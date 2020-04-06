Log in
Evonik Industries : postpones annual shareholders' meeting 2020

04/06/2020
Company
April 6, 2020
Evonik Industries AG postpones annual shareholders' meeting 2020

Due to the spread of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Germany, Evonik has postponed its annual shareholders' meeting to August 31, 2020.

Under the current circumstances, it is not possible to hold the annual shareholders' meeting as planned on May 27, 2020 in the Grugahalle in Essen, Germany.


The form in which the meeting can be held on August 31, 2020, will depend on the course of the pandemic and the measures imposed by the relevant authorities.


As a result of the postponement of the annual shareholders' meeting, the resolution on the distribution of the profit for 2019 will be delayed.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €13.1 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion in 2019. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. More than 32,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life, day by day.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:05:04 UTC
