG copolymers is the latest expansion of our market-leading portfolio of functional biomaterials, surface modification technologies and application services to help customers enhance the safety, biocompatibility and performance of their implantable medical devices.'

'Evonik is pleased to have addressed this unmet market need for bioresorbable polymers that combine outstanding strength with rapid degradation,' said Dr. Andreas Karau, Global Head of Biomaterials for Evonik. 'We look forward to customers leveraging our new line of RESOMER® PLA-PEG copolymers to enhance device performance across a range of application areas including wound closure and paediatrics.'

The Health Care business line, which is part of the Nutrition & Care segment of Evonik, serves more than 1,000 pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical device customers worldwide. Its portfolio of RESOMER® bioresorbable polymers, Endexo® surface modification technologies and application technologies services is a core element of the Health & Care growth engine, which helps drive Evonik's profitable and balanced growth.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

Evonik's international activities are organized into six regions. The Asia Pacific North region is headquartered in Shanghai. Sales in Asia Pacific North reached €1.97 billion in 2018. Evonik regards China as one of the driving forces of the global economy and we consequently endeavor to grow our business here. The company now employs over 2,500 employees and has in total of 10 production sites in China.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:56:00 UTC
