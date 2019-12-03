Log in
Evonik Industries : to expand sodium methylate capacity in Rosario, Argentina

12/03/2019 | 03:15am EST
Press contact
Michael Richter
Leiter Kommunikation & Integration
Evonik Performance Materials GmbH
Phone: +49 201 177-4375
Michael Richter
Specialized press contact
Regina Barbara
Head of Communication & Events
Evonik Brazil Ltda.
Phone: +55 11 3146 4170
Regina Barbara
Downloads
Press release
Alkoxides
December 3, 2019
Evonik to expand sodium methylate capacity in Rosario, Argentina
  • Output of sodium methylate production plant in Rosario will be increased by 50 percent in two stages
  • Expansion is response to increasing market demand for biodiesel
  • Investment strengthens market leadership position for alkoxides

Evonik plans to increase its capacity for sodium methylate at its Rosario/Santa Fe facility from 60,000 metric tons up to 90,000 metric tons until 2021.

The expansion is driven by growing demand for biodiesel in South America, mainly Argentina and Brazil. Sodium methylate is an important catalyst for large-scale biodiesel production.

'Confirmed higher mandates in Brazil such as the biodiesel blend increase from 11% to 15% by 2023, but also the competitiveness of biodiesel exports from Argentina throughout the world drive our decision,' said Marcos Salgueiro, general manager at Evonik's Functional Solutions business line in South America. 'This is why we continue to invest in our efficient reliable plant, which is strategically located right in the centre of the Argentinean soybean and biodiesel production region.'

'This investment, coupled with the ongoing expansion of our sodium methylate plant in Mobile, Alabama, demonstrates our commitment to our core market of the Americas,' noted Andreas Kripzak, vice president and general manager Americas.

Alexander Weber, global head of the product line Alkoxides & Potassium Derivatives, added: 'This decision fits perfectly into our global strategy and strengthens further our market leadership position for alkoxides.'

In addition to the increase in capacity, Evonik Functional Solutions is also investing in infrastructure and logistics improvements in South America, including expanded storage solutions in the region. These developments will ensure continuous high supply reliability to its customers.

A string of recent biodiesel production capacity additions in the region reflect the increased importance of the product in Central & South America. 'We are following our customers' investments with our own to ensure ample future supply for this important renewable fuel, which helps to reduce emissions', said Elias Lacerda, regional president Central & South America.

Besides Argentina and the U.S., Evonik also produces high volumes of sodium methylate in Luelsdorf, Germany, mainly for the European and Asian markets.

More about Evonik Functional Solutions can be found on LinkedIn!

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The focus on more specialty businesses, customer-oriented innovative prowess and a trustful and performance-oriented corporate culture form the heart of Evonik's corporate strategy. They are the lever for profitable growth and a sustained increase in the value of the company. Evonik benefits specifically from its customer proximity and leading market positions. Evonik is active in over 100 countries around the world. In fiscal 2018, the enterprise with more than 32,000 employees generated sales of €13.3 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.15 billion from continuing operations.

About Performance Materials

The Performance Materials Segment is managed by Evonik Performance Materials GmbH. The segment focuses its global activities on developing and manufacturing intermediates, solutions and additives, especially for use in agriculture and in the rubber and plastics industry. In 2018, the segment's roughly 1,700 employees generated sales about €2.39 billion from continuing operations.

Disclaimer

In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Disclaimer

Evonik Industries AG published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:14:12 UTC
