Evonik Industries : postpones annual shareholders' meeting 2020

April 6, 2020
Evonik Industries AG postpones annual shareholders' meeting 2020
Due to the spread of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, Evonik has postponed its annual shareholders' meeting to August 31, 2020.
Under the current circumstances, it is not possible to hold the annual shareholders' meeting as planned on May 27, 2020 in the Grugahalle in Essen, Germany.
The form in which the meeting can be held on August 31, 2020, will depend on the course of the pandemic and the measures imposed by the relevant authorities.
As a result of the postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting, the resolution on the distribution of the profit for 2019 will be delayed.
