Evonik Industries : to expand its competencies in 3D printing with research cooperation

Press release Innovation September 30, 2019 Evonik to expand its competencies in 3D printing with research cooperation Evonik and Cubicure, a spin-off company of Vienna University of Technology, have entered into a cooperative agreement to jointly develop innovative radiation-curing resin systems.

Development work for 'ready-to-use' radiation-curing resin systems for 3D printing to be presented for the first time

Partnership with Cubicure paves the way for industrial component manufacturing via 3D printing

Development of custom-made specialty chemical components for the next generation of materials

Essen, Germany. Evonik and Cubicure, a spin-off company of Vienna University of Technology, have entered into a cooperative agreement to jointly develop innovative radiation-curing resin systems. The partnership with the start-up company is managed by Creavis, the strategic innovation unit of the specialty chemicals group.

'The Hot Lithography technology developed by Cubicure is an interesting option for manufacturing components that meet the exacting standards of industrial applications,' says Prof. Stefan Buchholz, the executive director of Evonik Creavis GmbH. 'We have been using this platform for the development of next-generation radiation-curing resin systems for a while. For this purpose, we are developing custom-made components such as oligomers, specialty monomers and suitable additives.'

In contrast to conventional stereolithography, Hot Lithography generates objects from a shapeless fluid at higher processing temperatures, using laser-induced polymerization. The approach allows for much greater variability for the components to be processed and enables novel material concepts for manufacturing industrial parts. 'Evonik is an outstanding cooperation partner that will accompany and support us in our efforts to create stable and scalable additive production processes,' comments Dr. Robert Gmeiner, CEO of Cubicure.

The development work involving radiation-curing resin systems is part of Evonik's Additive Manufacturing innovation growth field, in which the company is pooling its 3D printing competencies. 'Our strategic focus is on developing and manufacturing 'ready-to-use' high-performance materials for all relevant 3D printing technologies. Close cooperation with our customers and partners is a prerequisite for advancing innovations,' explains Thomas Große-Puppendahl, the head of the innovation growth field.

Evonik's research work on radiation-curing resin systems for additive manufacturing will be on display at the 'formnext' tradeshow in Frankfurt/Main in Hall 12.1, Stand C71 from November 19 to 22, 2019.

Image caption: Hot Lithography generates objects from a shapeless fluid at higher processing temperatures. Picture: ©Cubicure GmbH

