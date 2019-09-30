Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Evonik Industries AG    EVK   DE000EVNK013

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

(EVK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Evonik Industries : to expand its competencies in 3D printing with research cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT
Contact
Jörg Wagner
External Communication
Phone: +49 201 177-3408
Mobile: +49 152 56 38 60 40
Email
Specialized Press Contact
Holger Seier
Corporate Innovation
Phone: +49 201 177-2222
Mobile: +49 151 538 31577
Email
Downloads
Press release
Innovation
September 30, 2019
Evonik to expand its competencies in 3D printing with research cooperation

Evonik and Cubicure, a spin-off company of Vienna University of Technology, have entered into a cooperative agreement to jointly develop innovative radiation-curing resin systems.

  • Development work for 'ready-to-use' radiation-curing resin systems for 3D printing to be presented for the first time
  • Partnership with Cubicure paves the way for industrial component manufacturing via 3D printing
  • Development of custom-made specialty chemical components for the next generation of materials

Essen, Germany. Evonik and Cubicure, a spin-off company of Vienna University of Technology, have entered into a cooperative agreement to jointly develop innovative radiation-curing resin systems. The partnership with the start-up company is managed by Creavis, the strategic innovation unit of the specialty chemicals group.

'The Hot Lithography technology developed by Cubicure is an interesting option for manufacturing components that meet the exacting standards of industrial applications,' says Prof. Stefan Buchholz, the executive director of Evonik Creavis GmbH. 'We have been using this platform for the development of next-generation radiation-curing resin systems for a while. For this purpose, we are developing custom-made components such as oligomers, specialty monomers and suitable additives.'

In contrast to conventional stereolithography, Hot Lithography generates objects from a shapeless fluid at higher processing temperatures, using laser-induced polymerization. The approach allows for much greater variability for the components to be processed and enables novel material concepts for manufacturing industrial parts. 'Evonik is an outstanding cooperation partner that will accompany and support us in our efforts to create stable and scalable additive production processes,' comments Dr. Robert Gmeiner, CEO of Cubicure.

The development work involving radiation-curing resin systems is part of Evonik's Additive Manufacturing innovation growth field, in which the company is pooling its 3D printing competencies. 'Our strategic focus is on developing and manufacturing 'ready-to-use' high-performance materials for all relevant 3D printing technologies. Close cooperation with our customers and partners is a prerequisite for advancing innovations,' explains Thomas Große-Puppendahl, the head of the innovation growth field.

Evonik's research work on radiation-curing resin systems for additive manufacturing will be on display at the 'formnext' tradeshow in Frankfurt/Main in Hall 12.1, Stand C71 from November 19 to 22, 2019.

Image caption: Hot Lithography generates objects from a shapeless fluid at higher processing temperatures. Picture: ©Cubicure GmbH

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

Creavis

The creative inspiration behind Evonik innovations.As Evonik's strategic innovation unit, Creavis concentrates on medium- and long-term innovation projects that support Evonik's growth and sustainability strategy while tapping into new business opportunities. Creavis researches transformative innovations, taking economic, environmental, and social concerns into account as part of its portfolio management. In addition, Creavis also develops competence platforms that it then provides to Evonik, making it the creative inspiration behind Evonik innovations.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
04:53aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : How do we get plastics to perform at their best? Find out at..
PU
04:53aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : to expand its competencies in 3D printing with research coop..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : to launch new active ingredient for color cosmetics at Calif..
PU
09/26EVONIK INDUSTRIES : launches new polyimide fiber on the market
PU
09/25EVONIK MEETS SCIENCE 2019 : Advancing research in Tissue Engineering
PU
09/25EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Comfort & Insulation at All China Leather Exhibition 2019
PU
09/25SIEMENS : to Build Power Plant in Germany for Evonik
DJ
09/24EVONIK INDUSTRIES : creates Scientific Advisory Board to support its enablement ..
PU
09/23EVONIK INDUSTRIES : showcases sustainable material solutions for the sports indu..
PU
09/19EVONIK INDUSTRIES : invests in start-up that makes animal-free leather-like mate..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 383 M
EBIT 2019 1 222 M
Net income 2019 816 M
Debt 2019 1 506 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 10 494 M
Chart EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Duration : Period :
Evonik Industries AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,57  €
Last Close Price 22,57  €
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Executive Board
Bernd Tönjes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ute Wolf Chief Financial Officer
Siegfried Luther Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Volker Trautz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG3.49%11 489
BASF SE5.20%63 893
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC-6.05%52 370
ROYAL DSM51.88%20 373
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT15.40%15 033
FMC CORPORATION16.45%11 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group